Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Join virtually for "Chills and Thrills with Stephen Graham Jones" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, through the Glencoe and Glenview public libraries. Stephen Graham Jones talks scary stories, horror and more with librarian Becky Spratford. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org or www.glenviewpl.org. Courtesy of Illinois Libraries Present

Children in grade one through five can share their favorite books with a four-legged furry friend during K-9 Reading Buddies at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Practice your reading skills by signing up for a 15-minute slot to read to a trained therapy dog. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for a lively discussion of "A Scientific Revolution: Ten Men and Women Who Reinvented American Medicine" with author Will Linder at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Register at www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join virtually for "Investing Made Simple" at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, through the Glenview, Skokie and Wilmette public libraries. Financial educator Karen Chan will make stocks, bonds and mutual funds crystal clear and explain index funds and target retirement funds, and how they can simplify your investing decisions. For information, www.glenviewpl.org; skokielibrary.info or www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

The 45th annual Shermerfest will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Event includes the Classic Northbrook car and truck display; Northbrook Arts Commission's "Chalk Up Northbrook"; hot dogs, soda, water and ice cream for sale; music in the gazebo; mums for sale, and the Rotary Club of Northbrook Ducky Race. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Once There Were Wolves" by Charlotte McConaghy at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, for the Mystery Book Group at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

"Andy Warhol and his Enduring Influence" will be presented at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Art historian Ruth Nelson will examine Warhol's life, art and influence up to his untimely death in 1987. $14-$19. Register at nssc.augusoft.net. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join as the Big Books discussion group takes on "The Adventures of Augie March" by Saul Bellow at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave, Glencoe. This six-week guided discussion series will be led by Holly Marihugh. Registration is required; visit www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Winnetka-Northfield Public Library partners with the Book Stall to host author Melanie Benjamin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at 811 Elm St., Winnetka, for a discussion about her new novel, "California Golden." Register at www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Sept. 28

Preschool Play & Learn: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Spark your preschooler's curiosity through play. Explore different STEAM topics through stories and hands-on activities. Drop in for ages 3-5 with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Keep Your Password Safe: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Practicing good password habits is an essential piece of staying safe online. Michael Gershbein will explain what makes a safe password, how to keep track of passwords, and various other password strategies and tips. $19-$25. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

What Just Happened?: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Once a month, award winning historian Barry Bradford will summarize the news of the previous month. However, this will not be a traditional current events program. Instead, Bradford will offer a historical background to the events that have happened. Questions will be encouraged and everyone will gain a deeper knowledge. $40-$50. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Read Around the World Book Discussion: 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Let literature transport you. Join and explore stories from around the world. On Sept. 28: Read and discuss "Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead" by Olga Tokarczuk. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Nintendo Switch Vinyl Stickers: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Want to decorate your Nintendo Switch? Create a vinyl sticker for it at this maker program. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

An Evening with Melanie Benjamin: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Winnetka-Northfield Public Library partners with the Book Stall to host author Melanie Benjamin at the store for a discussion about her new novel, "California Golden," a gripping, emotional story set at a time when mothers were expected to be Donna Reed, not Gidget. Two sisters navigate the turbulent, euphoric early days of California surf culture in this dazzling saga of ambition, sacrifice, and longing for a family they never had, from The New York Times bestselling author of "The Children's Blizzard." Register, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Big Books: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave, Glencoe. "The Adventures of Augie March." Opening in Chicago during the Great Depression, this novel by Saul Bellow portrays the life of Augie March, a character who lives by his wits, dogged drive, and street smarts. This six-week guided discussion series will be led by Holly Marihugh. Big Books is sponsored by the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library. Registration is required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

School Stress: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Parents and caregivers, support your student's social-emotional health as they navigate middle and high school. Teens are welcome to attend as well. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Second and Third Grade Book Club: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Chat with your friends about this month's book, "Team Up: El Toro & Friends" by Raúl the Third, and make a craft together. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Opera Lovers Lecture Corps: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, through the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn about the Lyric Opera's production of "The Flying Dutchman" by Richard Wagner. 847-256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Celia C. Pérez Author Event: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come meet Celia C. Pérez, author of "First Rule of Punk and Tumble!" Hear her stories and get your copy of Tumble signed. For children in grades six-eight. Register. 847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sept. 29

