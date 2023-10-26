Grownup fun: Where to find Halloween parties for adults in the suburbs this weekend

Enjoy a seasonal Bloody Eye Martini at the Martini Room as they celebrate Halloween Saturday in Elgin. Courtesy of Doug Hanson

Just because Halloween falls on a Tuesday doesn't mean you can't find a scary good time this weekend.

Weekday Halloweens are great because the kids get their day and the adults get the Friday and Saturday before to pregame. Plus, it gives you more chances to show off your meticulously detailed Barbie and Ken costumes.

BaseCamp Pub

5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle, (331) 777-4712, basecamppub.com/events/. Don your best costume to BaseCamp's Halloween bash starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, for a chance to win $500. Chicago rock/pop outfit Semple Band will play all night. Plus, there will be Halloween cocktail specials, swag and giveaways, too. Cover is $10 at the door.

The BOOze Bar Crawl lets you ride the rails of the Metra UP-NW train line with stops in Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect and Palatine where you can enjoy drink tastings, food specials and giveaways at 11 bars and restaurants. - Courtesy of the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce

Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at venues in Arlington Heights, Mount Prospect and Palatine. Alright you wannabe hobos, here's your chance to drink and ride the rails along the Metra UP-NW train line. The BOOze Bar Crawl includes drink tastings, food specials and giveaways at 11 bars and restaurants in the three towns, including Armand's Pizzeria, Cortland's Garage, Peggy Kinnane's, LaTasca Tapas Restaurant and Bird's Nest in Arlington Heights; Emerson's Ale House, Mia's Cantina and Mrs. P & Me in Mt. Prospect; and Tap House, Madcats and Emmett's in Palatine. The event is 21 and older, and participants must buy their own train tickets. Day-of tickets are $50, plus taxes and fees; $20 for designated drivers. You can save $10 a ticket by purchasing by Friday. Details and tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

Crawl-O-Ween

Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont, rosemont.com/thepark/event/crawloween/. Costumed revelers can descend on seven participating bars in Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park entertainment district during the "Crawl-O-Ween" bar crawl from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Adobe Gila's, Bub City, KINGS Dining & Entertainment, Park Tavern, Pete's Tiki Tiki, Saltwater Coastal Grill and Sugar Factory will be offering a variety of spooky food and drink specials. Visit all seven bars during the crawl to be entered to win a mystery Rosemont prize. Tickets are $10 at ParkwayBankPark.com and include admission to the bar crawl, access to drink specials and two ticket vouchers for Zanies Comedy Club. Tickets will be sold on-site for $15.

Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park entertainment district hosts its annual Crawl-O-Ween bar crawl Friday, Oct. 27. - Courtesy of the Village of Rosemont

871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 397-3100, drinknightclub.com/. Party all weekend at Drink with a Bad Barbie theme Friday and Fangtasia on Saturday. Music, drinks, giveaways and cash will flow with prizes for costumes both nights, including a $1,000 grand prize for the best of the best Saturday.

For a limited time, you can enjoy an Orange Halloween Frose with a black sugar rim at Hampton Social locations. - Courtesy of Hampton Social

705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com/. The Hampton Social is hosting a BOOze Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Should you prefer to frosé all day, try the limited-time orange Halloween version with a black sugar rim. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/. The party didn't end in Elgin after last week's Nightmare on Chicago Street. Festivities continue at Martini Room from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, with DJ Brennan, spooky Halloween-themed drinks like their seasonal Bloody Eye martini, creepy decorations and a night of tricks and/or treats, depending on your mood.

Pennyville Station

112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. The farm-to-table American restaurant is hosting a DJ dance party from 9 p.m. to close Saturday, Oct. 28, with Tito's drink specials and prizes for best individual and couples costumes. How many Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce couples will vie for the top prize? Probably a bunch.

The freshly released Barrel Aged Orbital Velocity will be flowing during Riverlands Brewing Company's Monster Prom Halloween party Saturday in St. Charles. - Courtesy of Riverlands Brewing Company

1860 Dean St., Unit A, St. Charles, (630) 549-6293, riverlandsbrewing.com/. It's Monster Prom at Riverlands, with a fully decked-out taproom and brewery and multiple costume contests, including the Monster Prom Royalty Crowning. Enjoy live music from Ben & Jake & Friends from 7-10 p.m., food by Monk's Burgers & More and specials on their seasonal Halloween beers, Skeleton Revival Hazy Rye IPA and Amber's Soul Black Rye IPA. This year's release of Barrel Aged Orbital Velocity will be on tap and in bottles to-go. And there also will be a Secret Barrel Aged Lounge featuring bottle pours of past Riverlands BA releases. No cover or advanced tickets required.

Sew Hop'd Brewery

1 Union Special Plaza, Suite 113, Huntley, (224) 230-0994, sewhopd.com/. Huntley's hometown brewery is hosting a spook-tacular (their words, not mine) costume party from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. Dress to impress the judges and maybe you'll take home a prize.

WhirlyBall

3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800; 285 Center Drive, Vernon Hills, (847) 918-0800, whirlyball.com/. After a weekend of Halloween pregaming, head to WhirlyBall for half off Halloween on Tuesday, with half off walk-in rates for WhirlyBall, laser tag and bowling. Each location is also hosting a costume contest with prizes for best costume and a chance to win a $100 WhirlyBall gift card.