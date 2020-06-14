Daily Herald photographers bring you The Week in Pictures photo gallery

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Dan Cronin, DuPage County Board Chairman speaks during a VIP tour of the latest DuPage COVID-19 testing facility at the county complex along County Farm Road (421) in Wheaton. "Thanks to our collaboration with Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), we now have a public COVID-19 testing facility in DuPage County for the convenience of our residents," said Cronin.