Andy Warhol and his Enduring Influence: Hybrid at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Andy Warhol was an eccentric and mysterious man whose popularity not only endures, but continues to grow. Warhol produced some of the world's most iconic works of art, leading the Pop Art movement with his imagery of celebrities and consumerism. Art historian Ruth Nelson will examine his life, art, and influence up to his untimely death in 1987. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Illinois Secretary of State Mobile Unit Visit: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Illinois Secretary of State Mobile Unit visits to provide services on-site, including renewal or correction of driver's license for drivers less than 78 years of age, as well as issue Real IDs. You may also renew or get a new or corrected state ID and purchase license plate stickers. Motor voter registration and organ donor registration may be done with renewal of driver's license or ID. Proper identification will be needed for the above services. Fees may apply. Cash is not accepted. Service is on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Korean Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children through age 6, with an adult, can enjoy a bilingual storytime featuring songs, stories, and rhymes for the whole family. Register. 847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Once There Were Wolves" by Charlotte McConaghy. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

The Evolving Nature of Documentary Films: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Film historian Zbigniew Banas will provide a historical overview of documentary filmmaking and address its future, especially in view of the proliferation of social media platforms. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion weekend. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Friends Book Sale Preview: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Open to Glencoe residents who donate to the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Back to School Karaoke Party: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring a friend, grab a mic and rock the stage with an afternoon of karaoke fun. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cutting the Cable Cord: Virtually at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, through the Wilmette Public Library. Thinking about cutting the cord with your cable company? Learn about popular streaming video services and devices used to stream video content. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Linda Eder: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder's diverse repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. $46-$75. northshorecenter.org.

Sept. 30

Friends Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1; 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 2, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

One Book Kickoff and Live Concert: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Drop by for live music from the critically acclaimed jazz artist Yoko Noge (concert starts at 11 a.m.), and enjoy snacks, and crafts as the library kicks off its One Book, One Northbrook community read. Learn more at www.northbrook.info/onebook. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info.

Oktoberfest at The Lot: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. The city of Highland Park kicks off the fall season with Oktoberfest, celebrating seasonal fun for all in the form of beers, bites, contests and community. This free event will showcase Chicago's renowned authentic seven-piece German band Die Musikmeisters, traditional Oktoberfest contests, crafts and interactive dance and singalongs, with a family focus from 12-4 p.m. (312) 285-7702.

All About Eclipses: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. The next major solar eclipse is on Oct 14, when 43% of our Sun will be covered in the Chicago area. NASA Solar System Ambassador Sean Fisher-Rohde tells you all about eclipses, how to safely view them, and their importance for science. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Blocktoberfest: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, on Glenview Road, between Church and Pine streets, Glenview. Music, food and fun. General admission is free. glenviewblocktoberfest.com.

Heritage Oaks Night Golf: Saturday, Sept. 30, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, 3535 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Experience golf on the practice greens under the lights with glow equipment. Compete in fun putting and chipping contests. Food and drink will be available for purchase from Acorn Grill + Terrace. www.nbparks.org.

HOGC Men's Club Championship: Saturday and Sunday Sept. 30-Oct. 1, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, 3535 Dundee Road, Northbrook. 2023 Men's Club Championship. Entry fee is $189 per player; limited to Northbrook residents, league members, and Permanent Tee Time program players. Entry fee includes tee gift, greens fee, and pre-round range balls. Lunch buffet with cash bar Saturday. Gross and Net flight winners will receive golf shop certificates and awards. Register online at www.nbparks.org.

Oct. 1

Race to Our Place Come Walk with Us: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Gillson Park, Lake and Michigan avenues, Wilmette. Walk or run a 5K to benefit Our Place. At Our Place, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities develop meaningful relationships, engage in productive activities and grow through life experiences. www.ourplaceofnewtrier.org.

STEAM Stories: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Kohl Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. Enjoy STEAM storytime with your Glenview Public Library librarians. Meet at Spotlight Studio; museum admission not required for storytime. Drop in. 847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

45th Annual Shermerfest: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Fun for all ages. "Classic Northbrook" car and truck display; Northbrook Arts Commission's "Chalk Up Northbrook"; hot dogs, soda, water and ice cream available for sale; music in the gazebo; mums for sale; Cow pie moo-lette; museum open; Rotary Club of Northbrook Ducky Race. For information, northbrookhistory.org or www.nbparks.org.

