Daily Herald photographers bring you The Week in Pictures photo gallery

It was a colorful week in the suburbs and Daily Herald photographers show you what was happening.
A protester holds an upside down American Flag, the recognized protocol to indicate an emergency, at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday, June 6, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
West Oak Middle School principal Christopher Willeford received a retirement car parade Friday and watches with his wife, Andrea, at the school in Mundelein. Willeford has been principal at Lake County's Diamond Lake District 76 school for 17 years.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
People lay with their hands behind their back, listening to the audio of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police crew, at a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday, June 6, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Viviane Motta de Mello reaches into a container for materials as she sells Brazilian chocolates and sweets at the Elgin Farmers Market on Spring St. Friday. Her business, Puga & Mello Artisanal Sweets is based in West Dundee.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Sister Trish Villareal, of the Franciscan Sisters has been making many, many masks -- more than 1,000 of them -- to give away.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain kneels with a sign as thousands lay or kneel during a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday, June 6, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Organizer Anya Sastry speaks during a protest supporting Black Lives Matter, held at Citizen's Park in Barrington Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A Black Lives Matter protest marches on the sidewalk of Rt. 64 in St. Charles Saturday, June 6, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People lay on the hot concrete during a Black Lives Matter protest at Lincoln Park in St. Charles Saturday, June 6, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Eighth grade Glenn Westlake Middle School graduate Myquel Adams gets his photo take with Principal Mike Fumagalli, right, and Neil Perry, Chief Operations Officer for District 44 Friday in Lombard. About 175 staff members from Lombard Elementary District 44 delivered graduation certificates and celebratory items to eighth-grade graduates on Friday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Sue O'Donnell of Palatine attends a "Peaceful Protest for Racial Justice" event at Volunteers Plaza in Palatine Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Colleen Tyrrell Llacsa and her son Samuel, 10, works out at the UFC gym in Naperville as trainer Matthew Kuschert looks on. Llacsa is working her way back from a terrible medical incident that left her suffering from cerebral spinal fluid leak causing numbness, weakness and double vision.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Balloons line Thompson Boulevard Sunday for the second annual Buffalo Grove Pride Parade re-imagined as the Buffalo Grove Pride Drive in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Geneva High School senior Aaron Dewey leaps from his parent's car and is greeted by Principal Thomas Rogers during Sunday's drive-through graduation event at the school.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Lorie and Tom Dewey has a laugh as their Geneva High School senior Aaron Dewey attempts to jump back into the car after having his photo taken at a drive-through graduation event on Sunday at the school. Aaron gave a thumbs-up after landing in the back seat.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Outdoor dining is available to customers at the new Buttermillk Cafe in the Mellody Farm Shopping Center. Servers were wearing masks and tables were set up for social distancing at the Vernon Hills restaurant.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
People from several different area churches gathered together Tuesday June 9, 2020 to pray together in the parking lot of Evangel Church in Hanover Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Long Grove is finally getting its bridge back after many years as construction workers use a crane to lift the approximate 40,000 pound structure into place on Tuesday morning.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Huntley High School senior Carter Padal waits for the delivery of his diploma Tuesday at his Chadwick Lane home in Lake in the Hills. Carter is attending Illinois State University in the fall.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Emergency vehicle lights are reflected in a pond as several fire departments respond to a townhouse fire on Terra Vista Court in Volo Wednesday night.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dan Cronin, DuPage County Board Chairman speaks during a VIP tour of the latest DuPage COVID-19 testing facility at the county complex along County Farm Road (421) in Wheaton. "Thanks to our collaboration with Gov. Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), we now have a public COVID-19 testing facility in DuPage County for the convenience of our residents," said Cronin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Kasidy Jackson feeds Archibald peanut butter as owner Shealyn Boland holds his leash at a Police Reform protest in front of Elgin City Hall before the regular city board meeting Wednesday evening. Both women are from Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Trey Harris, of Evanston leads the chants while at the front of nearly 500 people participating in a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest and march along Glenview Road between Railroad Ave. and Waukegan Road in Glenview Thursday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Pro Installation Plus Inc. employees Josh Timm, left, and Angel Ewald work on the "global motion" section of the new playground being installed at Wauconda Grade School. Grant money awarded to Wauconda CUSD 118 is being utlitzed for the equipment.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Families from as far away as Waukegan filled their bags with toys, school supplies and games that were all donated from parishioners from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville on Friday. Kids seemed excited as they walked to their cars with bags bigger than themselves filled to capacity to go home and see their new discoveries.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer