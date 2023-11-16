Thanksgiving 2023: Suburban restaurants have you covered for dining in and taking out

Three Embers inside the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort will offer a full Thanksgiving buffet. Courtesy of Three Embers

If you thought Thanksgiving was creeping up, now it's standing right behind you and tapping you on the shoulder.

Sweat in a chaotic kitchen? Risk a backyard turkey-fryer fire? Or make some reservations for stress-free dining out or grabbing a fully prepared dinner to bring home.

Whatever you decide, here are some suburban restaurants that are open for dine-in or offer carryout for Thanksgiving. Happy turkey day, all.

Aboyer

64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. Chef Michael Lachowicz is prepping a decadent Thanksgiving menu available for dine-in from 2-7 p.m. Thursday (from $79 a person) or carryout from noon to 1:30 p.m. ($99 a person). Included is brown sugar-brined turkey or roasted tenderloin of pork, sides and warm poached pear financier, individual roasted pumpkin pie mascarpone cheesecake and Grand Marnier chocolate truffles for dessert. Make reservations for dine-in at OpenTable.

Antico Posto offers Italian-inspired a la carte dishes like mushroom gnocchi in addition to their Thanksgiving to-go feast. - Courtesy of Antico Posto

118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. The Thanksgiving Carryout Special that serves four to six includes roasted turkey breast with gravy, traditional stuffing, Parmesan smashed potatoes, green beans almondine and cranberry sauce for $189.95. Italian-inspired a la carte dishes are sold separately. Order by 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Thanksgiving dessert options from Beatrix include Oh My! Caramel Pie, traditional pumpkin pie, and Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake. - Courtesy of Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. For carryout, the Thanksgiving package that serves four to six includes roasted turkey breast with gravy, housemade cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing and Parker House rolls for $179.95. My oh my, don't forget pie! Options include Oh My! Caramel Pie ($40), traditional pumpkin pie ($35) or Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake ($45). Order by noon Monday, Nov. 20, for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Brick House Tavern + Tap

1461 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, (630) 963-1104, brickhousetavernandtap.com/event/thanksgiving/. Watch some NFL football while dining on a roasted turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. Enjoy sides, stuffing and a slice of pumpkin pie for $22.99 for adults and $12.99 for kids.

Buca di Beppo

90 Yorktown Road, Lombard, (630) 932-7673; 15350 S. 94th Ave., Orland Park, (708) 349-6262; 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 808-9898, bucadibeppo.com/thanksgiving/. Make reservations now to dine on a Thanksgiving feast that includes salad, roasted turkey, sides and pumpkin pie. Or pre-order Thanksgiving dinner to-go, which includes sliced white meat turkey, gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, spicy Italian sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. A small order, which serves three, is $105, and a large order that serves six is $160. To-go dinners can be picked up hot or cold.

If you take care of the turkey, The Capital Grille will take care of the sides for Thanksgiving. - Courtesy of The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/events/thanksgiving-dinner-menu. Dine-in includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, French green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and Sam's Mashed Potatoes. Add on pumpkin cheesecake for $12. It's $50 for adults and $20 for kids. Or order sides for four to enjoy at home for $135. Order ahead for pickup between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, or 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 23.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/thanksgiving. Gather your group for CityGate's buffet feast on Thanksgiving Day featuring roasted turkey, prime rib, maple-glazed salmon and butternut squash risotto, plus sides and pumpkin pie from noon to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. $69 for adults, $25 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations required.

Cooper's Hawk restaurants offer takeout and dine-in specials for Thanksgiving. - Courtesy of Coopers Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Chicago, Downers Grove, Naperville, Oak Park, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Cooper's Hawk has you covered at home or at any of their suburban locations. Their Thanksgiving Take-Home Kit features a heat-and-serve package for six for $199.99 that includes slow-roasted turkey slices with pan gravy and sides including traditional stuffing, Mary's potatoes and more. Enjoy Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake for dessert. Quantities are limited, so preordering is advised, then pick up your Take Home Kit on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 21-22. The same in-restaurant Thanksgiving menu is $34.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids 12 and younger.

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/thanksgiving-specials-to-go/. Dine-in reservations are being accepted for seatings from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving. The family-style dine-in menu includes Orchard salad, butternut squash soup, Parmesan-crusted stuffed cremini mushrooms, roasted turkey, almond-crusted Lake Superior whitefish, sides, pumpkin pie and baked apple crostata. It's $54.95 for adults and $25.95 for kids 10 and younger. Order the same meal to-go by Monday, Nov. 20, for pickup from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. It's $54.95 per person.

The Drake Oak Brook

2301 York Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-0000, thedrakeoakbrookhotel.com/. Chef Ezequiel will be preparing a lavish Thanksgiving Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, featuring carving stations with turkey breast and brown sugar and bourbon-glazed ham, a raw seafood bar, a pumpkin waffles station, a dessert table with pumpkin pie, pumpkin cheesecake, caramel apple pie and more. It's $102 for adults, $35 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger. Reservations recommended.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming's is hosting a dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring herbed-roasted turkey breast ($59), prime bone-in rib-eye ($89) or filet mignon ($74) with salad or lobster bisque, sides to share and harvest New York cheesecake or carrot cake for dessert. The special kids' menu ranges from $16-$29. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.

