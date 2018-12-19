Fired Island Lake police chief among village board candidates

Recently fired Island Lake police chief Anthony Sciarrone is among the three candidates who've filed to run for the Island Lake village board.

Sciarrone -- canned in October for what Trustee Mark Beeson called "gross incompetence" -- and two other candidates are assured election unless their paperwork is challenged or a write-in candidate surfaces.

The window for candidates to file nominating petitions to get on the April 2 ballot closed Monday.

Beeson and fellow board members John Burke and Sandy Doehler aren't running for re-election. Joining Sciarrone on the ballot are newcomers Richard W. McLaughlin Jr. and William Ziegler.

While Island Lake voters likely won't have a choice to make concerning the makeup of their village board, voters in several Lake County towns will. Here are some of the contested village board races:

Libertyville:

Four candidates are running for three village board seats. Incumbents Donna Johnson, Scott Adams and Pete Garrity are seeking re-election and will be joined by newcomer Jeanine Chyna.

Lake Zurich:

Two political slates are vying for spots on the village board. Incumbents John Shaw, Marc Spacone and Jonathan Sprawka are running together under the name Lake Zurich Progress. Opposing them are Janice Gannon, Jeff Halen and Michael Paulus, who are running on the LZ Values slate.

Gurnee:

Eight candidates are vying for three available village board seats. Incumbents Greg Garner, Michael D. Jacobs and Cheryl G. Ross will be joined on the ballot by Joshua S. Amann, Matthew Robert Duray, Ryan Horath, Quin O'Brien and Jamie Seaton.

Vernon Hills:

Four candidates are running for three 4-year seats on the village board. Incumbents Mike Marquardt, David Oppenheim and Karimar "Kari" Brown are joined by newcomer Stacey Pristas.

Mundelein:

Five village board candidates have filed. Incumbents Scott Black, Bill Rekus and Kerston Russell are running together under the Moving Mundelein Forward banner. They're challenged by newcomers Kara Lambert and Erich Schwenk, who are running independently.

• Daily Herald staff writer Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.