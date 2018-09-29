Bartlett man charged with murder of guard at Roselle area adult business

A Bartlett man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a security guard early Friday following an argument at an adult business in unincorporated Roselle, the DuPage County sheriff's office announced in a news release Saturday.

Donald R. Pelka, 59, who was arrested following a traffic stop, is charged in the death of Kyle A. Gojdas, 29, of Glendale Heights. He is being held in DuPage County Jail after bond was set at $1 million during a Saturday morning hearing. His next court date is Oct. 22 for arraignment.

Sheriff's deputies and Bloomingdale police who arrived at about 3:30 a.m. Friday at Bella One Spa found Gojdas unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, Hanover Park Police stopped Pelka for speeding near Amarillo Street and Greenbrook Boulevard. While officers were talking with Pelka, who was in his vehicle, officers were advised that the vehicle matched the description of one involved in the shooting. Pelka was arrested by Hanover Park police without incident and turned over to sheriff's deputies, according to the release.

Pelka, a customer at Bella One Spa, initiated a confrontation with employees in the store, then engaged in a verbal dispute with Gojdas in the parking lot, producing a handgun and shooting Gojdas twice in the torso, according to the release.

"Kyle Gojdas died a senseless death and my condolences go out to his family and friends," Sheriff John Zaruba said in the release. "I would like to thank the Hanover Park Police Department and Bloomingdale Police Department for their quick actions and teamwork, which led to the capture of Gojdas."

The murder was the second fatal shooting along the same stretch of Lake Street in less than four months. On June 3, Sanchez Townes-Elliot was shot to death inside a basement recording studio. A 30-year-old Oak Park man, Owen Reneau, has been charged with murder in that shooting.