Smile and take a look at The Week in Pictures

Updated 9/23/2018 8:23 AM
Joleena Mejia, a single mother of six, helps install the first window in her Habitat for Humanity home in Elgin Wednesday. She is a lifelong Elgin resident and certified nurse assistant who has never had a permanent place that she and her children could call home. Volunteers from UL, a company in Northrbook, and Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley will rehab a foreclosed, Victorian era house for her and her family.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
AKHAN Semiconductors founder and CEO Adam Khan, right, shows the suits employees will be wearing in the clean room once it's sealed up on operating. Diamond fabrication work will take place in the clean room workspace. AKHAN President Carl Shurboff, left, listens in during a tour Wednesday in Gurnee.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Aisha Rodriguez, first grader, shows off her new book at Fullerton Elementary School in Addison on Wednesday. The Molina Foundation, in partnership with Addison School District 4 and Change Healthcare, sponsored an event as part of its Book Buddies campaign, where over 700 books were distributed to kids.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
