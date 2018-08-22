Juveniles charged in Warrenville-area shooting

Three juveniles face multiple felony charges after a shooting near Warrenville.

Police say officers responded, at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday, to the area of 29W538 Country Ridge Drive for a report of several individuals fighting and gunshots being fired.

During their investigation, officers obtained a description of a vehicle leaving the scene that was occupied by two males. Officers from Warrenville and West Chicago police departments stopped the vehicle near Route 59 and Joliet Street in West Chicago. Two male juveniles were arrested and a handgun was recovered.

Police said shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

In all, police determined three juveniles were involved in the altercation. They have been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, aggravated battery, robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery to a peace officer.

All three juveniles are held at the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center where they await court proceedings.

Warrenville police are still investigating this altercation and anyone with information is asked to call them at (630) 393-2131.