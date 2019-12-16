Pediatric patients at CDH get surprise visitors from a galaxy far, far away

Brandon Callison was very curious Monday when told he was getting some special visitors.

"I have no idea who it could be," said the Warrenville 10-year-old, who is convalescing at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield after a trampoline mishap.

He soon found out when a cadre of Stormtroopers and other Imperial troops appeared at his bedside.

The visitors were members of the Midwest Garrison, which is the Illinois chapter of The 501st Legion, a Star Wars Imperial costuming club. The 501st is dedicated to the movie-quality costumes of the "villains" of the "Star Wars" universe.

They were visiting Brandon and others to brighten the day of youngsters in pediatric areas of the hospital.

The good news was that with the holidays approaching there weren't a lot of youngsters to be seen. But they did find one very appreciative patient in Brandon.

"I love 'Star Wars,'" he said. "I can't wait for the new movie and video game."

After receiving fist bumps and gifts from the group, Brandon's mind was definitely off his injury for at least a few minutes.

"That was like a dream," he said.