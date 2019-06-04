Addison man charged with stealing whiskey

An Addison man with a history of stealing booze is back behind bars after attempting to stretch his luck at a Glendale Heights grocery store earlier this week, authorities said.

Miguel Resendez-Reveles, 28, of the 700 block of Lake Park Drive, is being held on $50,000 bond and is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of retail theft.

Prosecutors said Resendez-Reveles entered the Jewel at 2164 Bloomingdale Road at 12:14 p.m. on Friday and stole five bottles of Jameson Irish Whiskey valued at less than $300. Loss prevention officers were unaware of the theft until reviewing video later in the evening.

So they recognized Resendez-Reveles and were ready to call police when he showed back up at 5:33 p.m. Saturday and left the store after stealing 10 additional bottles of Jameson, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Resendez-Reveles then struck a Glendale Heights police squad car as he attempted to drive away.

Prosecutors said Resendez-Reveles has been convicted of theft on at least three prior occasions and has failed to appear in court on at least five occasions while out on bail.

He was on probation in a 2017 Elmhurst case where he was charged with retail theft of alcohol and possession of a stolen motor vehicle at the time of Friday and Saturday's theft allegations.

His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 12 before DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan.