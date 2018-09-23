Smile and take a look at The Week in Pictures

Rick West | Staff Photographer

Joleena Mejia, a single mother of six, helps install the first window in her Habitat for Humanity home in Elgin Wednesday. She is a lifelong Elgin resident and certified nurse assistant who has never had a permanent place that she and her children could call home. Volunteers from UL, a company in Northrbook, and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley will rehab a foreclosed, Victorian era house for her and her family.