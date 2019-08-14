Amputees invited to tee off at All Disability Open Sept. 7-8
Five years ago, Bradley Schubert -- a lifelong Fox Valley resident -- knew his life was about to change drastically.
After battling osteomyelitis for nearly a decade, the then 38-year-old made the decision to have his right leg amputated below the knee.
Because of how difficult it was to fight the never-ending infections, Schubert wasn't at all angry about losing half of his leg.
He did, however, want to find out what the future held, so Schubert began reaching out to amputee organizations for support.
Less than a month before the amputation, Schubert was invited to tag along with then-president of the Midwest Amputee Golf Association at the organization's All Disability Open.
"I went down on crutches and rode around with him for 18 holes," Schubert said. "I met a lot of great people who I'm friends with today. I left feeling that this was going to be OK -- that I was going to be back up on my feet."
The next year, Schubert was a participant in the annual two-day event, and now the McHenry resident has taken over as president of the association.
Schubert is inviting fellow amputees -- as well as other individuals with physical limitations -- to participate in the 19th All Disability Open at Odyssey Golf Club in Tinley Park Sept. 7 and 8.
Last year, there were 35 golfers, but Schubert expects 50 or more this year because it is a world ranking event for disabled golfers.
About 75-80% of participants will be from Illinois, but others are expected from Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and possibly Florida.
On Day 1, golfers might find themselves playing with others of vastly different abilities, but that's the point of the event, Schubert said.
"We don't separate people based on disability or handicap, because in our mission statement we want players of all abilities to play with each other and get to know each other," Schubert said.
After posting their scores, participants will be put into flights and compete for their flight's championship the next day.
Schubert, a 1994 graduate of Barrington High School, whose first job was delivering the Daily Herald in Carpentersville, has Type 2 diabetes. He developed osteomyelitis, which infects a person's bones, in about 2007.
Dealing with a foot ulcer that would not close up properly, Schubert was often forced to get around on crutches and eventually a kneeling scooter.
In 2014, he and his wife decided enough was enough and they decided to go through with the operation.
"It was the best decision for me," said Schubert, who has children ages 9 and 14.
"I have been 10 times more active than I was beforehand. Post-amputation, I pretty much do anything I want with my kids, including going in the ocean when we went to Florida earlier this year."
For details on the All Disability Open, visit mwaga.org.
If you goWhat: The 2019 Midwestern Amputee Golf Association All-Disability Open
When: Sept. 7 and 8; deadline to register is Aug. 30
Where: Odyssey Golf Foundation, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park
Who can play: Any amputees, as well as those who have physical limitations that do not allow them to swing a golf club freely.
Fees: $35-$75
Details: mwaga.org or (847) 652-0011; mwaga.info@gmail.com or bradley.schubert@sbcglobal.net