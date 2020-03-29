Images: Reader-submitted stay-at-home photos

Courtesy of Wanda Skrzypczak

Wanda Skrzypczak shared a photo of her great nephew Alex Skrzypczak of Algonquin. Alex recently celebrated his 6th birthday, but like many children, missed out of a party with family and friends due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Alex was celebrated with a passing car parade with honking horns, waves, shouts and birthday wishes.