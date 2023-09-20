Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Sept. 21-27

The Winnetka-Northfield Library partners with The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, for an in-store event with acclaimed journalist and author Mark Guarino Thursday, Sept. 21. Guarino will be discussing his new book, "Country and Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival." Courtesy of The Book Stall

Sept. 21

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a screening of "The Lives of Others" (Das Leben der Anderen). In 1984 East Berlin, an agent of the secret police, conducting surveillance on a writer and his lover, finds himself becoming increasingly absorbed by their lives. The film will be presented in German with English subtitles. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 and older. Daily cost: $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join geographer and travel expert Judith Bock on a tour of memorials in Washington, D.C. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Best Movies Filmed in Chicago: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. The Chicago area has long been a magnet for filmmakers. Barry Bradford presents a fun presentation looking at clips and stories from some of the best films shot nearby. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

New to Medicare or Changing Your Plan?: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Are you new to Medicare and need to know what to do to sign up now and how to avoid penalties? Learn about state programs that can pay your Medicare Part B costs. Find out more about changing plans for your Prescription Drug Plan or about the Medicare Advantage plan during open enrollment. $10-$15. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Winnetka Park District Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. www.winpark.org.

An Evening with Mark Guarino: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Winnetka-Northfield Library partners with The Book Stall for an in-store event with journalist and author Mark Guarino. He will be discussing his new book, "Country and Midwestern: Chicago in the History of Country Music and the Folk Revival," a look at the untold story of Chicago's role as a country and folk music capital. Register at www.thebookstall.com. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Pajama Storytime: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come in your coziest pajamas and enjoy stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in for children of all ages with and adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Join Big Books at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Glencoe Public Library, for a discussion of "The Adventures of Augie March." - Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Big Books -- 'The Adventures of Augie March': 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Opening in Chicago during the Great Depression, this novel by Saul Bellow portrays the life of Augie March, a character who lives by his wits, dogged drive. and street smarts. This six-week, guided discussion series will be led by Holly Marihugh. Registration is required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Self-Publishing Workshop: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. PJ Weiland, local author and founder of the 30-Day Author Challenge, shows you how to take your book from concept to bookshelf. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Opera Lecture Series -- "The Flying Dutchman" by Wagner: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, through the Glenview Public Library. Tales of intrigue, love, and death from the current Lyric Opera of Chicago season. Moderated by Opera Lovers Lecture Corps. Program presented via Zoom. Register: (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sept. 22

Walk & Talk: 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a 30-minute walk around the neighborhood. Chat about what you're reading or watching, make new friends or just enjoy the walk. Meet at the flagpole by the library's main entrance. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The Republican Presidential Primary in Context: Hybrid at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. William Adler will examine the dynamics of the primaries and look at the factors behind candidate success. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Cookie Party with Author Lowey Bundy Sichol: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join Author Lowey Bundy Sichol in reading her book "Cookie Queen." Stay for crafts and cookies. This event is made possible by The Book Stall in Winnetka. Copies of "Cookie Queen" will be available for sale and signing. Register: (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Nicole Kestler Sings the Jazz Classics -- A Luncheon and Performance Event: Noon Friday, Sept. 22, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Nicole Kestler is one of Chicago's premier jazz singers, paying tribute to the heyday of the jazz standard with fresh and fun interpretations. A catered lunch will be served before the performance. $35-$42. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Friday Film -- "Armageddon Time": 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. James Gray wrote and directed this coming-of-age story. This semi-autobiographical film tells the story of Paul Graff, an 11-year-old Jewish boy growing up in 1980 Queens, grappling with social anxieties and family concerns while trying to figure out what kind of person he wants to be. (2022/115 minutes/Rated R). (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

School's Out Movie: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Viewing of "Dora and the Lost City of Gold." Teenage explorer Dora leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents and solve the mystery behind a lost city of gold. Rated PG. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

FSC Pickleball Social: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Sky Fitness, 1501 Busch Parkway, Buffalo Grove. Join on the Pickleball Courts at Sky Fitness to Rally for Mental Health. The 2nd annual Pickleball Social will bring out a philanthropic and competitive spirit. Come learn if you are new to pickleball or play for bragging rights and a chance to win the night's raffle prizes. $20-$70. (847) 920-5831 or interland3.donorperfect.net.

Campfire Stories with Chris Fascione: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Laugh out loud with nationally-known family entertainer Chris Fascione as he brings stories to life through acting, storytelling, comedy and juggling. Register: (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sept. 23

Document Destruction & Drug Take-Back Event: 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Centennial Park Southwest Parking Lot, Wilmette. The village has partnered with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County (SWANCC), state Sen. Laura Fine, state Rep. Robyn Gabel, MWRD Vice President Kimberly du Buclet and Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart to host a one-day Document Destruction and Drug Take-Back Event. Paper documents must be in paper shopping bags or cardboard boxes. To avoid backup or capacity issues, residents are limited to six file-size boxes or paper shopping bags per vehicle. For more information, contact Public Works at (847) 853-7500 or pubworks@wilmette.com.