Fox & Turtle

400 E. Orchard St., Itasca, (630) 773-1801, foxandturtle.com/. Make reservations now for Thanksgiving, when Fox & Turtle will be serving a special menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featured entrees include a roast turkey platter with sides ($35), blackened stuffed sea bass ($58), prime rib ($35/$43), baked tortellini Bolognese ($30) and pumpkin pie ($12). Or order a family meal for four to-go by Nov. 22 that includes roast turkey and sides for $155. Add on a pumpkin pie for $24.

Francesca's

Locations in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Chicago, Elmhurst, Forest Park, Frankfort, Lake Forest, Naperville, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Palos Park and St. Charles; miafrancesca.com/. The Thanksgiving buffet, which is $49.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids 12 and younger, is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Arlington Heights, Barrington, Frankfort and St. Charles. Thanksgiving Day specials, including an oven-roasted turkey and sides plate for $24.25, is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the other locations.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/thanksgiving/. Grill House is offering a la carte Thanksgiving to-go options in a variety of sizes, including a whole turkey with gravy, sides and more. Order ahead for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles, (630) 584-2100, hotelbaker.com/thanksgiving-day-dinner-buffet-2023/. Come hungry for the Thanksgiving Day Dinner Buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 featuring fall cider-glazed turkey, baked ham, sides, salads, entrees, pumpkin pie, desserts and more. It's $78 for adults, $55 for kids 3-13, and free for kids 2 and younger. Reservations are required.

Houlihan's

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/. Dine-in on a turkey dinner featuring soup or salad, roasted turkey, sides and pumpkin pie for $24.99 for adults and $11.99 for kids. Reservations recommended. The meal is also available for carryout, but order ahead for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/. Katie's offers an $85 meal to-go for two featuring turkey breast, sides and mini pumpkin pie. The dinner package for eight to 10 includes turkey ($305) or turkey breast ($335), three sides, cranberry sauce, bread and a homemade pie. Order by 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, for pickup from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Orders are cash only.

Kona Grill

3051 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 515-8395, konagrill.com/happenings/thanksgiving. Thanksgiving specials, available for dine-in or carryout Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 23-26, include a pumpkin spice old fashioned ($15), traditional roast turkey with sides ($35), macadamia nut-crusted turkey breast ($38), kids' roasted turkey ($16) and pumpkin pie ($16). Reservations requested.

L. Woods Tap

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. The $72.95 dinner for two to-go includes oven-roasted turkey, sides and apple strudel. You can add on other a la carte sides or holiday desserts such as butterscotch pie ($39.95), pumpkin pie ($39.95) and cheesecake with blueberry compote ($42.95). Order by 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, for pickup between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

A Pumpkin Chai Latte will be part of the Thanksgiving brunch at Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane. - Courtesy of Lucille Restaurant

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/. Lucille is offering a Thanksgiving Day brunch with a full traditional spread, including a carving station with roast turkey, prime rib, ham and pork loin and seasonal sides. Add to that made-to-order doughnuts, pumpkin waffles, crepes, omelettes and pumpkin chai lattes all while enjoying unlimited champagne, mimosas, bellinis and Bloody Marys. Save room for pie, if you can. Brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's $100 for adults, $40 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger.

Maggiano's

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-2270; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 368-0300; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, (847) 240-5600; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0380; maggianos.com/thanksgiving/. Maggiano's dine-in family-style dinner includes salads; two entrees (choice of roasted turkey, country-style baked smoked ham or pan seared branzino); two pastas; two sides; and dessert (pumpkin praline cheesecake, warm apple crostata or tiramisu). The Thanksgiving Carryout Bundle that feeds four to five includes Caesar salad, roasted turkey, smoked ham, spaghetti and meatballs, four-cheese ravioli, sides, bread and pumpkin praline cheesecake. Order by 8 p.m. the night before pickup. Cold bundles ($210) can be picked up on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 21-22; hot bundles ($220) can be picked up on Thanksgiving.

Michael Jordan's Steakhouse

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. MJ's is offering a dine-in or carry out Thanksgiving meal featuring a Slagel Family Farm roasted turkey served with apple-cranberry sauce served alongside Nuske's bacon French green beans and au gratin sweet potatoes. Available from 4-8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving for $59. Reservations requested.

