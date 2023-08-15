Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Aug. 17-23

The Book Stall hosts The Off Campus Writers' Workshop for an in-store poetry reading with the writers featured in the anthology "Meaningful Conflicts" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 811 Elm St., in Winnetka. The evening will begin with mingling and conversation followed by readings from the anthology. The event is free with registration. Visit www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Historian Leslie Goddard portrays French Chef Julia Child at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St. Goddard brings the iconic chef to life in this portrayal, where Child discusses everything from her relationship with her husband Paul Child to the mishaps of cooking on television. Register. For information, calendar.dppl.org. Courtesy of St. John's Artist Series

Barry Bradford presents about Paul Newman at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave. Ages 55 and older can lean about Newman's career that spanned over 50 years during a multimedia presentation. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/Jim McKnight, File

Join Jeff Klapes, known as the Traveling Librarian, in an exploration of Athens, the bustling capital of Greece at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Monday at the Movies presents "The Truffle Hunters" at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. "The Truffle Hunters" takes you into a world you hardly knew existed. A group of aging men follow the generations-old tradition of hunting for the coveted Alba truffle in northern Italy. In Italian with English subtitles. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Enjoy a video tour of Canada during Armchair Travels at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. The journey starts in Halifax, continues to Montreal, and Toronto, then ends in Vancouver. Registration required. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join for "Death-Defying Acts: The History of the Circus" at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. William Pack takes you on a fantastical journey through the history of the circus. You will hear stories of triumph, disaster and the grand adventure of the traveling circus. For information, nssc.augusoft.net. Associated Press File Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Art & Big Fork Festival returns to Evanston from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 800 Church St., showcasing art from more than 130 juried artists from around the country. Join for a fun and festive family-friendly event that includes live music, food and drinks from local restaurants, and a variety of kids' activities. Admission free. For information, www.cityofevanston.org. Courtesy of Amdur Productions

Aug. 17

Business Executive Roundtable: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Glenview Park Center, 2400 Chestnut, Glenview. The Business Executive Roundtable will gather business owners to discuss a video, a book summary or an article that reflects best practices related to the discussion topic. When you register for the event through the Glenview Chamber you will receive the links and materials for the discussion. Topic: Goal Setting. business.glenviewchamber.com

iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library is here to answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Death-Defying Acts -- The History of the Circus: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. William Pack takes you on a fantastical journey through the history of the circus, from Philip Astley's creation of the modern circus in 1768, to Dan Rice, "the most famous man you've never heard of," to the incredible feud between Barnum and the Ringling Brothers. You will hear stories of triumph, disaster, and the grand adventure of the traveling circus. Held virtually and in person. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Healing Shoulder Pain Naturally: Virtually at noon Thursday, Aug. 17, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. This workshop is for you if you have trouble sleeping on your arm, you have difficulty reaching overhead, opening doors or putting on your seat belt, you are unable to participate in your usual exercise of choice such as tennis, yoga, pickleball or weightlifting. Register. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a video tour of beautiful Canada. The journey starts in Halifax, continues to Montreal, and Toronto, then ends in Vancouver. Of course, no visit would be complete without a trip on the "Maid of the Mist" at beautiful Niagara Falls. Armchair Travels is funded with a gift from the Rutherford Family Trust. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Hamilton -- The Man, the Myth, the Musical: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. "Hamilton" took Chicago by storm after it first opened in 2016. When the thrilling Broadway musical first came to Chicago, historian Barry Bradford offered a unique look at the true story of Alexander Hamilton, a fascinating background to the production, and an introduction to the musical itself. He will update the impact it has had on Chicago's theater scene. $14-$19. Held in person and virtually. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Dungeon Master Bootcamp: 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come learn how to be a Game Master for D & D 5th edition. Go over how to pick a game to run, how to set monster encounters, and how to make your NPCs feel alive. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Video Bootcamp: 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. In this second class of the two-part series, learn editing and sharing. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Winnetka Park Board Committee + Regular Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. www.winpark.org.

