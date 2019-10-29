Images: Fall festivals and Halloween events in the suburbs
The fall season in the suburbs has area villages, park and school districts, chamber of commerce organizations, libraries, downtown associations and local businesses busy with festivals and Halloween events. Check out this photo gallery featuring events from the past two weekends.
The Mundelein Park & Recreation District held its annual BOO BASH on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Community Park and the Community Center. The event featured indoor trick-or-treating, tractor-pulled wagon rides, pumpkin bowling, witches hat toss, a photo booth, bounce house, pumpkin carving demonstrations and a magician.
Courtesy of Mundelein Park & Recreation Dist.
Children and families in the Cary-Grove community enjoyed the annual Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Halloween Walks in Cary and Fox River Grove on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Courtesy of Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce
Children dressed up as various characters for the Grayslake Park District's 12th Annual Pumpkin Fest held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Central Park.
Courtesy of Grayslake Park District
Families got into the spirit of the season and dressed in costume for the Grayslake Park District's 12th Annual Pumpkin Fest held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Central Park.
Courtesy of Grayslake Park District
A costume contest was held at the Grayslake Park District's 12th Annual Pumpkin Fest held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Central Park.
Courtesy of Grayslake Park District
Students at Woodland District 50 Primary School participated in an outdoor costume parade on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the school in Gages Lake. The kindergarten students participated in classroom parties after the parade.
Courtesy of Woodland District 50
More than 600 people showed up to the second annual Trunk or Treat at the West Chicago Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Courtesy of West Chicago Library
Two patrons teamed up to dress as the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland for the second annual Trunk or Treat at the West Chicago Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Courtesy of West Chicago Library
Thirteen generous local West Chicago businesses provided treats to the families during the second annual Trunk or Treat at the West Chicago Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
Courtesy of West Chicago Library
Dog lovers participated in the Geneva Park District's Howl O' Ween Dog Parade event on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Peck Farm in Geneva.
Courtesy of Geneva Park District
A little rain didn't stop these dog lovers from participating in the Geneva Park District's Howl O' Ween Dog Parade event on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Peck Farm in Geneva.
Courtesy of Geneva Park District
Dog lovers participated in the Geneva Park District's Howl O' Ween Dog Parade event on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Peck Farm in Geneva.
Courtesy of Geneva Park District
Families enjoyed the Geneva Park District event Halloween Hayday on Saturday, October 26 held at the Stephen Persinger Recreation Center. Activities included kids games and crafts, a costume contest, science activities, a Halloween egg hunt, bounce houses, hay rides, and entertainment by magician Jaime Aponte.
Courtesy of Geneva Park District
The Geneva Park District held an Escape the Mansion event on Saturday, Oct. 19. Groups of 10 people enjoyed the event as center was transformed into a mansion rumored to be haunted. They used their wits and teamwork to try and escape.
Courtesy of Geneva Park District
Aurora Downtown hosted its annual Trick or Treat event in downtown Aurora on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Nearly 50 businesses handed out candy to hundreds of families during the rainy afternoon. The event brings thousands of people to downtown on the Saturday prior to Halloween.
Courtesy of Amy Nelson
Windy Acres Farm at 37W446 Fabian Pkwy in Geneva is holding its Fall Festival through October 31. The fest features a petting zoo, children's play area, corn stalk maze, moon bouncers, zip line, giant jumping pillow, tractor rides and a kiddie train.
Courtesy of Windy Acres Farm
The Village of Lincolnshire held its Boo Bash on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at North Park. The event featured refreshments, haunted trail hay ride, balloon artist, pumpkin decorating, face painting, stilt walkers and a magician.
Courtesy of Brad Burke
