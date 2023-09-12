Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Sept. 14-20

Join The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, for a presentation and book signing with critically acclaimed graphic novelist Remy Lai at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Recommended for kids ages 8 to 12, this event is free with registration. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Learn simple flower design hacks to create flower arrangements like a pro. Heather Coughlin will share her top secrets and demonstrate on how you can easily create gorgeous vase arrangements at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for "A Conversation with Kathleen Rooney and James Kennedy" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Authors Kathleen Rooney and James Kennedy discuss their new novels, "From Dust to Stardust" and "Bride of the Tornado." Registration required at www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

"The History of Bob Marley" will be presented hybrid at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Using performance and interview clips, Gary Wenstrup will trace the arc of Marley's career from "One Love" and "Jamming" to "I Shot The Sheriff" and "Redemption Song." For information, nssc.augusoft.net. Courtesy of AP Photo

Join for an engaging all-request show performed by dueling piano player and musical director of the Redhead Piano Bar, Kaleen Dolan, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Bring your song requests for a lively show. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Virtually join for Chair Yoga at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Benjamin Banneker and Us: Eleven Generations of an American Family" by Rachel Jamison Webster for the Nonfiction Book Group, which meets virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, through the Glencoe Public Library. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Children in grades three-six can join for Polymer Clay Creations at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Learn basic techniques to create polymer clay charms, figurines and more. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Sept. 14

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

Nonfiction Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Benjamin Banneker and Us: Eleven Generations of an American Family" by Rachel Jamison Webster. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Best American Films Shot in Italy: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Italy is one of the most glamorous and beautiful locations in the world. It has also been the setting of some of the most memorable American films of the postwar era. From "Roman Holiday" to "The Talented Mr. Ripley," you will be enthralled by this list of fabulous movies. Barry Bradford will reveal his favorites. $14.-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Jewish Migration in the 18th and 19th Centuries: 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Understanding the historical context of Jewish migration in the 18th and 19th centuries is key to researching your Ashkenazi Jewish ancestors. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Caldecott Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Which picture book should win this year's Caldecott Medal for best illustrated book? Examine and vote for your favorite book based on the official criteria from the American Library Association. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Glenview's Got STEAM: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Presented by Glenview's Got STEAM of Glenbrook South for children in grades five-eight. No prior knowledge required. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Nature Sparks: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Often in the summer we spend time outside, but as the season changes there is so much to still appreciate and enjoy in the wonders of fall. This nature drop-in program will have your child exploring nature and learning basic outdoor skills. Children will engage in crafts, interrelationships and seasonal cycles. Please make sure your child dresses for the weather. Register. www.nbparks.org.

Intro to Machine Sewing for Adults: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for introduction level instruction on learning to sew with a sewing machine. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'The Queen, Her Life' -- A Dramatic Book Review by Barbara Rinella: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. In this dramatization of "The Queen: Her Life" by Andrew Morton, dramatic book reviewer Barbara Rinella salutes Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the longest-reigning queen in the world. Learn about the influence she's had on both Great Britain and the rest of the world for most of the last century. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tween Lab: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your friends and make new ones while crafting, gaming, and eating snacks. This month, repurpose damaged books to make book art. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Smartphone Photography 101: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn mobile photography tips and tricks, explore options for editing your creations, and begin to transition from taking pictures to making pictures. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Northbrook Writes -- Building Tension and Suspense: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, through the Northbrook Public Library. Susanna Calkins, award-winning author of the Lucy Campion series, explores elements of tension and suspense, as well as strategies for creating and heightening anticipation in your readers. Register. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info.

Skerryvore: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Over the last 16 years, Skerryvore has performed across the globe, from their early days in Scottish West Coast halls, to festival crowds in the United States, Canada, Australia and throughout the UK and Europe. Picking up Scottish music's "Live Act of the Year" twice on the way -- the band's wide range of influences and talent produce a musically expansive, high-energy set that excites and captivates audiences. $25-$60. northshorecenter.org.

Sept. 15

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Hebrew Storytime with Author Arianna Brooks: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join local author Arianna Brooks to read her books about yummy Jewish foods and make a cute celebration craft together. Drop in for children of all ages, with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Historical Fiction Group: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Shrines of Gaiety" by Kate Atkinson. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

GlenViewings: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "80 for Brady" (98 minutes/PG-13/2023). Four best friends embark on a wild trip to fulfill a lifelong mission to see Tom Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dungeons & Dragons -- Roll for Initiative: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades two five, come adventure with ancient magicks, abandoned temples, ravenous monsters, and the best of friends. Join the table and perform feats that you could only imagine. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sept. 16

Mandarin-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories, songs and fun in Mandarin and English. Presented by local educator Ling Liu. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Overview of Citizenship & Immigration Application Process: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn about eligibility requirements, testing, and citizenship rights and responsibilities. Includes a Q&A session. Korean and Spanish translation available. Presented in partnership with the HANA Center. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Kids' DIY-U Workshop: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Lowe's Home Improvement, 1000 Willow Road, Northbrook. Little DIYers will tackle a new project when they create a super fun Football Player Card Holder. Get in the game and score with this hands-on workshop. www.lowes.com.

Public Skate: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost:$7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

HOGC Women's Club Championship: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, 3535 Dundee Road, Northbrook. 2023 Women's Club Championship. Entry fee is $95 per player. The field is limited to Northbrook residents, league members and CDGA/USAG handicap members registered with Heritage Oaks as their home course. www.nbparks.org.

Sept. 17

Tropical Fish Swap: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Hilton Northbrook, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. Greater Chicago Cichlid Association's Tropical Fish Swap has the largest selection of fish in the Midwest. This is the farmers market for tropical fish keeping and is the largest source in the Midwest to buy fish, plants, food, equipment and more. Buy directly from the breeder and find fish that you can't find at any local fish store. $5-$10. (773) 368-5655 or www.gcca.net.

Public Skate: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org.

Kenilworth Walking Tours: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Kenilworth Train Station, 400 Richmond Ave., Kenilworth. Explore the history of the earliest homes and buildings in the village designed by renowned Chicago architects. Learn about Joseph Sears' vision for Kenilworth and the architects who helped bring his suburban ideal to life through their charming and innovative residential designs. Featured architects include Franklin Burnham, George Washington Maher, Joseph Lyman Silsbee, George Nimmons, and John Van Bergen. The 90-minute tour starts at the Kenilworth Train Station and ends at the Kenilworth Historical Society. At the KHS, attendees will have the chance to enjoy light refreshments and explore the gallery space. Tickets for the tour can be purchased on the Chicago Architecture Center's website at www.architecture.org/tours/detail/kenilworth.

Warhammer Alliance: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Attention brothers and sisters of the Imperium: The emperor needs you. Drop in to join your fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts in crafting, painting, and playing everything Warhammer. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

All-Request Piano Show by Kaleen Dolan: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an engaging all-request show performed by dueling piano player and musical director of the Redhead Piano Bar, Kaleen Dolan. Bring your song requests for a lively show. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Fall Cookie Decorating: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Pastry chef and culinary instructor Kelly Dull will show you tips and techniques for decorating a set of four cookies, perfect for fall. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Music of the Baroque -- The Mozart Requiem: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Dame Jane Glover leads the Music of the Baroque Chorus, Orchestra, and international opera stars Susanna Phillips, Paula Murrihy, Manase Latu and Michael Sumuel in an incredible evening of musical drama that soars to the heavens. Bach brings to life Mary's passionate words in his vivid setting of the hymn, "My soul magnifies the Lord." Standing at the other end is the heart-rending work Mozart was still writing on his deathbed -- the monumental Requiem. $35-$100 (312) 551-1414 or www.baroque.org.

Sept. 18

Pour Painting: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. A fun and messy painting technique, great for first time painters and experienced artists. Create a unique abstract painting inspired by Jackson Pollock. All supplies provided in class. Bring an apron or smock to protect your clothes. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org.

Monday at the Movies: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Viewing of "Petite Maman," a touching and slightly magical film from Celine Sciamma. While eight-year-old Nelly is grieving the loss of her beloved grandmother, she accompanies her mother to clear out the mother's childhood home. A walk into the nearby woods results in a friendship that is much more than appears to be the case or seemingly possible. 73 minutes. In French with English subtitles. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

The History of Bob Marley: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Bob Marley is the world's most popular reggae artist beloved for his universal hymns of freedom. Though he survived an assassination attempt, he ultimately died of cancer at age 36. Using performance and interview clips, Gary Wenstrup will trace the arc of Bob's career from "One Love" and "Jamming" to "I Shot The Sheriff" and "Redemption Song."$14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Point of View: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Take part in current events discussions in which topics are generated during class by the participants and the facilitator. Utilizing the vast shared knowledge base and expertise of our learning community, varying perspectives are encouraged for our "conversations that matter." There is "no leading" and "no reading" in this dynamic current events discussion. $69-$83. nssc.augusoft.net.

Tech Help Drop-In: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road Glenview. Free. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email, and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Stitch Pics: 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Enhance printed photos with fun hand embroidery techniques. Black and white pictures will be provided for you to adorn with fun stitches. Learn two to three styles that will elevate each pic to a piece of pop art. Winnetka-Northfield card holders will have priority registration for programs in The Studio. All others will be placed on a pending waitlist. 847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

The Spooky Thrills and Chills of Fall Ice Cream: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Making and eating ice cream is a fun way to introduce early chemistry teachings to children and helps build confidence. Kids can become experts on this billion-dollar industry as they make a batch of homemade fall-themed ice cream in a bag. Also, explore the science and history of the beloved amusement park treats, Dippin' Dots, waffle cones, and the first novelty ice cream bar, the Eskimo Pie. Then sit down for the most outrageous ice cream eating contest. Souvenirs included. Register. www.nbparks.org

Full STEAM Ahead with Kohl Children's Museum: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, in grades one-three explore your inner maker through hands-on STEAM activities led by the Kohl Children's Museum. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Park Board of Commissioners Committee Meetings: Monday, Sept. 18, at Joe Doud Administration Building, 545 Academy Drive, Northbrook. Administration & Finance Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m.; Recreation Committee meeting at 6:45 p.m. or immediately following the Administration & Finance Committee meeting; Parks & Properties Committee meeting at 7 p.m. or immediately following the Recreation Committee meeting. www.nbparks.org.

Zetta Elliot Author Event: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come meet Zetta Elliott, author of the popular Dragons in a Bag series. Hear her stories and get your copy of "Dragons in a Bag" signed. For children in grades three-five. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Wildlife-Friendly Fall Cleanup: 7-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Northbrook Public Library, Pollak Room, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. The library in partnership with the Northbrook Garden Club presents Wildlife-Friendly Fall Cleanup. How we care for our gardens can have dramatic impacts on wildlife. Horticulturist Kim Pesche explains why and how to embrace a wildlife-friendly approach to fall cleanup. Register. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

Sept. 19

Financial Planning Appointments: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free one-hour consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Appointments are in person. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; Play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7 ages 18 and older; $6 ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

Loneliness in Modern Times -- What It's Telling Us and How to Respond: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. How is it that despite having an unprecedented ability to connect with others online, people are feeling lonelier than ever. In this presentation identify the problematic side of this issue, as well as set forth a specific process to follow that will minimize the issue of loneliness in your life. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

What Are You Reading?: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Share what you've been reading lately with others and hear about their latest read. A great way to get suggestions for the next books to read. In this informal discussion, everyone tells the others about a good book they've read recently. Fiction and nonfiction welcome. Group meets the first Tuesday of the month. Center membership required to participate. nssc.augusoft.net.

SCORE Counseling Appointments: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. SCORE North Cook and Lake counties provides mentoring to local small business owners and entrepreneurs. Meet virtually with a mentor. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Social Media For Your Business: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Winnetka. Spend an hour with the library's social media coordinator as he explains and shows you ways to grow on social media. This beginner event will focus on Instagram, Facebook and Threads. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mario Kart Tournament: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Teens and tweens, pick your racer and battle your way to the top. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Polymer Clay Creations: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades three-six. Learn basic techniques to create polymer clay charms, figurines and more. Follow along with a shared project, or let your own creativity flow. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

A Conversation with Kathleen Rooney and James Kennedy: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts acclaimed authors Kathleen Rooney and James Kennedy to discuss their new novels, "From Dust to Stardust" and "Bride of the Tornado." This event is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Wilmette Public Library's Regular Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Attend the regular board meeting of the Wilmette Public Library. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Game On! Board Game Night for Adults: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Whether you're a veteran or new to the hobby, the library has a game for you. Play one of the library's games or bring your own to teach. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Designer Hacks for Easy Fresh Flower Arranging: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Learn simple flower design hacks to create flower arrangements like a pro. Heather Coughlin will share her top secrets and demonstrate on how you can easily create gorgeous vase arrangements. Participants will receive step-by-step tips on choosing the right flowers, helpful techniques for design, and advice on making your flowers last longer. Coughlin is a designer-grower with Pure Bloom Flowers in Long Grove. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

At Home Film Series: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, through the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a virtual discussion of three-time Academy Award-winner "On Golden Pond," starring Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Using Picture Books to Talk About Autism: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Picture books are gateways for having meaningful conversations with children. Bring your questions to this open dialogue and discover books that are just right for your family or classroom. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Medicare Open Enrollment -- What You Need to Know: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to get the most out of your Medicare coverage in 2024. Presented in partnership with the village of Glenview Senior Services and North Shore Senior Center. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Society of Active Single Seniors: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 460 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. Society of Active Single Seniors (SASS) is an independently run nondenominational club that offers a variety of social events, including attending professional theater, music performances, parties and dining at various restaurants. Events are planned by the members. Meeting is held the third Tuesday of the month. New members are welcome and refreshments are served. Call Jerry at (847) 971-9168.

Sept. 20

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The September discussion title will be "Pere Goriot" by Honore de Balzac. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. For information, contact Michael at (773) 220-2553 or mbartlett11@yahoo.com. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sewing 101 -- ChapStick Holder Keychain: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Winnetka. Join in The Studio for an introduction to sewing class and learn sewing basics to make a ChapStick holder keychain, just in time for the dryness of fall. Winnetka-Northfield card holders will have priority registration for programs in The Studio, all others will be placed on a pending waitlist. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Senior Center Trip: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, from Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Ages 55 and older. Come enjoy the musical "A Chorus Line" at the Skokie Theatre. This is a 1975 musical with music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Lunch is not provided. Attendees will meet at the Leisure Center at 12:30 p.m. Transportation will be provided. Must register at www.nbparks.org.

Simply Organized: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. With everything coming at you at once, balancing your professional and family life while managing your home is a lot to take on. Simply Organized understands that the process of decluttering can be emotionally and mentally challenging, and it works with clients to create a positive and supportive environment that fosters growth, fulfillment and peace. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Cut the Cord -- Alternatives to Premium Cable Services: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 20, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Are you paying hundreds of dollars a month for a thousand channels that you never watch? This class will review the many alternative ways to get broadcast and premium TV, movies, etc. without having to pay a fortune. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Story Squad: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get ready to read, play and create together. Build confidence by having your child ages 3-5 attend independently. Caregivers must remain in the library during program. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Computer Basics: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Gain an understanding of folders, file types, and how to move items to different locations. Then try it yourself on a laptop computer. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

September Silent Film Series: 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy three short comedies, "The Floorwalker," "The Rink," and "Behind the Screen," featuring Charlie Chaplin on the big screen with live piano accompaniment -- a rare opportunity to enjoy these slapstick comedies as they were originally experienced in their heyday. Register. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info.

Art Explorers: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Come make a decorated pencil case. The library has a variety of supplies to let your creative side shine. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

'Ghost Book' -- An After-School Event with Graphic Novelist Remy Lai: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Join The Book Stall for a presentation and book signing with critically acclaimed graphic novelist, Remy Lai. From the award-winning author of "Pie in the Sky" comes "Ghost Book," a contemporary middle-grade fantasy graphic novel about a girl who can see ghosts and befriends a boy who is stuck between the worlds of the living and the dead. Recommended for kids ages 8 to 12. This event is free with registration at (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

STEAM Lab: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Design, build and test a house that can withstand a hurricane. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Career Counseling Appointments: Virtually at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, through the Glenview Public Library. Consult virtually with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review, and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mental Wellness -- In Our Own Voice: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn what it is like to have a mental health condition. Hear open and honest perspectives on a highly misunderstood topic. Questions are welcome. Presented by NAMI support leaders. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Library board of trustees: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Meeting of the Glencoe Library board of trustees. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Wills, Trusts and Estate Planning Basics: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, probate, and guardianship with attorney Jacob K. Ehrensaft. Take the first step to create or update a plan that is appropriate for you. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Let's Play Chess: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades K-eight learn fundamentals and strategy with volunteer chess instructor Yuri Fridman. Please note: Children ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult who will attend the program with them. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Partial or Total Knee Replacement?: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. When people start looking into knee replacement, they soon find out there are two main types of procedures. The first is a total knee replacement and the second one is a partial knee replacement. Learn from Illinois Bone and Joint Institute's Dr. Marc Angerame about the differences between the two and why you would choose one over the other. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Ongoing

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

'A Chorus Line': 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 8; 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 20, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. MadKap Productions presents "A Chorus Line" for 16 live performances. "A Chorus Line" revolutionized American musical theater when it debuted in 1976. The compilation of real stories from Broadway dancers, who had never been given a voice before, captured the imaginations of the public and earned nine Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. $38-$45. (847) 677-7761 or SkokieTheatre.org.

'Birthday Candles': Runs through Oct. 8, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. $39-$59. northshorecenter.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Highland Park's Artisan Market at The Lot: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24, at The Lot, 525 Central Ave., Highland Park. The city of Highland Park has partnered with Bensidoun USA for this weekly Artisan Market. There will be a diverse selection of seasonal artisan foods, goods and beverages and you can also enjoy live music. (312) 285-7702.

Tour the Deerfield Historic Village: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through September, at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. The Deerfield Area Historical Society hosts tours of the Deerfield Historic Village. Visit historic buildings ranging from Lake County's oldest to a one-room schoolhouse that has been a favorite for children for many years. deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays through September, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tiny 2's: 9:30 a.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through September, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy songs, stories and dancing with your two-year-old. Register once for the entire five-week session. Monday and Tuesday sessions are the same program. Please choose one day when registering. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. Tuesdays through September, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs, and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Book Babies: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For ages through 23 months with an adult. Introduce your baby to the love of reading with rhymes, stories and songs. Register once for the entire five-week session. Tuesday and Thursday sessions are the same program. Please choose one day when registering. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tiny 2's: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy songs, stories and dancing with your two-year-old. Register once for the entire five-week session. For children age 2 with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Fred's Garage 'Summer Music Series': 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby & Me Playtime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Connect with your baby through rhymes, bounces and tickles. Then, stay to play, socialize and connect with other caregivers. Drop in for ages through 12 months with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.