DIY Heat Transfer Vinyl Caps: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Summertime is baseball cap season. Create designs for baseball caps using a vinyl cutter and heat transfer vinyl. Supplies, including caps, are provided. Computer proficiency recommended. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Pajama Storytime: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come in your coziest pajamas and enjoy stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Managing Your Passwords: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn to create and store secure passwords. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Evanston Symphony Concert: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Wallace Bowl at Gillson Park, 225 Sheridan Road, Wilmette. Bring the family to enjoy a wonderful evening of music by the lakefront. Bring a picnic and your own chairs, or you can sit on the semicircular stone and grass seats. Fun children's activities before and during the concert, including an instrument petting zoo. evanstonsymphony.org.

Aug. 18

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Crafty Friday: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Spark your creativity by making a fun summer craft. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen, dance, sing and share in the music. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of popular songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Register each child and adult. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Midwest Bonsai Society August Exhibition: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. The August Exhibition has a long history, going into its 45th year in 2023. It is one of the largest regional shows in the nation. Centered on the Chicago Botanic Garden's Permanent Bonsai Collection, featuring over 150 world-class trees, it's a showplace of trees from across the Midwest and beyond. World-renowned Bonsai artist, Bjorn Bjorholm is the guest judge. There will be 30 vendors selling trees, tools, pots, soil, fertilizers, etc. There will also be workshops and lectures, including a Children's Bonsai Styling workshop. (630) 665-8164 or www.midwestbonsai.org.

Art & Big Fork Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at 800 Church St., Evanston. Evanston Art & Big Fork Fest opens for a three-day show showcasing art from more than 130 juried artists from around the country. Join for a fun and festive family-friendly event that includes live music, great food and drinks from local restaurants, and a variety of kids' activities. Admission is free. www.cityofevanston.org.

Disneyland -- Creating the Happiest Place on Earth: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Walt Disney wanted to create a park where families could go and have fun together. The park would be themed to his most famous character, Mickey Mouse, and set across the street from his studios in Burbank, California. But his ideas soon outgrew the 8-acre property. Susan Gibberman, who spent years working for the Disney organization traces the history of Disneyland and how it developed from a simple idea into an entertainment empire with theme parks all over the world. Held virtually and in person. $14-$19. (847-784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

GlenVIEWINGS: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "Women Talking" (104 minutes/PG-13/2022). The women of an isolated religious community grapple with reconciling a brutal reality with their faith. Do nothing, stay and fight or leave. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music at Good Grapes: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Join Good Grapes for Fab Friday live outdoor music. Sing or dance to popular songs while enjoying an adult beverage and charcuterie. No Reservations needed. $30 food and drink minimum per table. www.goodgrapes.com.

Teen Take & Make -- Stress Pet (Take-Home Kit): Library hours Friday, Aug. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. School is about to start and you may be feeling stressed. Cuddle up with this cute, fluffy creature and remember, you've got this. For grades seven-12. www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Anime Magic! 2023: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 18-20, at Hyattt Regency O'Hare at 9300 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont and the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. The convention by fans, for fans with a focus on fun. Plenty of exciting surprises and events that will blow your mind. Whether you're a seasoned veteran of conventions or a first-timer, you're going to discover the magic of anime. $50-$150. (847) 696-1234 or www.animemagic.org.

Aug. 19

Paper Shredding Event: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Public Works Yard, 1390 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County hosts a one-day document destruction event for sensitive residentially generated paper, including medical forms, bank statements, personal files, old tax forms, etc. Paper clips and staples do not need to be removed, but please do not recycle binders. Residents are limited to six file-size boxes or paper shopping bags; plastic bags cannot be accepted. Please do not bring documents in plastic bags. There is no cost to participate, though residents must live in one of SWANCC's member communities and identification will be checked for proof of residency. www.villageofwinnetka.org/calendar.aspx?EID=1739.

