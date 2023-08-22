Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Aug. 24-30

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, welcomes suspense novelist Kevin O'Brien at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, for an in-store discussion of his new book, "The Enemy at Home!" Admission free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

'The Great Horned Owls and Me' -- An NSSC Tuesday Club Presentation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road in Northfield. Retired orthopedic surgeon Mike Jacker shares the story of his experiences with a family of Great Horned Owls that have lived in his neighborhood for many years. For information, nssc.augusoft.net. Daily Herald File Photo

The Port Clinton Art Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, in downtown Highland Park, 600 Central Ave. Celebrating its 40th year, this award-winning art festival features 240 of the country's most celebrated juried artists. In addition, guests will enjoy live music on three stages, food and drink options at nearby restaurants, activities for kids and more. Admission is free. For information, www.AmdurProductions.com. Daily Herald File Photo

Enjoy a classical guitar concert with Christopher Laughlin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Before the Fall" by Noah Hawley at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe, for the Mystery Book Group. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for "Iconic Movies & Classical Music" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Marvin Berman embarks on an emotional journey through live piano improvisations of masterpieces by Beethoven, Puccini, Verdi, Mascagni and Bizet intertwined with scores from cinematic favorites such as "Fatal Attraction," "Apocalypse Now," "Raging Bull" and "Mission Impossible." For information, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum

Join for Kickback at Kalk/Movies on the Green at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Kalk Park, 260 Park Ave., Glencoe. Blueshift Big Band will take the stage to perform a selection of big band music arrangements of your favorite video game tunes, followed by a screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." All ages. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

Aug. 24

iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library is here to answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Exploring Deep Relaxation With Yoga: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Infinity Foundation, 1280 Old Skokie Road, Highland Park. Stephanie Bersh offers a three-session, in-person, transformative, somatic experience through an explorative yoga practice. Gentle somatic tools and practices, which include journaling, gentle yoga, meditation, and sound; open the heart and enable connection deep within the body. $40-$45. (847) 831-8828 or www.infinityfoundation.org.

Lunch & Learn -- Ready To Downsize and Move Without Stress: Noon Thursday, Aug. 24, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Ages 55 and older. Are you so overwhelmed with the thought of downsizing that you put off getting started? Instead of feeling stuck, come learn how to reduce stress and take the steps necessary to downsize and move with an organized process. Meet Senior Downsizing Experts Betsy Phillips, a Senior Real Estate Specialist at Compass Real Estate Glenview, and Lisa Joy Rosing, professional organizer, senior move manager and owner of Joy of Downsizing. www.nbparks.org.

What Just Happened?: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Once a month, award winning historian Barry Bradford will summarize the news of the previous month. Bradford will offer a historical background to the events that have happened. Questions from the participants will be encouraged and everyone will have a deeper knowledge of what just happened. Held virtually and in person. $52-$65. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Set Sail For Creativity: 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Set sail with your DIY cork ship and we'll see how well they float. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Kickback at Kalk/Movies on the Green: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Kalk Park, 260 Park Ave., Glencoe. Prepare for an unforgettable video game-themed experience at this Kickback at Kalk/Movies on the Green crossover event. Blueshift Big Band will take the stage to perform a selection of big band music arrangements of your favorite video game tunes, followed by a screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." For all ages. Co-sponsored with the village of Glencoe, the Glencoe Park District, and the Glencoe PTO. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Live Performance -- Iconic Movies & Classical Music: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Join Illinois Holocaust Museum and Marvin Berman for an emotional journey through live piano improvisations of masterpieces by titans like Beethoven, Puccini, Verdi, Mascagni and Bizet intertwined with scores from cinematic favorites such as "Fatal Attraction," "Apocalypse Now," "Raging Bull," and "Mission Impossible." Punctuated with enlightening commentary, the evening will combine soaring classical melodies with favorites from contemporary films. $18; free for members. Reserve your spot at https://ihm.ec/berman-8.23. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Introduction to Square Dancing: 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Wilmette Community Recreation Center, 3000 Glenview Road, Wilmette. Are you looking to try something new? Would you like to meet new people, have fun, make friends and get some exercise at the same time? The North Shore Squares give square dancing a modern twist featuring contemporary music and an emphasis on mind and body strengthening. No partner is necessary. If you like it, North Shore Squares will be offering classes on Tuesdays at the Levy Center in Evanston, or Thursdays at the Wilmette Community Recreation Center. (847) 903-2942 or www.northshoresquares.com.

