Fly back for a second look at The Week in Pictures

Daily Herald photographers made pictures of animals, plants, food and Elvis among other interesting things in the past couple of weeks.
The setting sun provides a slight warm hue to what may be a Boeing Max 8 737 jet as it passes southeast under the rising moon from a Kane County perspective Tuesday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
A canine guest peeks out through a window to the reception area at Dogtopia, a dog day care, spa and boarder facility in South Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Elgin Police Sergeant Rick Demierre, donut in mouth, solicits donations from passing cars near the Dunkin' Donuts off National Street during the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Friday.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Audience members listen as refugee mother Yasemin Dogan shares her story on Monday night at the Turkish American Society in Mount Prospect.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Charlie McCabe, 5, of Geneva, keeps an eye on a meal bag he helped to pack during a Generosity Feeds food packing event at Chapelstreet Church in Geneva recently.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Spring rain has accumulated in fields along McDonald Road and Dittman Road in Campton Hills.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pete Jackson, right, known as "Prairie Pete" by children at Willow Bend Elementary School in Rolling Meadows, and fellow volunteer Ryan O'Toole of Rolling Meadows work to clear the way for a butterfly garden at the school.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Enid Silverman, 88, of Northbrook, right, helps Valerie Lehrfeld of Buffalo Grove, during an art class at the Buffalo Grove Park District's Alcott Center.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
People line up to purchase bikes as the Arlington Heights Bicycle Club hosted its annual bike swap at Centennial Park recently.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Genevieve Garcia, left, and David Johnsen, right, of Lombard along with their daughter Lily Johnsen, 1, dig in to barbecue waffle fries during the Taste of Glen Ellyn, a festival and kickoff to summer in downtown Glen Ellyn.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Terri Cates, of Highland Park adds a plant to her purchase during the Native Plant Sale at Independence Grove in Libertyville.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Elvis impersonator Bill Vaughn performs on Main St. in front of Cattleman's Burger and Brew at a Pet adoption event in Algonquin recently. He runs the Thursday night Karaoke at the pub.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fremd High School seniors greet students in their caps and gowns during a visit to Hunting Ridge Elementary School in Palatine on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove's Mayor Craig Johnson walks the $1 billion Elk Grove Technology Park which was the former 85-acre Busse Farm. Two Building are up and more are expected by the end of the summer.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kayaks and paddleboats are idle on an overcast day in Naperville. It was scheduled to be the first day that the watercraft would be available for rental.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Volunteer Sandra Fletcher, of Mount Prospect sorts roses to be given to each finisher of the Mother's Day 5K in Barrington.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Shania Clement, 12, pushes a snack cart through the administrative offices at Daniel Wright Jr. High in Lincolnshire Thursday. Students with learning or physical disabilities learned about counting money, providing goods and services and social interactions and skills. Proponents see it as a positive real-life learning project for the students.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Zac Whitfield, of Libertyville enjoys a cigar as he answers emails outside at Neumann's Cigars and More in Long Grove Monday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
102-year-old Theresa Galvin gets a hug from her daughter Carolyn Kalish, of Glen Ellyn during a party on Monday to celebrate seven residents of the DuPage Care Center in Wheaton that are 100 years old or older.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Ed Poczatek of Schaumburg, right, reacts with his trainer, Michelle Jeeninga of Push Fitness, as he is named the winner of the 2019 Daily Herald Fittest Loser competition in Schaumburg on Tuesday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick salutes as the colors are presented Tuesday during the DuPage County Law Enforcement memorial Remembrance event at the County Complex in Wheaton.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A personal message saying "All Wars Forever, Till The End of Time" is written on a flag as Palatine's ceremony of the Memorial Day observance is carried out before hundreds of people.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2017