Touch-A-Truck: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Underwriters Laboratories, 333 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Grab a hard hat and join for this free family event that allows children to see, touch and explore a variety of trucks and emergency vehicles. Adult supervision is required and cameras are recommended. Please note that this event includes many loud noises, horns and sirens. No registration required. This event will occur rain or shine. www.nbparks.org

Little Play Cafe: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join your librarians for a short storytime, followed by free play for the little ones and coffee for the grown-ups. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy rhymes, stories and games with Youth Service librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mandarin Storytime: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join local educator Ling Liu for stories, songs and fun in Mandarin and English. Prior knowledge of Mandarin is not necessary. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Oktoberfest at St. Catherine Laboure: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at 3425 Thornwood Ave., Glenview. Music, beer, food, games, pony rides, a balloon artist, inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting and more. Noon to 4 p.m.: Family-friendly activities; 6-11 p.m.: DJ and raffles. business.glenviewchamber.com.

The Art of Shibori Workshop: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. In this workshop you will learn about five different Shibori techniques and be able to make two items. There are infinite numbers of patterns you can create. All supplies included. Instructor is Ruthe Guerry. Register: or www.nbparks.org.

An Afternoon with William Kent Krueger: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts acclaimed author William Kent Krueger for a discussion about his new novel "The River We Remember." In 1958, a small Minnesota town is rocked by the murder of its most powerful citizen, pouring fresh fuel on old grievances in this stand-alone novel from The New York Times bestselling author of "This Tender Land." This event is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Public Skate: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 and older. Daily cost: $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org.

Bored Teachers: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The biggest entertainment platform for teachers in the world, Bored Teachers presents its first comedy tour with the funniest teacher-comedians from the BT videos and beyond. $20-$50. northshorecenter.org.

Sept. 24

Fuelfed Coffee & Classics: 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Lincoln Avenue and Elm St., Winnetka. Enjoy vintage European cars parked along Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street in the East Elm Business District on the last Sunday of each month through October. Grab a coffee at Hometown Coffee & Juice, and socialize with car enthusiasts and collectors. Fuelfed is a private Northshore classic European car club. www.villageofwinnetka.org/calendar.aspx?EID=1633.

Auto Historica XIX -- Muscle Memories: Noon Sunday, Sept. 24, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Come to the museum's annual vintage car show. Muscle Memories will showcase muscle cars of the late 1960s through the early 1970s. At this free, family-friendly event, visitors will have the chance to spend the afternoon at the Wilmette Historical Museum checking out the vehicles and chatting with the owners. (847) 853-7666 or wilmettehistory.org.

Public Skate: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 and older. Daily cost: $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

Sunday Music Series -- Tommi Zender Plays 1973: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Tommi Zender returns to play a selection of great music from 1973. Tommi is multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter based in Chicago and long-standing teaching artist at the Old Town School of Folk Music. Register: (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sept. 25

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 and older. $6-$7; skate rental $4. www.nbparks.org

Point of View: Virtually at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, through the North Shore Senior Center, Northfield. Take part in current events discussions in which topics are generated during class by the participants and the facilitator. Utilizing the vast shared knowledge base and expertise of our learning community, varying perspectives are encouraged for "conversations that matter." There is "no leading" and "no reading" in this dynamic current events discussion. $69-$83. nssc.augusoft.net.

Marble Runs: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Engineer a marble run using peg board, cardboard tubes, pipe cleaners and more. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sensory Friendly Marble Runs: 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Engineer a marble run using peg board, cardboard tubes, pipe cleaners and more. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sept. 26

What Are You Reading?: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Share what you've been reading lately with others and hear about their latest read. Group meets the first Tuesday of the month. Center membership required to participate. nssc.augusoft.net.

Plants, Cuisine and Culture Lecture Series: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. The Chicago Botanic Garden's Plants, Cuisine and Culture online series, presented in partnership with Franklin Park Conservatory, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Missouri Botanical Garden, and Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, features national food experts and chefs exploring how plants have shaped food traditions around the world. Upcoming presentations in the series include chef and TV host Pati Jinich, who will be discussing Mexican cuisine on Sept. 26. (847) 835-5440 or www.chicagobotanic.org.

