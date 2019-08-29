Cary teen charged months after fatal Wauconda crash

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Cary teen who police say was responsible for a March crash in Wauconda that left a 16-year-old girl dead.

Caleb R. Rohrbach, 18, of the 300 block of Wooded Knoll Drive, is charged with three counts of reckless homicide, three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis and two counts of aggravated reckless driving.

The March 16 crash killed Danielle Thomas, 16, of McHenry.

Charges weren't filed until now because Rohrbach refused to talk with police and accident reconstruction and electronic evidence gathering took time, Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes said.

The wreck occurred on Route 12 near Case Road.

Thomas, a McHenry West High School student, was driving a Ford Focus north on Route 12 about 10:15 p.m. when her car was struck head-on by a Hyundai Elantra driven by Rohrbach, police said. The Hyundai had crossed over from the southbound lanes, police said.

Thomas was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington. Three other teens in her car were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Rohrbach was the Hyundai's only occupant. He was taken to Good Shepherd, too.

The warrant, issued by the Lake County state's attorney's office, sets Rohrbach's bail at $1 million.