Bookstore Romance Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Come celebrate romance at The Book Stall with discount romance titles; special giveaways; heart-shaped cookies; and virtual panel discussion with featured authors. You can register for all of the free virtual events at bookstoreromanceday.org. Bookstore Romance Day has also launched a quarterly book club. Each quarter, two romance books from different subgenres are selected for an online discussion. For information, visit bookstoreromanceday.org. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Personalize a Pet Collar: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn to use the laser engraver to customize a dog or cat collar with a personalized message or name for your special fur baby. One collar is provided to each participant in the program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Prairie Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Kent Fuller Air Station Prairie, 2400 Compass Road, Glenview. Discover why prairies are so special and unique and take in the late summer color show that mother nature treats us to at the free Prairie Fest. There will be family-friendly activities, trail walks, and outside organizations teaching us about the natural areas. (224) 521-2258 or glenviewparks.org.

How to Meet Friends at a New School: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Welcome new Wilmette families. Join Ali Wenzke, author of "The Art of Happy Moving," for a family workshop that'll take away the first-day-at-a-new-school jitters. Learn body language tips and meet other families who recently moved to the area. Recommended for grades K-4, but all ages are welcome. Register once per family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Movie: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St. Skokie. Viewing of "Puss in Boots -- The Last Wish" (2022/ 102 minutes/ PG). Puss was so busy being a fearless hero and building his legend, he didn't realize he'd run through eight of his nine lives, and now he finds himself fearing death and considering retirement. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. skokielibrary.info.

Tai Chi: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join Sifu Guerman Atanassov of Glenview's Wing Tsun Illinois for a lesson in Yang Family Style Tai Chi. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Daniel Burnham's Chicago -- A Dramatic Portrayal by Terry Lynch: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. When did the history of Chicago begin? How was its development influenced by its place on the lake? How has the lakefront changed over the years? Why is the city's architecture important to its history? Daniel Burnham, architect of the 1909 Chicago Plan, leads you through the history of the "Windy City," and its transformation from the "Wild Onion" to the "City of Big Shoulders." 847-446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Aug. 20

Flea Market Frenzy: 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Oakton Community Center, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Thinking of having a garage or yard sale but don't have the space? Make a few extra dollars by selling the items that you no longer need. Flea Market Frenzy is held monthly through October. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

End of Summer Celebration: 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Crow Island Woods Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. Join the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, for a celebration of the end of summer and beginning of Library Card Sign-Up Month with fun activities for everyone including a balloon artist, face painting, glitter tattoos, henna, a bubble show, and much more. The Schmidt-Burnham Log House will also be open for tours. Both locations of the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District will be closed for this event. If the weather doesn't cooperate, the event will be held in Washburne gymnasium. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Spanish Storytime: 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Free. Families will enjoy music, interesting stories, and fun rhymes all in Spanish. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

Family Game Fest: 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Suggested for ages 3 and older. Join as the library wraps up its first Family Game Week with an afternoon of gaming fun in the Children's Department. Bring your own favorite board games to play or play one of the games in library's collection. Our giant-sized games will also be available to play in the Hammond Room. Challenge your friends and family. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Free Introduction to Square Dancing: 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Wilmette Community Recreation Center, 3000 Glenview Road, Wilmette. Are you looking to try something new? Would you like to meet new people, have fun, make friends and get some exercise at the same time? North Shore Squares gives square dancing a modern twist featuring contemporary music and an emphasis on mind and body strengthening. No partner is necessary. If you like it, North Shore Squares will be offering classes on Tuesdays at the Levy Center in Evanston, or Thursdays at the Wilmette Community Recreation Center. (847) 903-2942 or www.northshoresquares.com.

Northshore Youth Triathlon: Sunday, Aug. 20, at Evanston Township High School, 1600 Dodge Ave., Evanston. Youth between the ages of 5 and 14 are invited to join the North Shore Youth Triathlon. Hosted by the nonprofit Evanston-based Open Water Lake Swimmers. This event includes a pool swim, closed to traffic bike course, and a run on the high school grounds. www.cityofevanston.org.

