Images: Fall colors around the suburbs

Fall colors are popping around the suburbs. Check out what our photographers are seeing in your neck of the woods.
Fall colors explode in Herrick Lake Forest Preserve as people enjoy a stroll Wednesday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Shots of fall color are popping at Wing Park in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Fall colors are revealing their splendor in the Fox Valley. A tree along South Third Street in West Dundee.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fall colors in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A fall leaf remains on a tree against a background of other red leaves in Lisle outside the Sea Lion Aquatic Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fall colors are the best, especially near the Best Buy in Algonquin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fall colors serve as the background as a horse grazes at Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Noi Green of Hampshire gets herself into a posing position as she uses the yellow color of the tree leaves in Busse Forest to update her Facebook picture.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The sun burst through a bough of golden leaves at Wing Park in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Fall colors serve as the background as a father and child enjoy the outdoors Wednesday at Danada Equestrian Center in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A fall leave sits in a rain puddle in Lisle outside the Sea Lion Aquatic Park.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fall colors of every shade are seen in Wing Park in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Golden fall colors reach for the sky at Wing Park in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Fall colors continue to develop Tuesday at the dam in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fishermen hope for that big catch on the dam at Busse Forest as the colors of the trees surrounds them.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Fall colors are revealing their splendor in the Fox Valley. Wrought iron frames a house and colorful tree along South Third Street in West Dundee on Monday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Red leaves on a background of red leaves make for a red scene on a tree lined street in Elgin.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Fall colors are revealing their splendor in the Fox Valley. A stiff wind whips the branches and flag at Deicke Park in Huntley.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Leaves cling to a rock in a Tyler creek in Wing Park in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Fall colors seem to be dotted with raindrops in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fall colors continue to develop in downtown Hampshire.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fall colors continue to develop Tuesday at the Pioneer Family Memorial in Elgin.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Busse Forest South is popping with colorful trees around the sky bridge near Elk Grove Village as a woman soaks it all in on an afternoon walk.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Fall colors continue to develop in an Elgin alley.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Busse Forest South is popping with colorful trees near Elk Grove Village as the skyline of Schaumburg building are seen in the background.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer