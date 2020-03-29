Images: Reader-submitted stay-at-home photos
Daily Herald readers shared photos with us that show how they are spending time during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
Jordan-Kroll family of Lake Zurich says their cats Booie and Midori have been lending a hand during puzzle time.
Courtesy of Jordan-Kroll family
Mark Korczyk of Algonquin shares photos from his Willow Street neighborhood where residents have lit homes and trees along the Fox River with patriotic colors.
Courtesy of Mark Korczyk
Mary Hockett and her husband have been playing Scrabble and other games during their stay-at-home time in Carol Stream.
Courtesy of Mary Hockett
Margaret Losch of Algonquin submitted a photo of her granddaughter Alejandra Trinidad, 7, of Schiller Park, who wishes everyone to stay happy.
Courtesy of Margaret Losch
Linda Bonen's stay-at-home time consists of her working on a puzzle while her husband works on their upstairs bathroom at their Carol Stream home.
Courtesy of Linda Bonen
Laurie Wright of Lake Zurich has gratefully sewn more than 50 masks for the medical staff that needs them.
Courtesy of Laurie Wright
Jenna Mazeikis and her son, Michael, have been playing Hoot Owl Hoot game with his stuffed animal Terry Triceratops and blanket James Eedle during their stay-at-home time in Streamwood.
Courtesy of Jenna Mazeikis
Donald Jakesch of Hoffman Estates photographed a sign of spring.
Courtesy of Donald Jakesch
Kathy Schneider shared a photo of her granddaughters and their sidewalk chalk art at their Arlington Heights home.
Courtesy of Kathy Schneider
Jane Figueroa shared a photo of her son, Jaylan Vincent, and says the stay-at-home order hasn't stopped him from being active and playing day and night at their Schaumburg home.
Courtesy of Jane Figueroa
During the stay-at-home order, Rose Marie Jordt of Mount Prospect crochets scarves while her husband, Randy, works on puzzles.
Courtesy of Rose Marie Jordt
Wanda Skrzypczak shared a photo of her great nephew Alex Skrzypczak of Algonquin. Alex recently celebrated his 6th birthday, but like many children, missed out of a party with family and friends due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Alex was celebrated with a passing car parade with honking horns, waves, shouts and birthday wishes.
Courtesy of Wanda Skrzypczak
