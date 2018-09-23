Smile and take a look at The Week in Pictures

 
Jenny Schneff of Elgin encourages runners as she waits for her husband to go by, running his first marathon, at the ninth annual Fox Valley Marathon in St. Charles on Sunday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Guests take photos at a groundbreaking of Carol Stream's Veterans Memorial Plaza Friday at the Ross Ferraro Town Center at the corner of Gary Ave. and Lies Road.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Addison Steinke, 3 1/2, picks the biggest pumpkin she can handle at the Autumn Fair at Peck Farm Park in Geneva. She was with her family from Geneva.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bryan Halleck, of Des Plaines gives a lift up to Aiden Richards of Mt. Prospect, so that he can make a basket and win a prize. He didn't make the basket but he did win a nice prize at the Des Plaines Fall Fest Celebration.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Ashley Gasca, 14, middle, says she enjoys the family atmosphere if the Grupo De Danza Folklorica Quetzal dance group. She is from Elgin and likes that she learns about her Mexican heritage through rehearsals in the basement of Bark Manor Bible Chapel in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Ten-year-old Dominic Mordini, a fifth-grade-student at Maplebrook Elementary in Naperville looks over a book in the library Wednesday during Dot day.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
With powdered sugar covering their mouths and fingers, Addie Skurla, 5, of Park Ridge and her friend Cora Anderson, 6, of Itasca chow down on funnel cakes at the Des Plaines Fall Fest Celebration.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A women's group learns to weave dough for challah bread at the Chabad Jewish Center on Shoe Factory Road in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Fiestas Patria parade makes its way down Downer Place in Aurora.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Alexander Idzikowski, 4, of Palatine makes some bubbles during Fallapalooza in Heritage Park in Wheeling.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Gurnaaz Sohi, 16, a junior at Stevenson High School, center, hands out cards with specific messages as part of the "Share the Love" campaign to her fellow classmates on Tuesday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Joleena Mejia, a single mother of six, helps install the first window in her Habitat for Humanity home in Elgin Wednesday. She is a lifelong Elgin resident and certified nurse assistant who has never had a permanent place that she and her children could call home. Volunteers from UL, a company in Northrbook, and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley will rehab a foreclosed, Victorian era house for her and her family.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Rabbi Michael Tillman speaks to members of the congregation Am Chai in Mt. Prospect on Wednesday. In recent years the congregation has been decreasing in its number of people showing up for its prayer service.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
AKHAN Semiconductors founder and CEO Adam Khan, right, shows the suits employees will be wearing in the clean room once it's sealed up on operating. Diamond fabrication work will take place in the clean room workspace. AKHAN President Carl Shurboff, left, listens in during a tour Wednesday in Gurnee.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Aisha Rodriguez, first grader, shows off her new book at Fullerton Elementary School in Addison on Wednesday. The Molina Foundation, in partnership with Addison School District 4 and Change Healthcare, sponsored an event as part of its Book Buddies campaign, where over 700 books were distributed to kids.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