Medicare 101: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Medicare Solutions Network will present a free educational seminar to get you up to speed on what Medicare covers, what it doesn't, and your potential out-of-pocket exposure. Discuss supplements, Advantage Plans, Part D prescription coverage and cost-saving strategies for the years ahead. Whether you are currently enrolled in Medicare, will be enrolling in the future, or are helping a loved one, this seminar is for you. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Aug. 25

Legends of Surf with Randy Walker -- A Luncheon and Performance Event: Noon Friday, Aug. 25, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Head back to the early 1960s when the surf scene emerged in southern California as guitarist Randy Walker shares stories and performs songs by the Beach Boys, Jan and Dean, The Surfaris, Dick Dale and the Del-Tones, and more. Enjoy a delicious catered "indoor picnic" lunch, and then sit back and soak up the classic sounds of summer. $35-$42. Register. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Before the Fall" by Noah Hawley. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Beach Ball Bingo: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Ages 55 and older. Bounce on over for some summer fun while enjoying cool summer treats. Registration is required. Sponsored by Whitehall of Deerfield. www.nbparks.org.

Friday Film: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Viewing of "Women Talking" (2022/104 minutes/rated PG-13). When the women learned that men in their Mennonite community were using livestock tranquilizer to subdue and rape them, they meet to decide among three options: Do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. Based on the critically acclaimed book that was inspired by true events. skokielibrary.info.

What is "The Cloud"?: Virtually at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, through the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join in demystifying cloud services. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sensory Friendly Play Cafe: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy pizza, make process-based art and chat with librarians about programs and resources that are just right for your family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Skokie's Backlot Bash: Friday, Aug. 25-Sunday, Aug. 27 on Lincoln Avenue at Oakton Street, in downtown Skokie. Skokie's biggest party of the year. The Backlot Bash features a carnival, food and beer vendors, a variety of events and 17 bands on two stages. Features Blessid Union of Souls, Sponge, Eve 6, The Handcuffs and many more. Admission is free. (847) 674-1500 or www.backlotbash.com.

Live Music at Heritage Oaks: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, 3535 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Enjoy an evening on the Acorn Terrace with live musical entertainment by Steven Zane. This is a free event. Food and beverage are available for purchase through Acorn Grill + Terrace. www.nbparks.org

Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music at Good Grapes: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Sing or dance to popular songs while enjoying an adult beverage and charcuterie. No reservations needed. $30 food plus drink minimum per table. www.goodgrapes.com.

Guitarist Christopher Laughlin: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Enjoy a classical guitar concert with Christopher Laughlin. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Red Hot Chili Pipers: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at The Mayfair Theatre at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago. The Red Hot Chili Pipers' achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems, which they proudly call "bagrock." $45-$60. (773) 485-9978 or irish-american.org.

Summer Film Series -- 'King of New York": Virtually Friday, Aug. 25, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by resident film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film at home through the library's Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. Staring Christopher Walken, Laurence Fishburne and Wesley Snipes. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Skokie's Backlot Dash 5K and Kids Color Fun Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Before the Backlot Dash, bring the kiddos out for a fun and colorful half-mile fun run. Participants run an out-and-back course while being showered with colorful powder. White T-shirts will be included with registration. The 5K race begins at 8:30 a.m. Stick around for the Backlot Bash featuring food, beer, carnival rides and a day of concerts. (847) 674-1500 or www.backlotbash.com.