Moretti's

Locations in Barrington, Bartlett, Edison Park, Elgin, Fox Lake, Hoffman Estates, Lake in the Hills, Morton Grove, Rosemont and Schaumburg; morettis restaurants.com/#thanksgiving. An individual Thanksgiving meal includes sliced turkey with gravy or honey-baked ham and sides for $25.99. A four-pack of meals is $28.99 per person and includes a pumpkin pie. Order by Tuesday, Nov. 21, for pickup from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, or 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23. Excludes Moretti's in Mount Prospect.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; and 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/thanksgiving/. Make reservations now to dine in on Thanksgiving. The three-course menu includes winter salad, oven-roasted turkey roulade, sides and pumpkin cheesecake. It's $59. Reservations are required.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. The Thanksgiving dinner to-go includes turkey, traditional sides and bread pudding for $36.95 per person. Apple Cinnamon Cheesecake will be available by the slice ($9.95) or by the cake ($55). For a larger group, order turkey for $10.95 per pound, plus half and full trays of sides. Order by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Perry's Steakhouse

5 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-1808, and 1780 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 648-7451, perryssteakhouse.com/specials/thanksgiving/. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, Perry's is offering a special Thanksgiving dine-in meal featuring butternut squash soup or salad, smoked turkey breast and sides for $49. Add pumpkin cheesecake for $9. The individual dinner to-go is $49. Or, if you're feeding a group of four, the family-style Thanksgiving dinner, which includes soup or salad, an entree and sides, is $149. Add pumpkin cheesecake for $25. The kids' dinner is $19 for ages 12 and younger. Order now for pickup from 11 a.m. to close Wednesday, Nov. 22, (heat and eat) and Thursday, Nov. 23 (ready to serve).

Port Edward

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-5441, portedward.com/. The Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It's $65 for adults, $20 for kids 5-11, and free for kids 4 and younger. A deposit is required when making a reservation.

Rosebud Restaurants and Carmine's

Rosebud: 711 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800; 12350 Derby Road, Lemont, (630) 599-6000; Carmine's: 9850 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 595-1111; rosebudrestaurants.com/holiday-to-go-orders/. Hosting eight to 10 at home and shuddering at the thought of washing all those pots and pans? Rosebud's $300 to-go package that includes turkey or brisket, sides and pie might be what you need. Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 17, for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Saranello's is offering a traditional multicourse feast ending with pumpkin pie. - Courtesy of Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/thanksgiving-to-go/. Bring home a traditional multicourse feast that includes sliced turkey, short rib, butternut squash soup, autumn salad, four-cheese ravioli, scalloped potatoes, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts and carrots, cranberry and orange relish, pumpkin pie and apple pie. Order the $54.95 per person meal by noon Monday, Nov. 20, for pickup between noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Scratchboard Kitchen

5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/. Let Scratchboard help with the sides ($85, serves two), turkey breast ($80, serves four) and pastries (pumpkin tart, caramel apple poptart, pumpkin chocolate chip scone) this year. Pre-order for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Seasons 52

3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/. Seasons 52 has you covered for dine in and takeout. Their traditional Thanksgiving dinner is $40 for adults and $18 for kids in the restaurant, or you can order up the to-go Thanksgiving dinner box, which serves four to six. The $225 meal includes roasted turkey, gravy, sides and six pumpkin pie mini indulgence desserts. Last day to preorder is Monday, Nov. 20. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw's will offer their full a la carte menu of seafood favorites Thursday as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal of herb-roasted turkey breast with brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy and cranberry relish for $35, plus tax. It's available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

244 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 305-0230, sullivanssteakhouse.com/promotions/thanksgiving-2023/. The $49 per person roasted turkey dinner for dine-in on Thanksgiving includes a choice of salad or bisque starter, sides and dessert (New York style cheesecake, Key lime pie, or berries and cream). It's $24 for kids. Reservations requested.

Three Embers

10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/. The steakhouse located inside the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort will be offering a full buffet that highlights their wood-fired stove. Options include a carving station with roasted turkey, prime rib and ham, a seafood display with oysters and shrimp, baked salmon, pumpkin and spinach ravioli and several seasonal sides and desserts. Reservations are available from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23. It's $66 per adult and $22 for kids younger than 12.

Truluck's dine-in Thanksgiving feast includes a choice of cauliflower brown-butter soup or a salad, herb-roasted turkey breast, sides, and carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. The dine-in Thanksgiving feast includes a choice of cauliflower brown-butter soup or a salad, herb-roasted turkey breast, sides, and carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake for $59 for adults and $29 for kids 12 and younger. Choose from two holiday cocktails: the Holiday Nog ($17) or the Hearthside Old Fashioned (Wild Turkey bourbon, house-spiced orange syrup, angostura and orange bitters for $16.50). Reservations are recommended.

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800; webergrillrestaurant.com/thanksgiving/. The three-course, dine-in Thanksgiving meal includes soup or salad, smoked turkey, sides and pumpkin mousse tart. It's $39.95 for adults and $15.95 for kids younger than 12. Reservations are recommended. For dining at home, offerings include a whole smoked turkey ($94.95), a carved smoked turkey (full is $109.95), plus sides, salads, pumpkin pie ($24.95) and apple pie ($26.95).

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900 232; Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving a family-style Thanksgiving menu featuring roasted turkey, cedar-planked salmon, sliced roast tenderloin of beef and traditional Thanksgiving side dishes. It's $67.95 per adult and $29.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations requested.