Aug. 21

Monday at the Movies: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Like the best of documentaries, "The Truffle Hunters" takes you into a world you hardly knew existed. A group of aging men follow the generations-old tradition of hunting for the coveted Alba truffle in northern Italy. 84 minutes. In Italian with English subtitles. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Tech Help: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Get Ready, Get Set, Kindergarten: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Help ease your child's transition to kindergarten with stories, interactive games, socializing and a back-to-school craft. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

The Great North American Eclipse: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Astro-educator Michelle Nichols gives the scoop on all things eclipses in preparation for the Oct. 23, eclipse. Each attendee receives one free pair of eclipse glasses while supplies last. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

Aug. 22

National Pizza & Pasta Show: 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 22-23, at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Featuring up to 200 exhibitors with educational seminars, live demonstrations, guided pizzeria tours, special workshops, Legends of Chicago pizza awards, a new products showcase, product samplings; plus new innovative marketing, management and pizza product ideas. Seminars, workshops, roundtable discussions and exhibit hall open activities. $25. www.nationalpizzashow.com.

Environmental Book Club: Virtually at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, through the Northbrook Public Library. Explore how climate change has impacted migration, fundamentally reshaping the United States, in "The Great Displacement: Climate Change and the Next American Migration" by Jake Bittle. Register. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Getting Wiser -- 101 Essential Life Lessons and Inspiring Stories: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. In his book, Dr. Michael Lewis has captured many of the inspirational moments working with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. He returns to discuss more of his collection of real-life advice from celebrities, athletes, artists, scientists, CEOs, and politicians. Free. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Golf Outing: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Glenview Park Golf Club, 800 Shermer Road, Glenview. Let's take a break and enjoy the beautiful weather at the Glenview Chamber's annual Golf Outing. The annual event brings out golfing enthusiasts of all levels to enjoy a day on the links. There will be awards along with on-course prizes and plenty of raffle items. Lunch is included. $245. business.glenviewchamber.com.

DIY Bookmark: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get ready to go back to school by creating your own personalized bookmark. For children in grades three-five. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dungeons and Dragons: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. The Fae Wild is in danger. Grab your gear and your spells and prepare to save fairy land Ages 13 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Italian Basics: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Chef Cherise Slattery will show you how easy and fun it is to make pasta from scratch and to prepare a delicious Italian meal that will have your dinner companions asking for seconds. Samples will include the authentic taste of spicy marinara sauce on crusty bread with chopped salad and red wine vinaigrette. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Viewing of "Carmen" (2022/87 minutes/not rated). Following tradition, Carmen worked as the unpaid caregiver for her older brother, the local priest, since she was 16. When he dies suddenly, she must leave the rectory, but what are her options at 50? Inspired by true events and set in Malta in the 1980s. A film from Canada and Malta by director Valerie Buhagiar, in English and Maltese with English subtitles. After watching the film together, share your questions and comments in a discussion with Chris and Sharon. Register. skokielibrary.info.

Athens, Greece: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join Jeff Klapes, known as the Traveling Librarian, in an exploration of Athens, the bustling capital of Greece that is both ancient and modern. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Aug. 23

Barry Bradford Presents Paul Newman: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. In a career that spanned over 50 years, Paul Newman established himself as one of the greatest actors in the history of films. Often playing cool antiheroes, Newman was a star from his 20s through his 70s. In this multimedia presentation, loaded with video clips, learn about a remarkable man with an amazing legacy of charity, philanthropy and acting. Registration required. Sponsored by Whitehall of Deerfield. www.nbparks.org.

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. "Air" is based on the true and Chicago-familiar story of the pursuit of a young Michael Jordan by the Nike corporation and the birth of the legendary Air Jordan shoe line. Ben Affleck directs and stars. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Julia Child -- Bon Appétit!: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. In the 1960s, thousands tuned in every week to watch Julia Child demonstrate the art of French cooking on television. Actress and scholar Leslie Goddard brings the iconic French Chef to life in this portrayal, where Child discusses everything from her relationship with her husband Paul Child to the mishaps of cooking on television. Sponsored by Age Options. (847) 827-5551 or calendar.dppl.org.

