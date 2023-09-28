Suburban restaurants offer specials to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Every 14 seconds somewhere in the world a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide, with about 2.3 million women diagnosed in 2020.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and restaurants around the suburbs are offering specials to raise money for research, education, awareness and support for those battling breast cancer.

Bagels By The Book

870 S. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 367-7811, bagelsbythebook.com

The bagel cafe will feature a "Pinktober" pink bagel all month, available plain for $1.75 or with cream cheese for $3. 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Burger and Sushi House (B.A.S.H)

124 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 587-2274, burgerandsushihouse.com

During the month of October, B.A.S.H. in Geneva will donate a portion of the proceeds from a specialty chef's choice pink sushi roll to the Lynn Sage Foundation Chicago's In Good Taste Campaign.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook

Throughout the month of October, $1 from each Beatrix Pink Ribbon Cookie sold benefits The Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation's Chicago's In Good Taste Campaign.

For every Boston Lager sold at City Works or Old Town Pour House in October, $1 will be donated to the Lynn Sage Breast Cancer Foundation. - Courtesy of Bottleneck Management

City Works: 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; and 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571, cityworksrestaurant.com

Old Town Pour House: 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtown pourhouse.com

Bottleneck Management, owner of Old Town Pour House and City Works, is partnering with Boston Beer Co. in their "Hops for Hope" campaign. During October, Bottleneck and Boston Beer Co. will each donate $1 per Angry Orchard Hard Cider and Boston Lager sold to the Lynn Sage Foundation.

The Hampton Social will donate a portion of sales from their "The Fighter" cocktail to the American Cancer Society during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. - COURTESY OF THE HAMPTON SOCIAL

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414, thehamptonsocial.com

The Hampton Social is supporting the fight against breast cancer with The Fighter cocktail. A portion of the sales from each of the gin cocktails, which feature a pink ribbon and peach glitter sugar rim, will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Also, participants in local Stride Walks Oct. 13-15 who wear their survivor sash to the restaurant will receive a complimentary glass of rosé.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/event/breast-cancer-awareness/

Throughout October, Morton's will donate $1 from each sale of their breast cancer awareness cocktail "Pink Love" to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The cocktail features Calirosa Rosa Blanco Tequila, Disaronno Amaretto, strawberry puree and Villa Marcello prosecco.

During October, Stan's will donate 10% of sales of the Prickly Pear Refresher to the Lynn Sage Foundation. - COURTESY OF STAN'S DONUTS

5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; 529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 9433 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (312) 820-9286, stansdonuts.com

For Breast Cancer Awareness month, Stan's will be donating 10% of all sales of their new fall drink, the Prickly Pear Refresher, to the Lynn Sage Foundation to continue the fight to end breast cancer.

Timothy O'Toole's Pub

412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599; 10 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa, (847) 979-0600; 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee, (847) 249-0800, timothyotooles.com

O'Toole's wants you to Drink Pink this October. The restaurant group will donate 10% of sales from each Cranberry Pear Margarita to the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. The $12 drink is made with blanco tequila, triple sec, lime and cranberry juices, pear nectar and vanilla bitters.

Truluck's will donate $20 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation for every bottle of J. Lohr Carol's Vineyard sold while dining in during October. - Courtesy of Truluck's

9860 Berwyn Ave., Rosemont, (847) 233-9404, trulucks.com

Truluck's is again partnering with J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines for their Pouring with Purpose campaign this October. They'll donate $20 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation's breast cancer education and early detection programs for each bottle of J. Lohr Carol's Vineyard cabernet sauvignon sold while dining in.