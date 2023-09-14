Suburban restaurants, bars embrace the bitter during Negroni Week

When it comes to tastes, bitter gets a bad rap.

Especially when it comes to cocktails. People love their sweet drinks and their sour drinks. They rim their glasses with salty and savory flavors. But give somebody a sip of something bitter and you usually get that puckered-up, cringe face.

They are missing out on one of the most perfect drinks ever created: The Negroni.

Equal parts gin, Campari and sweet vermouth, the Italian aperitif is easy to make and easier to drink. It can be a bit of an acquired taste, which, yeah, does sound like code for "it tastes bad."

But it doesn't. And once you acquire a taste for it -- chef's kiss.

Invented in 1919, the Negroni saw a renaissance in popularity 10 years ago when Imbibe Magazine and Campari America launched Negroni Week, a charitable effort that returns Sept. 18-24. Thousands of bars throughout North America, Europe and Australia will donate a portion of Negroni sales next week to Slow Food, a global nonprofit that promotes local food and traditional cooking. Over 50 bars and restaurants in Chicago are taking part. They're joined by suburban spots including Off the Wall Cafe in Park Ridge, Cantina 52 in Crystal Lake, Wild Onion Brewery and Banquets in Lake Barrington and Vistro Prime in Hinsdale.

Back to the drink: Part of the Negroni's appeal is its simplicity. Traditionally, it's an ounce of each ingredient stirred in a mixing glass with ice and then strained over a single large cube in a double rocks glass and garnished with an orange peel.

As for the ingredients, you can play around with the gin brands, but most London dry versions will work just fine. Campari is the only ingredient named by brand, which means you should use it.

Vermouth is probably the most misunderstood part of the equation. It's an aromatized, fortified wine with a very limited shelf life. Even when kept in the refrigerator, which it absolutely should, you don't have much longer than a few weeks before the taste changes appreciably. And quality matters. Try a few different sweet vermouths until you find the one you like the most and buy them in the smaller 375ml size so you can go through it before it oxidizes.

Once you fall in love with the Negroni, meet its friends. Swap prosecco for the gin to make this year's internet sensation Negroni Sbagliato. Trade bourbon for the gin, tweak the ratios and you have a Boulevardier. And using rum makes it a Kingston Negroni.