Images: Memorial Day events in the suburbs

Suburban towns hold Memorial Day ceremonies and parades Monday including Arlington Heights, Palatine, St. Charles, Carol Stream, Wauconda and Fox Lake.
Bob Pennington stands to be recognized along with other World War II veterans during a St. Charles Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Daniel Maher, father of Marine Lance Cpl. Sean P. Maher (in photo), rides in Wauconda's annual Memorial Day parade down Main Street on Monday. Sean died in 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the Wauconda American Legion Post 911 color guard lead Wauconda's annual Memorial Day parade along Main Street on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Wauconda Mayor Lincoln Knight hands out American flags during Monday's annual Memorial Day parade along Main Street.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Sailors from Naval Station Great Lakes assist veterans participating in Wauconda's annual Memorial Day parade down Main Street on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Jeff Haddick, right, with the American Legion Post 703, participates in Monday's annual Memorial Day ceremony in Fox Lake.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 703 chaplain Mike Kane, left, and auxiliary member Kathy Berkowski salute after placing a wreath during Fox Lake's annual Memorial Day ceremony downtown Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fox Lake's annual Memorial Day ceremony downtown sponsored by the American Legion Post 703.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Fox Lake Mayor Donny Schmit speaks during Monday's annual Memorial Day ceremony downtown sponsored by the American Legion Post 703.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Abigail Iannuzzelli, 15, of Palatine honors Palatine's fallen heroes during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square in Palatine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Mike Flowers of American Legion Post 690 of Palatine, center, stands ready to honor Palatine's fallen heroes during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square in Palatine on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Flowers are left on the markers of the Palatine's fallen heroes during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square in Palatine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Sarah Erlichman, 16, of Palatine and Abigail Iannuzzelli, 15, both of Palatine, place a wreath during Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square in Palatine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Korean War veteran Ron Jonassen and his wife, Grace, remember the families of the Palatine's fallen heroes at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square in Palatine Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 690 Commander Mike Klanang and Detachment Chaplain John Nemanich honor participate in Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square in Palatine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Archer Johanson of St. Charles is prepared for the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Taped in his White Sox hat are flags he has received at each St. Charles Memorial Day parade since 2012.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
The St. Charles Memorial Day Parade makes its way down Route 64 on Monday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Asher Merrell, 6, of St. Charles watches with others along Route 64 at the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Taking a selfie as the parade passes are Jerry and Roxana Mlinar of St. Charles during the St. Charles Memorial Day Parade on Monday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Sgt. Daniel Kaufman of Ohio pulls a giant American flag with his fellow Marines during the Arlington Heights' 100th Memorial Day parade on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
An Army National Gurard Blackhawk helicopter takes off from Recreation Park during the Arlington Heights' 100th Memorial Day parade on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Navy recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes stand to honor the fallen during the Arlington Heights' 100th Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Memorial Park on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Robert Ferraro of the Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208 stands to honor the fallen during the Arlington Heights' 100th Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Memorial Park on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Jan Lamanna of Arlington Heights honors the fallen during the Arlington Heights' 100th Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Memorial Park on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Dressed in his Civil War uniform, Joel Calicchio honors the fallen during the Arlington Heights' 100th Memorial Day parade and ceremony at Memorial Park on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Roland Johnson of Carol Stream, a Korean War Marine veteran, watches as people mill about before the Carol Stream Memorial Day service at the Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Ross Ferraro Town Center on Monday in Carol Stream. The plaza was dedicated before the ceremony.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
United States Marine veteran Lou Lingwai of Carol Stream shows his granddaughter Sophia, 3, the Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Ross Ferraro Town Center before the Carol Stream Memorial Day service on Monday in Carol Stream. The plaza was dedicated before the ceremony. Sophia is from Carol Stream.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Boy Scouts salute during the National Anthem during the Carol Stream Memorial Day Service at the Veterans Memorial Plaza Monday in Carol Stream.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
United States Marine veteran Wilbur Moore of Carol Stream salutes during the National Anthem at the Carol Stream Memorial Day ceremony in Carol Stream.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
The Carol Stream Memorial Day ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial Plaza at the Ross Ferraro Town Center on Monday in Carol Stream. The plaza was dedicated before the ceremony.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Air Force Airman 1st Class LaShaunda Jordan spoke about remembering "the forgotten" on Sunday during the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony. She told of how black military cemeteries across the country are suffering from neglect.
Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer
Retired Marine Col. Kevin Garvey speaks Sunday during the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony. Garvey recalled how his father, a D-Day veteran, told him about losing a friend shortly before the end of World War II.
Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer
The Streamwood Memorial Day remembrance Sunday included a table ceremony honoring prisoners of war and those still missing in action.
Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer
Army Master Sgt. Bill Lunsford stands watch Sunday before the start of the Streamwood Memorial Day ceremony.
Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer