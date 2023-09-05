Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Sept. 7-13

Virtually join for "Collecting and Saving Seeds from the Garden" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, through the Glencoe Public Library. Come learn about identifying seeds at peak ripeness and how to dry and store them for years to come. Presented in partnership with the Friends of the Green Bay Trail. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Judy Levin will virtually lead the Wednesday Book Group for a discussion of "The Family Chao" by Lan Samantha Chang at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, through the Glencoe Public Library. All are welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Enjoy a jazz concert with The Elaine Dame Trio at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, hosts author Barbara Mahany for an in-store discussion of her new book, "The Book of Nature: The Astonishing Beauty of God's First Sacred Text," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The event is free with registration at www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Join for a storytime and book release party with Alex Willan at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Willan will be at the store for a special story time and book signing of his new book, "Elves are the Worst." Free and open to the public, and perfect for kids ages 4 to 8. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

The village of Northbrook and the Northbrook Park District will host Brewfest from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Village Green Park in Northbrook. Culinary Gangster will be serving up food as you enjoy live music from Infinity. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Adults can learn the basics of the meditative art of Sashiko embroidery and sew a decorative patch at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for "Medicare 101" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Robin Dawson of Medicare Solutions Network will get you up to speed on what Medicare covers, what it doesn't, and your potential out-of-pocket exposure. Drop in. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, hosts award-winning journalist (and Wilmette native) Meg Kissinger for a discussion of her new book, "While You Were Out," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. Co-sponsored by the Wilmette Public Library, the event is free with registration at www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Explore Belgium and Luxembourg with travel professional Ralph Danielsen during Armchair Travels at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Register at www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

MadKap Productions presents "A Chorus Line" Sept. 8 through Oct. 8 at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. Tickets are $45 general admission, $38 for seniors and students. For information, SkokieTheatre.org. Courtesy of MadKap Productions

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

Sept. 7

The New York Times: Hybrid at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Engage in the world around you and dig behind the headlines. Whether it's current events, financial news, politics, foreign policy, social issues, or entertainment, class participants select any topic that interests them and lead an hourlong discussion. The class is inquisitive, open to lively dialogue and, at all times, respectful of divergent opinions. An online or paper subscription to the NYT is the only prerequisite. $69-$83. nssc.augusoft.net.

Wiggleworms Lawn Party: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. During the storytime break, bring your little ones for music and dancing with a teacher from the Old Town School of Folk Music. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The Progressives -- A Very American Political Movement: Virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, through the North Shore Senior Center, Northfield. Rooted in the post-Civil War agitation for the rights of women and former slaves, Progressivism changed the course of American politics. Today, it struggles to do so once again. The original progressive movement came of age with the nation. As "Gilded Age" America of the late 19th and early 20th centuries took its economic, cultural and military place on the world stage, the rich did indeed get enormously richer, while the poor grew ever poorer and more numerous. Inevitably a countervailing ethos, progressivism, began to gather energy and influence. The movement sowed the seeds of the New Deal, and then it faded. Today, progressivism is back. $52-$65. nssc.augusoft.net.

Storytime at Wagner Farm: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. Join Youth Services librarians from the Glenview Public Library at Wagner Farm for stories, songs and more farm fun. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7 ages 18 and older; $6 ages 3-17. Skate rental $4. www.nbparks.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Explore Belgium and Luxembourg with travel professional Ralph Danielsen. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Art for Big Feelings: 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. School, relationships, and other challenges can lead to big emotions. Help organize those complex feelings and relieve stress through process-oriented art activities. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Board Committee Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. www.winpark.org.

3D Printing for Parent and Child: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades three-five with an adult dive into the world of 3D printing. You will learn about the tools and programs used to successfully design, discover and print your very own 3D creations. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

An Evening with Meg Kissinger: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Co-sponsored by the Wilmette Public Library, The Book Stall hosts award-winning journalist (and Wilmette native) Meg Kissinger for a discussion featuring her new book, "While You Were Out," a searing memoir of a family besieged by mental illness. The work is an incisive exploration of the systems that failed them and a testament to the love that sustained them. Powerful, candid and filled with surprising humor, this is the story of one family's love and resilience in the face of great loss. Free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Medicare 101: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Robin Dawson of Medicare Solutions Network will get you up to speed on what Medicare covers, what it doesn't, and your potential out of pocket exposure. She'll discuss supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans, and cost-saving strategies for the years ahead. No registration needed; just drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Build Your Business Brand on Social Media: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, through the Glenview, Skokie and Wilmette public libraries. Join author and Wilmette-based Realtor Ali Wenzke for a presentation on how you can leverage your social media to help build your brand and engage with the community. (www.glenviewpl.org; www.skokieparks.org.; or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

BookBites Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Hackney's on Lake, 1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview. September's discussion title will be "Olga Dies Dreaming" by Xochitl Gonzalez. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Co-sponsored with the Niles-Maine District Library. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Conquer College Planning: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, through the Northbrook Public Library. Overwhelmed with searching for the perfect college, college applications or the next steps following acceptance? Join via Zoom for tips and to develop a strategy to conquer college planning. Register. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

'Birthday Candles': Runs Sept. 7 through Oct. 8, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Ernestine Ashworth spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it's her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one cake baked over a century. $39-$59. northshorecenter.org.

Sept. 8

Healthy Teeth Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Hear stories from a real dentist and learn about how to keep your pearly whites healthy and strong. Presented by Pediatric Dentistry Specialists. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

A Year in the Life of a Honeybee: Hybrid at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Beekeeping specialist Frank Moriarty will provide a fascinating look at the life cycle of the honeybee. He will explain how the bees transform pollen and nectar into honey, produce wax, and how they make and use honeycombs, and the different ways to use them. Discover what the bees do in fall and winter to survive. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Yoga Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Strike a yoga pose during this fun and interactive storytime with Hop Along Yogi Kids Yoga. Family participation encouraged, no yoga experience necessary. Bring your own mat, towel, or blanket to practice on. For ages 2 and older with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Versailles -- The Eternal Palace: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. The French Palace of Versailles is the physical manifestation of King Louis XIV's absolute power. See the Palace of the Sun in a whole new light. Art educator Paul Neumann explores why millions of visitors continue to be entranced and intrigued by the world's most influential palace as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Mushroom Hike at Watersmeet Woods: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Watersmeet Woods, Winnetka Road, Northfield. Learn about the diversity of fungi in your local forest preserves. On this guided walk Derek Ziomber leads an exploration of an old-growth woodland while looking for wood decomposing and symbiotic mushrooms. While the terrain is flat, this hike will be on dirt paths and off-trail, with potentially muddy areas. Sturdy hiking shoes and long pants are highly recommended. Register. $10-$15. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Adult Craft Class -- Beginning Sashiko Embroidery: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 or 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Learn the basics of the meditative art of Sashiko embroidery and sew a decorative patch that can be made into a coaster or applied to a bag or other piece of clothing. Materials provided, but feel free to bring your own piece of fabric or clothing to embroider. Basic hand-sewing experience is helpful but not required. Glencoe residents will have priority if the class fills up. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Symbols of Technology: Virtually at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, through the Wilmette Public Library. Icons are everywhere. Learn common technology symbols and what they mean in this program. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lego Club: 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Your imagination is the limit as you build with the library's bricks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

First Friday in Hubbard Woods -- 'Rock Around the Block': 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Hubbard Woods business district, Winnetka. Enjoy all the amazing offerings in the Hubbard Woods business district. Cocktails and appetizers will be served at participating businesses. Explore the district and learn how businesses can help build your magic moments, from weddings to significant life celebrations. www.shophwdd.com.

Sensory Friendly Lego Hour: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Build with Legos and Duplos in this program for all abilities. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Wayne Messmer Quartet: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. All proceeds benefit the NSYMCA Aquatics program. Bring your lawn chairs or picnic blankets, no alcohol. Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase. $40-$50. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Mocktails & Paint a Van Gogh: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Enjoy a crafted mocktail and paint a guided Van Gogh on an 8-by-10-inch canvas. All supplies and mocktails are provided. Register. www.nbparks.org

Sharon Shannon: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at The Mayfair Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago. While crossing over into many genres of music, Sharon Shannon's style is uniquely traditional Irish. $35. (773) 485-9978 or irish-american.org.

'A Chorus Line': 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; running Sept. 8 through Oct. 8 and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 20, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. MadKap Productions presents "A Chorus Line" for 16 live performances. "A Chorus Line" revolutionized American musical theater when it debuted in 1976. The compilation of real stories from Broadway dancers, who had never been given a voice before, captured the imaginations of the public and earned nine Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Tickets are $45 general admission, $38 for seniors and students. (847) 677-7761 or SkokieTheatre.org.

Outdoor Movie Night: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave., Glenview. Bring your own blankets or chairs and enjoy a night under the stars to watch "Coco" (109 minutes/PG/2017). Miguel enters the Land of the Dead to try to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary musician. Presented in Partnership with the Glenview Park District. The movie will be shown on a jumbo screen. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the library. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sept. 9

Go Green Winnetka Fall Native Plant Sale: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Indian Hill Park, 131 Wilson St., Winnetka. Go Green Winnetka holds its third Fall Native Plant Sale. The nonprofit will sell over 50 varieties of plants that are essential to the health and well-being of our environment. Seasoned native plant gardeners will be on hand to help you make the right choices for your needs. There will also be information on the website beforehand to help you plan. gogreenwinnetka.org.

Spanish-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories and fun activities in Spanish and English, presented by bilingual speech-language pathologist Paula Acuña of MsPaulaSLP.com. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cielito Lindo Family Concert: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave., Glenview. Head to Jackman Park to hear the sounds of modern mariachi music performed by family band, Cielito Lindo. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the show. In the event of rain, the event will move indoors. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Vintage Car Show: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Lot, 525 Central Ave., Highland Park. The Vintage Car Show returns with up to 100 vehicles displayed. This free, all-ages event offers a full day of perusing the variety of vintage cars while enjoying live music, bites and beverages. Attendees can expect classic cars ranging from vintage models to unique classics, local Highland Park commercial vehicles, muscle cars, hot rods and more, dating from 1907 to 1981. Entertainment includes live music by The Wayouts (12-1:45 p.m.) and The Four C Notes (2-4 p.m.). (312) 285-7702. www.enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

The Block Party 2023: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Village Center, 1101 Lake Ave., Wilmette. Hosted by the Wilmette Park District, village of Wilmette and the Wilmette/Kenilworth Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature music, food and drinks, kids' activities, and a few new extras. The event will span the area around Village Center on Wilmette Avenue and Central Avenue as well as on the Village Green. www.wilmette.com.

Yoga Workshop -- Safe Spinal Articulation: Noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. This workshop offers yoga stretches that articulate the spine safely. Learn to wake up the core and develop awareness of safe stretching that leads to increased body control and stabilization. Register. www.nbparks.org.

North Suburban School of Dance -- Company Auditions: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. The dance companies will be holding their annual auditions: NSSOD Inspired: Grades two-12, 12:30 to 2 p.m.; NSSOD Momentum: Grades 7-12, 2-3:30 p.m.; NSSOD Competitive: Grades 8-12, 3:30-5 p.m. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Public Skate: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7 ages 18 and older; $6 ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

Saturday First-Run Film: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Viewing of "Somewhere in Queens" (rated R). When a young Italian American boy's chance at a life-changing basketball scholarship is jeopardized, his father risks everything to help him. But the family may be torn apart trying to make it happen. Register. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

I'm Not a Comedian, I'm Lenny Bruce: 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $34- $70. northshorecenter.org.

Northbrook BrewFest: 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Village Green Park, Walters Avenue, Northbrook. Hosted by the Northbrook Park District and the village of Northbrook, Culinary Gangster will be on site serving up delicious food as you enjoy classic to live music from Infinity. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. All guests must be 21 and older. No outside food or beverages are permitted. Tasting tickets are $49 in advance, $59 on the day of the event. Non-tasting tickets are $30 in advance, $40 on the day of the event. www.nbparks.org.

Parents' Night Out: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Calling all parents; ready for your long-awaited date night? Children ages 2-11 welcome. While you are out, your children will be engaged in a night of age-appropriate games, crafts and activities. Food and snacks will be provided. Sept. 9: Camp Out! Enjoy s'mores, doing camp themed games and activities, and making fun crafts. $35-$45. Register. www.nbparks.org

Storytime and Book Release Party with Alex Willan: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall celebrates the release of "Elves are the Worst," the newest picture book by Alex Willan. Willan will be at the store for a special story time and book signing. This story time is free and open to the public, and perfect for kids ages 4 to 8. www.thebookstall.com.

'Matilda the Musical, Jr.': 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Northbrook Community Theatre (ages 9 and older) will be performing Roald Dahl's "Matilda: the Musical, Jr." Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly lovable Miss Honey. $14. www.nbparks.org.

Taste of Good Grapes: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Good Grapes, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Sample more than 30 wines under the stars while listening to music from David's Bazaar. Each ticket includes one taco and chips from La Taquiza and a bottle of water. Additional food is available for purchase from La Taquiza's food truck. $40-$50. (847) 242-9800 or www.goodgrapes.com.

Cosmic Skating: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. All ages can enjoy an evening of skating with DJ music, games and activities. Entry per person is $8; $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org.

Sept. 10

North Shore Century Bike Ride: 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Dawes Park, Evanston. Join Evanston Bicycle Club for the 38th annual North Shore Century. You'll ride through neighborhoods, view architectural treasures, pedal down tree-lined streets and feel the refreshing breezes of Lake Michigan while enjoying the flat to rolling countryside between Chicago and Wisconsin. Pick a distance that suits your abilities and goals for the day -- whether that's enjoying a leisurely ride with friends/family or challenging yourself for distance or pace. All rides begin and end at Dawes Park in Evanston. Register. https://northshorecentury.org/content.aspx?pageid=22&clubid=690768&module_id=177315.

Flea Market Frenzy: 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Oakton Community Center, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Make a few extra dollars by selling the items that you no longer have a use for. The Flea Market Frenzy will be held in the Oakton Community Center parking lot monthly through October. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Balancing Hormonal Health: Virtually at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, through the Infinity Foundation, Highland Park. Explore the triad of health, the foundations of the endocrine system, and the stressors that impact your hormonal balance with Naomi Smith. Obtain easy lifestyle changes that can have a positive impact on your hormonal health to experience a more balanced life. This class is available on Zoom and will also be recorded for later viewing. $35-$45. www.infinityfoundation.org.

Public Skate: 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Take to the ice and enjoy public skating. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7, ages 18 and older; $6, ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

An In-Store Event with Barbara Mahany: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts renowned author Barbara Mahany for an in-store discussion of her new book, "The Book of Nature: The Astonishing Beauty of God's First Sacred Text." Through literature, science, theology, and practice, author and beloved Chicago Tribune journalist Barbara Mahany introduces you to an ancient theology that understands God's presence as first revealed to us in the natural world. This event is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

The Elaine Dame Trio: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a jazz concert with The Elaine Dame Trio. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Graphic Novel Launch -- "Hour of Need": 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Developed in partnership with Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, "Hour of Need" is a graphic novel that shares the true story of how the people of an occupied nation risked their lives to evacuate their Jewish countrymen. Join Illinois Holocaust Museum for a live conversation with author Ralph Shayne and illustrator Tatiana Goldberg as they discuss the inspiration behind, collaboration, and creation process for this graphic novel. The conversation will be moderated by University of Chicago Professor Daniel Raeburn. This program is free to the public. Register. https://ihm.ec/hour-of-need.

Classical Concert -- Victor Asuncion & John-Henry Crawford: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music performed by internationally renowned pianist Victor Asuncion and rising star cellist John-Henry Crawford. Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Sept. 11

The New Yorker Magazine: Hybrid at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Discuss the weekly features of the current week's The New Yorker magazine, including the cover, Talk of the Town, art, music, movies, advertising, fiction, poetry, and, of course, cartoons. The second hour's discussion focuses on a single article that is timely and of special interest. $79-$95. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental. www.nbparks.org

American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Topic: George Gershwin. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

From a Non-Musical Film to a Broadway Musical: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. When it comes to bringing a new musical to Broadway, producers find inspiration in all sorts of places, usually books, plays and movies. Of the over 100 nonmusical films that were adapted into Broadway musicals, some became huge successes, like "The Producers" or "Sunset Boulevard." But that hasn't always been the case. Author and film historian Susan Gibberman discusses some of the best and the worst musicals based on nonmusical films to appear on the Broadway stage. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Page Turners Book Discussion: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Indulge your passion for literature with the Monday Afternoon Page Turners. September's discussion title will be "The Last White Man" by Mohsin Hamid. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Park Larks Begins: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Calling all singers. Join for music and fellowship as you sing and perform show tunes for local community centers and events. Park Larks is led under direction of David Zizic. www.nbparks.org.

Drama Squad: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children in grades K-one. Find your stage voice and get creative with storytelling, improv and theater games. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

School Supply Workshop: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Students and teachers of all ages, bling out your school supplies. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Glenview Writers Group: Hybrid at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Hone your writing skills in a friendly, supportive environment while giving and receiving encouragement and feedback on current projects. New and experienced writers of all genres are welcome. Group meets virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Sept. 12

Northbrook Garden Club: 10 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 12, at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 1190 Western Ave., Northbrook, at the corner of Western and Cherry. Rain Gardens 101. Come hear Eileen Davis, environmental educator for the Lake County Forest Preserves, as she teaches what rain gardens are and how they work. She will introduce the functions and benefits of rain gardens on a scale for the average homeowner. Learn the basics of how to start a rain garden including choosing a site, sizing, and plant choices. The public is welcome. To attend, register at nbkgardenclub@gmail.com.

Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "Trust" by Hernan Diaz. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Public Skate: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Daily cost: $7 for ages 18 and older; $6 for ages 3-17. $4 skate rental.www.nbparks.org

TED Talks: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. View and discuss TED Talks with your peers to expand your knowledge and dive deeply into issues of the day. Participants may volunteer to lead a discussion each week on a talk they select. Watch the Talk as a group in class. $59-$71. nssc.augusoft.net

Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. This is the story of FDR's New Deal, and the "decisive and visionary policy that offered America a way forward." $79-$95. nssc.augusoft.net.

What Are You Reading?: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Share what you've been reading lately with others and hear about their latest read. A great way to get suggestions for the next books to read. In this informal discussion, everyone tells the others about a good book they've read recently. Fiction and nonfiction welcome. Group meets the first Tuesday of the month. Center membership required to participate. nssc.augusoft.net.

Exploring Watercolor Level 1: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Learn the basic watercolor washes, brush strokes, timing of the paint application, elements and principles of design, and color theory as well as providing tips to get wow results in your painting and to overcome the fear of the white paper. All supplies are included in the class fee. $199-$239. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Low Vision Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn about current research, assistive devices, and community resources for people who have been diagnosed with an eye condition or have a family member who has vision impairment. This group is facilitated by a licensed social worker from Friedman Place, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to adults who are blind or visually impaired. Register. skokielibrary.info.

Button Making: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join in creating handmade buttons. Learn the process of how to make a button with designs created using nondigital methods. For children in grades six-10. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Improv at the Library: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join librarian and Second City graduate Sheri Reda in improv games and challenges. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Strictly Business Toolbox: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn about the library's new demographics, marketing and mapping tool, SimplyAnalytics and how it can help businesses, nonprofits, and students alike. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Play Buffalo -- The Name Dropping Game: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. How quick are your name-dropping skills? Search your mental library and name glamorous pop stars, skinny superheroes and more in the fast-paced game of Buffalo. Have fun while learning a little bit about how your brain is wired. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Historical Fiction Group: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, through the Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a virtual discussion of "Shrines of Gaiety" by Kate Atkinson. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sept. 13

Exploring Poets and Poetry: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Expand your knowledge of poets and poetry and explore their lives and work. No experience with poetry necessary, just an interest to learn and enjoy. $89-$109. nssc.augusoft.net.

Architecture -- The Art and The Science: Hybrid at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Tim Wittman will examine buildings in and around Chicago to investigate the unique relationship between art and science that define the field of architecture, from the earliest days of the city to recent times. $27-$35. nssc.augusoft.net

Chamber Golf Outing & Fundraiser: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, 3535 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Golf outing and fundraiser presented by Loeber Motors Skokie, Morton Grove, Lincolnwood and Winnetka/Northfield/Glencoe Chambers of Commerce. 18 holes of tournament golf, box lunch, prizes, raffle, dinner. $225. chamber.wngchamber.com

Wednesday Book Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "The Family Chao" by Lan Samantha Chang. All are welcome.

Adult Coloring: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Discover the therapeutic benefits of coloring at this drop-in adult coloring program. Relax, reduce stress and leave feeling restored. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Favorite Films: Hybrid: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Enjoy weekly film discussions of favorite films. The films represent different eras and film genres, have been selected by the coordinators because of their quality and because they lend themselves to a class discussion. $69-$83. nssc.augusoft.net

Reading for a Cozy Afternoon: Hybrid at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Enjoy a lively conversation and book discussion of new and classical works of fiction, led by Erin Collins of the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Group meets the second Wednesday of the month. Center membership required to participate. Sept. 13: "The War Librarian" by Addison Armstrong. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Seniorpalooza: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Annual health and fun fair targeted toward the seniors in the community. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Story Squad: 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get ready to read, play, and create together. Build confidence by having your child attend independently. Caregivers must remain in the library during this program. For ages 3-5. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

September Silent Film Series -- "Straight Shooting": 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy this 1917 silent film on the big screen with live piano accompaniment -- a rare opportunity to enjoy this landmark Western as it was originally experienced in its heyday. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Minecraft Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join the Minecraft Club to make friends, collaborate, and build together on the library's private server. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Taste Travelers: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Taste and rate unique snacks from around the world. A new country or continent will be featured at each event. For children in grades four-eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Collecting and Saving Seeds from the Garden: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, through the Glencoe Public Library. Collecting your own flower seeds is a great way to preserve native flowers (and favorite old varieties of annuals) and to produce free flowers for your garden. Learn about identifying seeds at peak ripeness and how to dry and store them for years to come. Presented by Dolly Foster, a horticulturist who for 23 years has educated gardeners on good gardening practices for pollinators. Presented in partnership with the Friends of the Green Bay Trail. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Ongoing

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Highland Park's Artisan Market at The Lot: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24, at The Lot, 525 Central Ave., Highland Park. The city of Highland Park has partnered with Bensidoun USA for this weekly Artisan Market. There will be a diverse selection of seasonal artisan foods, goods and beverages and you can also enjoy live music. (312) 285-7702.

Tour the Deerfield Historic Village: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through September, at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. The Deerfield Area Historical Society hosts tours of the Deerfield Historic Village. Visit historic buildings ranging from Lake County's oldest to a one-room schoolhouse that has been a favorite for children for many years. deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Open to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays through September, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tiny 2's: 9:30 a.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through September, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy songs, stories and dancing with your two-year-old. Register once for the entire five-week session. Monday and Tuesday sessions are the same program. Please choose one day when registering. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. Tuesdays through September, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs, and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Book Babies: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For ages through 23 months with an adult. Introduce your baby to the love of reading with rhymes, stories and songs. Register once for the entire five-week session. Tuesday and Thursday sessions are the same program. Please choose one day when registering. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby & Me Playtime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Connect with your baby through rhymes, bounces and tickles. Then, stay to play, socialize and connect with other caregivers. Drop in for ages through 12 months with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.