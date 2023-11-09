Suburban restaurants prepping for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around a couple of corners, which means you either need to start making a shopping list or start making reservations. Fortunately, there are myriad restaurants in the suburbs that will be open for dining on turkey day (Thursday, Nov. 23) and many that can make your home entertaining easier with prepared meals to go. Make sure you hide the containers, dirty up a few pans and then take all the credit. No one will be the wiser.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Chicago, Downers Grove, Naperville, Oak Park, South Barrington, St. Charles and Wheeling; chwinery.com/. Cooper's Hawk has you covered at home or at any of their suburban locations. Their Thanksgiving Take-Home Kit features a heat-and-serve package for six for $199.99 that includes slow-roasted turkey slices with pan gravy and sides including traditional stuffing, Mary's potatoes and more. Enjoy Eli's Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake for dessert. Quantities are limited, so preordering is advised, then pick up your Take Home Kit on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 21-22. The same in-restaurant Thanksgiving menu is $34.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids 12 and younger.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/. Fleming's is hosting a dine-in, three-course Thanksgiving menu featuring herbed-roasted turkey breast ($59), prime bone-in rib-eye ($89) or filet mignon ($74) with salad or lobster bisque, sides to share and harvest New York cheesecake or carrot cake for dessert. The special kids' menu ranges from $16-$29. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.

Grill House

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/thanksgiving/. Grill House is offering a la carte Thanksgiving to-go options in a variety of sizes, including a whole turkey with gravy, sides and more. Order ahead for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

A Pumpkin Chai Latte will be part of the Thanksgiving brunch at Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane. - Courtesy of Lucille Restaurant

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/. Lucille is offering a Thanksgiving Day brunch with a full traditional spread, including a carving station with roast turkey, prime rib, ham and pork loin and seasonal sides. Add to that made-to-order doughnuts, pumpkin waffles, crepes, omelettes and pumpkin chai lattes all while enjoying unlimited champagne, mimosas, bellinis and Bloody Marys. Save room for pie, if you can. Brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's $100 for adults, $40 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger.

Michael Jordan's Steakhouse

1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/. MJ's is offering a dine-in or carry out Thanksgiving meal featuring a Slagel Family Farm roasted turkey served with apple-cranberry sauce served alongside Nuske's bacon French green beans and au gratin sweet potatoes. Available from 4-8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving for $59. Reservations requested.

Rosebud Restaurants and Carmine's

Rosebud: 711 Deerfield Road, Deerfield, (847) 914-0900; 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 548-9800; 12350 Derby Road, Lemont, (630) 599-6000; Carmine's: 9850 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 595-1111; rosebudrestaurants.com/holiday-to-go-orders/. Hosting eight to 10 at home and shuddering at the thought of washing all those pots and pans? Rosebud's $300 to-go package that includes turkey or brisket, sides and pie might be what you need. Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 17, for pickup on Thanksgiving.

Shaw's Crab House Schaumburg

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Shaw's will offer their full a la carte menu of seafood favorites Thursday as well as a traditional Thanksgiving meal of herb-roasted turkey breast with brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, homemade gravy and cranberry relish for $35, plus tax. It's available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Reservations required.

Three Embers

10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100, threeembersrestaurant.com/. The steakhouse located inside the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort will be offering a full buffet that highlights their wood-fired stove. Options include a carving station with roasted turkey, prime rib and ham, a seafood display with oysters and shrimp, baked salmon, pumpkin and spinach ravioli and several seasonal sides and desserts. Reservations are available from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 23. It's $66 per adult and $22 for kids younger than 12.

Truluck's dine-in Thanksgiving feast includes a choice of cauliflower brown-butter soup or a salad, herb-roasted turkey breast, sides, and carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com/. The dine-in Thanksgiving feast includes a choice of cauliflower brown-butter soup or a salad, herb-roasted turkey breast, sides, and carrot cake or pumpkin cheesecake for $59 for adults and $29 for kids 12 and younger. Choose from two holiday cocktails: the Holiday Nog ($17) or the Hearthside Old Fashioned (Wild Turkey bourbon, house-spiced orange syrup, angostura and orange bitters for $16.50). Reservations are recommended.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900 232; Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; and 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving a family-style Thanksgiving menu featuring roasted turkey, cedar-planked salmon, sliced roast tenderloin of beef and traditional Thanksgiving side dishes. It's $67.95 per adult and $29.95 for kids 12 and younger. Reservations requested.