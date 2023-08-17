Neighbors in the news: Northbrook powerlifter to represent Team USA in Romania

Rachel Olshansky, on her final squat, attempts to secure her second place title in the 84-kilogram sub-junior division. Courtesy of PWR BLD Media

• Northbrook powerlifter Rachel Olshansky a recent graduate of Glenbrook North High School, was invited to represent Team USA at the IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Cluj Napoca, Romania, in September.

Olshansky, who trains five times a week at Chicago Barbell Compound, as well as a local Lifetime Fitness, traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona, in June to compete at the National Championships.

At Nationals, she place second in the 84-kilogram sub-junior division, with 14- to 18-year-old competitors. She is one of nine lifters in the country chosen to be on the world team.

Olshansky enters the championship meet with personal best lifts of 370 pounds in the deadlift, 170 pounds in the bench press and 290 pounds in the squat. Currently projected as fifth in the world, Olshansky hopes to bring back a medal in either the bench press or the deadlift.

Stamps Scholar Julia Olson. - Courtesy of James Davis

• Arlington Heights resident Julia Olson, a 2023 Rolling Meadows High School graduate, was selected as a Stamps Scholar at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she will study oboe performance starting this fall.

As a Stamps Scholar, Olson will receive full tuition, fees, room and board, and access to an enrichment fund of up to $12,000 to use toward study abroad, research, or other approved activities.

At Rolling Meadows High School, Olson received the Richard W. Calisch Arts Unlimited Award, the National School Orchestra Award, the AP Capstone Award, and numerous outstanding drum major awards.

She was heavily involved in the music program, playing oboe, violin and percussion in symphonic band, symphony orchestra, chamber orchestra, jazz band and musical pit orchestra.

Currently, Olson works as a summer production assistant for the Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert.

Attorney Dora Moats joined the Estate Planning practice group at Navigant Law Group. - Courtesy of Jim Mitchell

• Arlington Heights-based Navigant Law Group, LLC, has welcomed Dora Moats to its Estate Planning practice group.

Moats, an experienced attorney, has spent the last 15 years working in estate planning and related practice groups at Chicago-area law firms.

"Dora is an experienced trust and estates attorney, and we are thrilled that she will be joining the team at Navigant," said Navigant co-founder Mildred Palmer.

Moats earned a bachelor's degree in justice studies from Northeastern Illinois University and a J.D. from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law. Since 2008, she has dedicated her career to helping individuals and families define and implement their estate planning goals and objectives.

Jerry Papiernik, financial adviser at Edward Jones. - Courtesy of Edward Jones

• Jerry Papiernik, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Libertyville, received the firm's Century Award for outstanding performance during his first five years as a financial adviser with the firm. He was one of 700 financial advisers firm-wide to receive the award.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized for the work I do, work I truly enjoy," Papiernik said. "Partnering with individual investors to help them set the stage financially to live their best lives is personally and professionally rewarding. I'm motivated to make a positive impact for my clients and in this community."

Papiernik was presented with the award at the Edward Jones regional meeting in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

• Submit your 'Neighbors in the News' items to ntwohey@dailyherald.com.