Art Explorers: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Make some summer crafts you can enjoy year-round. A variety of art supplies lets your creative side shine. Ages 5 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Create a Night Light: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Create your own personalized LED night light. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Cookies and Conflict -- An Off Campus Writers' Workshop Poetry Reading: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts The Off Campus Writers' Workshop for an in-store poetry reading with writers featured in the anthology "Meaningful Conflicts." The evening will begin with mingling and conversation followed by readings from the anthology. Event is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

George Harrison -- The Solo Years: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Prospect Heights Public Library, 12 N. Elm St., Prospect Heights. Commonly referred to as the "quiet" Beatle, it would be more accurate to say George was the "reluctant" Beatle. Using interview and performance clips, Professor Gary Wenstrup traces the arc of George's solo career from his popular hits to his ongoing spiritual quest with stops in between for The Concert For Bangladesh and The Traveling Wilburys. (847) 259-3500 or www.phpl.info.

Northbrook Park Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Joe Doud Administration Building, 545 Academy Drive, Northbrook. www.nbparks.org.

Ongoing

Family Game Week: Runs through Saturday, Aug. 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Suggested for ages 3 and older. Get ready to challenge your family and friends during the library's first Family Game Week. Giant-sized games, including Jenga, Yahtzee, and Connect 4, will be available (on a first-come, first-served basis) to play in the Hammond Room. Bring your own favorite board games to play, or play one of the games in the library's collection. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

'The Producers -- A Mel Brooks Musical': Runs through Aug. 20, at North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works' third production in the 2023 season, "The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical," is a twelve-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music and lyrics by Mel Brooks. Tickets are $39-$106, with tickets for guests ages 25 and younger available at half-price. (847) 920-5360 or www.musictheaterworks.com.

'The Light': Runs through Aug. 20, at Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre at Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Not every marriage proposal goes as planned. Loy A. Webb's "The Light" introduces us to Rashad and Genesis on what should be one of the happiest days of their lives, but their joy quickly unravels when ground-shifting accusations from the past resurface in this gripping two-character drama. $30. (847) 866-5914 or www.fjtheatre.com.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

OMi Presents -- Let's Play! Interactive Kid's Concerts: 10 a.m. Thursdays through August, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Kids and grown-ups will be encouraged to sing, dance, and clap along while an experienced instructor and performer from Our Music delights them with popular children's songs and fun unknown gems. Every Thursday brings a new show, with songs that excite, engage, educate and entertain you and your little one. Ages 5 and younger with parent/caregiver. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Something New Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Discover something new at the library. Maybe you'll learn a new language, meet a community helper, or enjoy a musical performance? Each storytime is sure to bring something new and exciting to your day. All ages with a parent/caregiver. Aug. 18: Meet The Alliance for Early Childhood; Aug. 28: Learn Spanish. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Tour the Deerfield Historic Village: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through September, at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. The Deerfield Area Historical Society hosts tours of the Deerfield Historic Village. Visit historic buildings ranging from Lake County's oldest to a one-room schoolhouse that has been a favorite for children for many years. deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Music and Movement Family Jam: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. With Marsha's Music, you and your child will play musically under the guidance of a trained teacher. Each class offers songs and rhythmic chants, including small and large movement activities, and instrument play. Ages 5 and under with parent/caregiver. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Rock 'n Roll Storytime: 10 a.m. Tuesdays through August, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Rock 'n' Kids involves music, movement, and imaginative play to create a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Ages 5 and younger with parent/caregiver. Register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Rock 'n Roll for Babies and Toddlers: 11 a.m. Wednesdays through August, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Bach to Rock knows how much fun music can be for babies and toddlers. This great introduction to music class includes fun activities like singalongs, storytime and instrument exploration. Ages 3 and younger with parent/caregiver. Register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.