Historic Places Open House in Park Ridge: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Historic Places in Park Ridge, 255 N. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge. Time-travel through history with The Kalo Foundation's Open House of Historic Places in Park Ridge. Visitors will get to walk through the Raffle House, a Cedar Court cottage designed by architect Barry Byrne; the home and studio of world renowned artist Alfonso Iannelli; and the building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, Jr. as a church. $20-$35. www.kalofoundation.org.

Public Skate: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $6-$7; $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

Building with Bits and Bobs: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop in and build. The library will supply a random assortment of items for you to upcycle into your own amazing creations. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Book Jam -- A fREADom Festival: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave, Glenview. It's Banned Books Week. Celebrate your right to read with great music from local bands The Invaders and Spünge, and conversations with groups that support intellectual freedom. Drop in. Rain location: Community Room. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Studebaker John -- Blues Concert: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Stop by the Village Green during Shermerfest to enjoy this harmonica virtuoso and slide guitar wizard's electrifying performance. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Classical Concert: Estrella Duo: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. This piano duo will perform Spanish and Latin American heritage inspired pieces, including compositions by, Ravel, Faure, Mozkowski, Mozart, and others. Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Nino Katamadze & Insight: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. World-renowned jazz sensation Nino Katamadze and Insight Band. Blend of jazz, blues, and world music. $69-$139. northshorecenter.org.

Oct 2

Blessings in a Backpack Classic Golf and Tennis: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Exmoor Country Club, 700 Vine Ave., Highland Park. A classic day of golf and tennis to support feeding kids on weekends through Blessings in a Backpack -- Chicago chapter. Enjoy one of Chicago's premier country clubs and make an impact on the lives of thousands of children. (312) 823-0406 or chicago.blessingsinabackpack.org.

Bach and Roll -- Classical Influences in Modern Pop Music: Hybrid at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Rock 'n' roll was still in its infancy when Chuck Berry taunted classical music by telling Beethoven to "roll over ... and tell Tchaikovsky the news." Since then, pop artists and songwriters have remained more than willing to mine the seams of older music in pursuit of new hits. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. $6-$7; $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org.

Your Financial Health -- Tips and Resources: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, through the North Shore Senior Center, Northfield. Anne Weiboldt will share tips for simplifying financial task management to provide you and your power of attorney or trustee with peace of mind. Examples of common types of personal financial issues will be provided, including managing bills, monitoring cash flow, monitoring statements, making long term care decisions and financial planning for the end of life. It is never too late to benefit from planning ahead. $10-$15. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Page Turners Book Discussion: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Indulge your passion for literature with the Monday Afternoon Page Turners. October's discussion title will be "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tech Help Drop-In: 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first- come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tinkercad Circuits: 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. An introduction to Tinkercad's electronic circuit software app. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'Hamilton': 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. With the show returning to Chicago, examine some myths from the musical and go beyond the lyrics to learn more about the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Book Challenges on the Rise -- Support Your Freedom to Read: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for an empowering Banned Books Week webinar, where you'll delve into the vital topic of "Freedom to Read" in America. Discover the alarming surge in book challenges and how it threatens our right to choose the ideas we embrace. Moderated by the columnist Heidi Stevens, this engaging event features a distinguished panel of experts, including Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, author Jasmine Warga, and freedom to read advocate Jarrett Dapier. Gain valuable insights on supporting intellectual freedom, understanding the legislative response in Illinois, and the far-reaching implications of censorship on our communities. Exercise your right to be informed and be part of the change. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Oct. 3

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. $6-$7; $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

Wilmette Walk & Talk: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a 30-minute walk around the neighborhood with the library's genealogy and local history librarian to learn some neighborhood history and interesting facts about houses in the neighborhood. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

State Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ask questions and get help from constituent advocates from the offices of state Sen. Laura Fine (8th District) and state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (17th District). Advocates can help with: Medicaid, SNAP benefits, senior services, rental assistance, unemployment benefits and Secretary of State services. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Senior Polka Association Meeting: 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, at Lone Tree Manor, 7730 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Join the Senior Polka Association for live polka music from 5-6 p.m., a short meeting at 6 p.m., followed by cake, coffee, and bingo. Join for an enjoyable evening. Yearly membership is $10. For information, call Richard at (847) 209-1385.

