DuPage cops issue warning about man impersonating a police officer

Wheaton police are investigating several reports of a man impersonating an officer on June 3 and 4. An image from a video doorbell shows the man, who appears to be in his 20s, wearing a sport coat and badge on his belt. Courtesy of the city of Wheaton

Wheaton police are investigating reports of a man approaching several residences and identifying himself as an officer or police detective. Courtesy of the city of Wheaton

Authorities are warning residents not to open their doors for a man they believe is impersonating a Winfield police officer.

DuPage County sheriff's officials say a man impersonating a police officer rang the doorbell of a residence late Tuesday night in the unincorporated area of Morningside Avenue and High Lake Road near West Chicago.

Police said the man said his name was Jeff Rushmore and he was an investigator with the Winfield Police Department working on a missing person case.

Police said he had some type of police scanner or scanner app active on his cellphone, as well as a badge on his belt, in an attempt to enhance his credibility.

The man also is believed to have attempted this ruse at multiple residences in Winfield and Wheaton.

Police in Wheaton released images from a video doorbell that shows the man, who appears to be in his 20s, wearing a sport coat and badge on his belt. Police there are investigating several reports of the man impersonating an officer on Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities also have released videos of the man.

He is believed to be driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Mazda.

Police are warning that residents should call 911 if this man approaches their homes.

If you recognize the person in the pictures or video, call Detective Dave Chiesa at the sheriff's office at (630) 407-2364.