HeartSaver CPR: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Fire Department Headquarters Station #26, 1304 Lake Ave., Wilmette. The village of Wilmette CPR/AED certification program teaches residents how to effectively deliver CPR and how to correctly use an AED in accordance with current American Heart Association guidelines. The cost per person for the HeartSaver CPR/AED course is $25. Classes are for village of Wilmette residents or individuals employed within the village of Wilmette. To register, contact the fire department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at least five business days prior to the class date. www.wilmette.com

Understanding Medicare Choices: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn about Medicare and have your questions answered by Certified Financial Planner Karen Chan. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Writes -- Plot Points for Middle Grade & YA: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Award-winning author James Klise will help you to devise successful plots for younger readers, like teens and young adults. Advance registration is required. Register: (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Mystery Group: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, through the Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a virtual discussion of "Once There Were Wolves" by Charlotte McConaghy. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sept. 27

The 60s -- Jan. 1960-Aug. 1961: Hybrid at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Gary Midkiff, historian, college professor, will highlight John F. Kennedy's election and inaugural speech. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Favorite Films: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Enjoy weekly film discussions of favorite films. The films represent different eras and film genres, have been selected by the coordinators because of their quality and because they lend themselves to a class discussion. A schedule of the films to be discussed will be sent in advance and participants will watch the films at home prior to the discussion. $69-$83. nssc.augusoft.net.

Riverview Remembered: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. The world's largest amusement park was right here in the city of Chicago. Cheryl Brown will reminisce with stories and images from this favorite destination that opened in 1904. Discover why it suddenly closed in 1967. View Cheryl's display of authentic memorabilia from the park. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Story Squad: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get ready to read, play and create together. Build confidence by having your child ages 3-5 attend independently. Caregivers must remain in the library during this program. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Immigration Records: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Find your immigrant ancestors in passenger lists and naturalization records. Presented via Zoom and in person at the library. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

September Silent Film Series: "Zander the Great": 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy this 1925 silent film with live piano accompaniment -- a rare opportunity to enjoy this comedy that's part love story and part rollicking Western as it was originally experienced in its heyday. Register: (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

"Caravaggio and the Italian Baroque" will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. In this Zoom lecture, art historian Jeff Mishur will discuss several paintings by the Italian Baroque master, including two rare loans that will be on display in conjunction with the Art Institute of Chicago special exhibition, "Among Friends and Rivals: Caravaggio in Rome." - Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Caravaggio and the Italian Baroque: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, through the Glencoe Public Library. Caravaggio transformed the tradition of art in Italy during his brief life. His daring approach to painting influenced countless artists in his native country and elsewhere. In this Zoom lecture, art historian Jeff Mishur will discuss several paintings by the Italian Baroque master, including two rare loans that will be on display in conjunction with the Art Institute of Chicago special exhibition "Among Friends and Rivals: Caravaggio in Rome." www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Love graphic novels? Discuss this month's selection, "The Tryout," by Christina Soontornvat and Joanna Cacao, and make your own comic book art. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Butterfly-Friendly Fall Planting and Cleanup: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Add native plants to your landscape this fall, learn mulching techniques, prepare beds for butterfly gardens in spring, and discover how to put your yard to sleep for winter the pollinator-friendly way. Join a local gardener with native gardening experience and a professional from The Mulch Center. Presentation and Q&A co-sponsored by Greener Glenview. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Ongoing

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24 at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto" explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50th Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

"A Chorus Line": 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 8 at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. MadKap Productions presents "A Chorus Line" for 16 live performances. $38-$45. (847) 677-7761 or SkokieTheatre.org.

"Birthday Candles": Runs through Oct. 8 at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. $39-$59. northshorecenter.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your own senses. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road, across from village hall. wngchamber.com/farmersmarket.

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Highland Park's Artisan Market at The Lot: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24, at The Lot, 525 Central Ave., Highland Park. The city of Highland Park has partnered with Bensidoun USA for this weekly Artisan Market. There will be a diverse selection of seasonal artisan foods, goods and beverages and you can also enjoy live music. (312) 285-7702.

Tour the Deerfield Historic Village: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through September at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. The Deerfield Area Historical Society hosts tours of the Deerfield Historic Village. Visit historic buildings ranging from Lake County's oldest to a one-room schoolhouse that has been a favorite for children for many years. deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19 at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart, as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays through September at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tiny 2's: 9:30 a.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through September at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy songs, stories and dancing with your 2-year-old. Register once for the entire five-week session. Monday and Tuesday sessions are the same program. Please choose one day when registering. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. Tuesdays through September at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs, and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Book Babies: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For ages through 23 months with an adult. Introduce your baby to the love of reading with rhymes, stories and songs. Register once for the entire five-week session. Tuesday and Thursday sessions are the same program. Please choose one day when registering. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11 at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.