Investing Made Simple: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, through the Glenview, Skokie and Wilmette public libraries. Are you looking for a primer on investing basics? Financial educator Karen Chan will make stocks, bonds and mutual funds crystal clear using the story of a young company called Freddie's Finest Furniture. You'll learn how to put that information into use as she explains index funds and target retirement funds, and how they can simplify your investing decisions. www.glenviewpl.org; skokielibrary.info or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Author Reading and Signing: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a lively discussion of "A Scientific Revolution: Ten Men and Women Who Reinvented American Medicine" with author Will Linder. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Oct. 4

YMCA Education Series -- Estate Planning 101: 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Learn about importance of estate planning, no matter your level of wealth. This discussion will cover what is important to include in your estate planning and how to use trusts and other tools to protect your loved ones. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

The 60s -- September 1961-April 1963: Hybrid at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Gary Midkiff will present a detailed discussion of the Cuban missile crisis. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

The Holocaust in Film -- 'Distant Journey': Hybrid at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Banned for decades by Stalinist censors, "Distant Journey" (1948) was shot only three years after the war. The film follows the struggles of a Jewish family as the Nazi persecution in Czechoslovakia unfolds. Director Alfred Radok combines historical footage with experimental filming technique to blend this fictional story with the reality of the time. English subtitles, 98 minutes. $14- $19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Story Squad: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get ready to read, play and create together. Build confidence by having your child attend independently. Caregivers must remain in the Library during this program. For children ages 3-5. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

K-9 Reading Buddies: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-five. Share some of your favorite books with a four-legged furry friend. Practice your reading skills by signing up for a 15-minute slot to read to a trained therapy dog. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Ambassador Meeting: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Glenview Chamber of Commerce, 2222 Chestnut, Glenview. Ambassadors assist the chamber in growing and retaining its membership. Ambassador objectives are to educate members about the services and benefits of their membership; foster new member engagement in chamber programs, events, and committees; and nurture quality relationships. (847) 724-0900 or business.glenviewchamber.com.

Pajama Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Get cozy in your PJs and bring your favorite lovie to enjoy stories, songs and rhymes before bedtime. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Chills and Thrills with Stephen Graham Jones: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, through the Glencoe and Glenview public libraries. Join Stephen Graham Jones as he talks scary stories, horror and more with librarian Becky Spratford. Jones is The New York Times bestselling author of "The Only Good Indians" and "Don't Fear the Reaper," and a prolific author of more than 25 books spanning genres. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org or www.glenviewpl.org.

Fall Leaf Lanterns: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Use a papier-mâché process to make a lantern featuring colorful fall leaves you have collected yourself. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

IMPROV Your Communication with Laughing Academy: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join Kim Hiller, Second City alum and founder of Glenview's Laughing Academy, for a fun and lively evening that will give you tools to better communicate. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Ongoing

'A Chorus Line': 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 8 at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. MadKap Productions presents "A Chorus Line" for 16 live performances. "A Chorus Line" revolutionized American musical theater when it debuted in 1976. The compilation of real stories from Broadway dancers, who had never been given a voice before, captured the imaginations of the public and earned nine Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. $38-$45. (847) 677-7761 or SkokieTheatre.org.

'Birthday Candles': Runs through Oct. 8, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. $39-$59. northshorecenter.org.

Preschool Play & Learn: 10 a.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Spark your preschooler's curiosity through play. Explore different STEAM topics through stories and hands-on activities. Drop in for ages 3-5 with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your own senses. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Tour the Deerfield Historic Village: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through September, at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. The Deerfield Area Historical Society hosts tours of the Deerfield Historic Village. Visit historic buildings ranging from Lake County's oldest to a one-room schoolhouse that has been a favorite for children for many years. deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays through September, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tiny 2's: 9:30 a.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through September, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy songs, stories and dancing with your two-year-old. Register once for the entire five-week session. Monday and Tuesday sessions are the same program. Please choose one day when registering. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. Tuesdays through September, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs, and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Book Babies: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For ages through 23 months with an adult. Introduce your baby to the love of reading with rhymes, stories and songs. Register once for the entire five-week session. Tuesday and Thursday sessions are the same program. Please choose one day when registering. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby & Me Playtime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Connect with your baby through rhymes, bounces and tickles. Then, stay to play, socialize and connect with other caregivers. Drop in for ages through 12 months with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.