Algonquin Founders' Days returning at new location

A year after floods forced the cancellation of Algonquin Founders' Days for the first time in the event's history, the four-day festival is returning with live entertainment, family-friendly activities and a new location.

This year's event, scheduled for Thursday, July 26, to Sunday, July 29, is moving to Spella Park at 2610 Harnish Drive, a larger space that allows for an improved layout, Founders' Days board President Dan Barton said.

Previously, the festival celebrating the village's history has been held at Towne Park along the Fox River or Algonquin Lakes Park.

"Because of the flooding last year, we decided we wanted to go a little higher and a little drier," Barton said. "It's more open. We have a better view of the entire fest as it's going on. We're excited."

After last year's fest was called off, organizers scrambled to pull together a smaller-scale version of the event a couple months later. A portion of the proceeds, which typically go toward the next year's festival, were donated to a special fund to help flood victims.

Although organizers were happy to assist with flood relief efforts, Barton said, last year's setbacks resulted in a 75 percent financial hit to this year's festival fund. Organizers have had to trim expenses and seek more sponsorships.

"When your funds from the year before go toward your fest, and you don't have much in the tank, you've got to get creative," he said. "We're trying to recoup from the past year's losses."

Still, Barton said, all the festival favorites will be returning this year, including a carnival, a bake-off, family and children's activities and the cardboard boat regatta. A car show will be held in the J.C. Penney parking lot, and a parade, which will be recorded by Comcast and aired on public access TV, will take place Saturday morning through downtown Algonquin.

Several local bands also are scheduled to headline the event, including Pirates Over 40 on Thursday; Boy Band Review on Friday; Modern Day Romeos on Saturday; and Mr. Capone's Bootlegger Band on Sunday. The festival will end with a fireworks show at Riverfront Park at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission costs $5 per day, though special festival and VIP passes are available online. For information and a full event schedule, visit algonquinfoundersdays.com.