Aug. 26

Terra Sans Pave: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Terra Sans Pave, 6308 Dempster St., Morton Grove. Prepare for primordial running, through forested trail and over green fields, full of fun and adventure but void of pavement. Terra Sans Pave is ideal for first-time trail runners, and those experienced runners looking to post a fast time for "not too technical" trail racing. trailrunner.com.

Port Clinton Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27, in downtown Highland Park, 600 Central Ave. Celebrating its 40th year, this nationally renowned, award-winning art festival features 240 of the country's most celebrated juried artists. Attendees will be treated to an array of unique art including paintings, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, photography, fashion wearables, furniture, leather creations, woodworking, and more. In addition to the art, guests will enjoy live music on three stages and plenty of food and drink options at nearby restaurants, activities for kids and more. Admission is free. (847) 926-4300 or www.AmdurProductions.com.

Personalized Pet Collar: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn to use the laser engraver to customize a dog or cat collar with a personalized message or name for your special fur baby. One collar is provided to each participant in the program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Artisans on the Lawn: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at The Art Center Highland Park, 1957 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. The Gift Shop at The Art Center Highland Park expands outdoors. This mini market will take place in a tent on the front lawn. It will feature the one-of-a-kind work of TAC members and faculty. (847) 432-1888 or www.theartcenterhp.org.

Saturday Family Film: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Showing of "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" (PG). Unable to fit in, Peter ventures out and finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated. But when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out who he wants to be in this 2021 family film. Register. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Couples Golf Night: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, 3535 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Enjoy golf at Heritage Oaks followed by a meal at Acorn Grill + Terrace and a social event with other couples. Registration is required. www.nbparks.org.

Ranjit Bawa: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. Indian singer Ranjit Bawa is best known for his single "Jatt Di Akal." His 2015 album Mitti Da Bawa won the Best World Album at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards in the same year. $50-$100. Children age 6 and younger must have a Lap Child ticket. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org/event/ranjit-bawa.

Take & Tinker: Library hours Saturday, Aug. 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love to make, create, and explore? Take home a cool, hands-on STEAM activity. A limited quantity of kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. For ages 3 and older. Aug. 26: Paper Plate Fruit. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Aug. 27

Fuelfed Coffee & Classics: 9-11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street, Winnetka. Enjoy vintage European cars parked along Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street in the East Elm business district on the last Sunday of each month through October. Grab a coffee at Hometown Coffee & Juice, and socialize with car enthusiasts and collectors. Fuelfed is a private Northshore classic European car club. https://fuelfed.wordpress.com/coffee-classics-what-is-it/coffee-classics.

A Walk In The Park Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at North School Park, 410 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Summer Art Fair Presented by the Arlington Heights Art Guild. 52nd annual juried fine art fair with approximately 90 artists showing creative works in a variety of mediums. Located in a lovely park with food for purchase and live music to enjoy. (847) 609-2852 or www.ahpd.org.

Adaptive Hour for Kids & Teens: 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Children with disabilities or diagnoses, along with their family and friends, are invited to the library during this special before-hours program. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois: 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Temple Beth-El, 3610 Dundee Road, Northbrook. "Help! I got my DNA Results and I'm Confused!" will be the lecture topic of genealogist Gil Bardige for Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois hybrid meeting. Register for the Zoom webinar at https://jgsi.org/event-5242449; RSVP for the in-person meeting at https://jgsi.org/event-5242465. (312) 666-0100 or jgsi.org.

Sunday Music Series -- Korean Performing Arts Institute: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Jackman Park, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Korean Performing Arts is the leading Korean performing arts organization in the Midwest, providing various authentic Korean traditional and contemporary dance and music repertoire. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Taste of Armenia: Sunday, Aug. 27, at St. James Armenian Church, 816 Clark St., Evanston. Hosted by St. James Armenian Church, Taste of Armenia festival is a regional event featuring delicious Armenian food, music from local bands, games and activities or www.cityofevanston.org.

Aug. 28

Preschool Picnic with Miss Carole: 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Jackman Park, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For ages through 5, with an adult. Pack a picnic lunch and join Miss Carole of Macaroni Soup to sing, wiggle and giggle. Drop in. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the concert. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Apéro Conversation: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

The Sullivan Sisters: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. These sisters will dazzle you with their unique blend of vocal harmonies and prizewinning bluegrass picking. Register. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

Aug. 29

'The Great Horned Owls and Me' -- An NSSC Tuesday Club Presentation (Hybrid): 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Retired orthopedic surgeon Mike Jacker shares the story of his experiences with a family of Great Horned Owls that have lived in his neighborhood for many years. He will show a fascinating and beautifully filmed video that chronicles the family of owls from 2016 to 2022. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Wellness Group Networking: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at O'Grady Law Group, 2222 Chestnut Ave., 3rd Floor Conference Room, Glenview. Join for lunch and networking with host Advocate. The goal of this group is to connect with peers in the wellness field and understand how we can best support one another. Discuss upcoming health fairs and other opportunities to connect your business to the Glenview community. Feel free to bring any staff or co-workers to attend as well. $16 for nonmembers. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Create a Stamp: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Create a unique rubber stamp of something fun and completely you. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Using Picture Books to Talk About Big Feelings: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Picture book are gateways for having meaningful conversations with children. Bring your questions to this open dialogue, and discover books and resources just right for your family or classroom. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The Great North American Eclipses: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join Michelle Nichols, director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, in learning about the two impressive solar eclipses coming up in October 2023 and April 2024. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Aug. 30

Medicare Bingo: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Ages 55 and older. Learn about Medicare Fraud and scams and how to protect yourself in this fun, interactive bingo session presented to you by the Illinois Senior Medicare Patrol -- Age Options. Prizes included. Registration required for this free event. www.nbparks.org.

The Enemy at Home -- A Discussion with Author Kevin O'Brien: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall welcomes suspense novelist Kevin O'Brien for an in-store discussion of his new book, "The Enemy at Home!" Register. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Down with Paywalls: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the best ways to access the most recent issues of news and magazines for free with the library's online resources and subscriptions. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Common Hand Disorders: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. Many hand conditions can develop from injury, disease, and gradual degeneration. If you are experiencing pain, it could be due to several common hand disorders. Learn about the symptoms, causes and treatment options available for hand challenges from Dr. Craig Phillips at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute. Register. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Ongoing

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept. 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

OMi Presents -- Let's Play! Interactive Kids Concerts: 10 a.m. Thursdays through August, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Kids and grown-ups will be encouraged to sing, dance, and clap along with an experienced instructor and performer from Our Music. Every Thursday brings a new show, with songs that excite, engage, educate and entertain you and your little one. Ages 5 and younger with parent/caregiver. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Something New Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Discover something new at the library. Maybe you'll learn a new language, meet a community helper, or enjoy a musical performance? Each storytime is sure to bring something new and exciting to your day. All ages with a parent/caregiver. Aug. 18: Meet The Alliance for Early Childhood; Aug. 28: Learn Spanish. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Highland Park's Artisan Market at The Lot: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 24, at The Lot, 525 Central Ave., Highland Park. The city of Highland Park has partnered with Bensidoun USA for this weekly Artisan Market. There will be a diverse selection of seasonal artisan foods, goods and beverages and you can also enjoy live music. (312) 285-7702.

Tour the Deerfield Historic Village: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through September, at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. The Deerfield Area Historical Society hosts tours of the Deerfield Historic Village. Visit historic buildings ranging from Lake County's oldest to a one-room schoolhouse that has been a favorite for children for many years. deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Rock 'n' Roll Storytime: 10 a.m. Tuesdays through August, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Rock 'n' Kids involves music, movement, and imaginative play to create a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Ages 5 and younger with parent/caregiver. Register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.

Rock 'n' Roll for Babies and Toddlers: 11 a.m. Wednesdays through August, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Bach to Rock knows how much fun music can be for babies and toddlers. This great introduction to music class includes fun activities like singalongs, storytime and instrument exploration. Ages 3 and younger with parent/caregiver. Register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.