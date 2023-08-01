Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Aug. 3-9

Join virtually for "From Queen Victoria to the Modern Royals -- A History of Royal Weddings" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, as historian Valerie Gugala presents this illustrated lecture. Register at www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/Matt Dunham

"At the World's Fair -- North Shore Residents' Roles in the 1893 Columbian Exposition" will be presented virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. The Columbian Exposition had a profound impact on the city and its surrounding suburbs in many ways, including its art, architecture, and industry. Join the Winnetka Historical Society to learn how several North Shore residents were involved in the groundbreaking exposition. Register at www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy Mount Prospect Historical Society

Join virtually for "The History of Carole King" at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, through the Wilmette Public Library, as Gary Wenstrup examines King's life and music. Register at www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Ellie of Ellie Presents portrays comedian Phyllis Diller at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. In this dramatic performance, Ellie will give audiences a glimpse of the backstage Phyllis while delighting you with onstage antics as well. Register at www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Join the Summer Reading Club Fantastic Foam Fest at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. All ages celebrate the end of the library's summer reading program with bubbles. Join on Wyman Green for foam-tastic fun. Check in for Summer Reading Club will be outside for the duration of the party. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Jump into the Devonshire Aquatic Center pool at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at 4400 Greenwood St., in Skokie, to watch "The Goonies" at Dive-In Movie Night. Popcorn and one beverage included. Register at www.skokieparks.org. Courtesy of Amblin Entertainment

Adults add a little summer shine to your home or backyard and make a beach-themed Mason jar lantern at either 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, or 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Materials will be provided. Registration required at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Children of all ages can join for "Tots N Tunes" with Nanny Nikki at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, hosts Wendy Parris at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, for a book release party celebrating "Field of Screams," a new pulse-pounding supernatural mystery about 12-year-old Rebecca, who has always wanted to hunt ghosts, until she meets one. The title is perfect for kids ages 8-12. Free with registration at www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Join "Armchair Travels" at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., as Barbara Barrett discusses the early development of the American automobile industry, the architects who designed the showrooms on Motor Row and the automobiles that were for sale. Register at wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Come learn about Gene Kelly and the musical "Singin' in the Rain" at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, in Northfield. Registration is required. Admission is $27-$35. For information, nssc.augusoft.net. Courtesy of Turner Classic Movies

Aug. 3

Individual iPhone and iPad Help Session: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library is here to answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Culinary Quirks at Medieval and Renaissance Tables: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Laura Johnson provides a whimsical glimpse of the traditions of food, drink, and cultural customs at the kitchen table in years past. She will explore the many culturally correct and incorrect fashions of Renaissance banquets. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library. Storytime will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join Barbara Barrett to learn about early development of the American automobile industry, the architects who designed the elaborate showrooms on Motor Row, and automobiles that were for sale. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Gene Kelly and the Best Musical Ever -- 'Singin' in the Rain': 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Gene Kelly was one of the most electric talents to ever appear in a film. Not only was he a spectacular dancer, his creativity in choreography is simply unparalleled. Very few movies are as beloved as "Singin' In The Rain." Using numerous film clips, great behind-the-scenes stories, and intriguing insights, lean more about one of the greatest movie dancers ever. $27-$35. nssc.augusoft.net.

Kids Comics Club: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Do you love comics and graphic novels? Join this monthly club to meet other creative kids and make cool comics together. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Mirror Painting: 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Paint a beautiful frame on a mirror. For ages 9 and older. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com.

Northbrook Days 2023: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Northbrook West Commuter Lot, 1401 Shermer Road, Northbrook. The 99th annual Northbrook Days Festival features carnival games and rides, daily activities for kids like face painting, live music every afternoon and evening, food from local restaurants and vendors, and a beer and wine tent are among the highlights. All-You-Can-Ride Carnival wristbands can be purchased in advance. Mainstage entertainment highlights include Chicago legend Michael McDermott on Saturday, jam band favorite Mr. Blotto with special guest Jaik Willis on Friday night, Keith Semple Band Thursday, and Louie Zagoras & Rollover on Sunday. northbrookdays.com.

Summer Reading Club Celebration with Pocket Circus: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate summer reading with a picnic and live entertainment on the library lawn. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Intro to Hand Sewing for Adults: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Experience the joy, beauty and utility of hand sewing. Learn several stitch styles, tying a proper knot, using a thimble and sewing a button. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Maintaining Your iOS Devices: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Various topics such as uninstalling apps, deleting old files and more will be discussed. Register. (847) 663-1234 or www.nileslibrary.org.

'Field of Screams' -- A Book Release Party with Wendy Parris: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts Wendy Parris for a book release party celebrating "Field of Screams," a new pulse-pounding supernatural mystery about 12-year-old Rebecca, who has always wanted to hunt ghosts, until she meets one. The title is perfect for kids ages 8-12. The book release party is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

BookBites Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. August's discussion title will be "The Music of Bees" by Eileen Garvin. Books are available at the Library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Aug. 4

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility, and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tots N Tunes -- Nanny Nikki: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children of all ages. Sing and dance with Nanny Nikki in this entertaining and interactive show on Wyman Green. Rain location: Children's Department. Sponsored by the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Toddler Explorers: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Dress for mess. This sensory playtime will be loads of fun, but it won't be neat. Siblings welcome. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Abigail Adams -- A Special Lady: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Abigail Adams was the second first lady of the United States. Wife to John Adams, Abigail bore witness to the Revolutionary War. As a prolific writer of letters, Abigail's unique perspective sheds light on our early formation as a nation. Through her writings you will meet a woman of deep mind, great wit, and passionate vision of a country woven with the three core values of liberty, equality, and respect for differences. Storyteller and actress Megan Wells brings Abigail Adams to life in this engaging, conversational experience. $14-$19. Register for this hybrid program. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Adult Craft Class -- Summer Lanterns: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; or 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Add a little summer shine to your home or backyard and make a beach-themed Mason jar lantern. Materials will be provided. Registration is required and Glencoe residents will have priority if the class fills up. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

First Friday in Hubbard Woods: 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Hubbard Woods Business District, Winnetka. Join Hubbard Woods businesses as summer winds down and we think of sweater weather, cozy living spaces, and comfort food. Enjoy cocktails and appetizers at participating businesses. www.villageofwinnetka.org.

Dive-In Movie -- 'The Goonies': 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Devonshire Aquatic Center, 4400 Greenwood St., Skokie. Jump into the Devonshire Aquatic Center pool and watch a movie at Dive-In Movie Night. Join the Goonies as they discover an old treasure map that takes them on an adventure to unearth the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy. Popcorn and one beverage included. Register (846) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Des Plaines Optimist Club Movies in the Park -- 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Lake Park Memorial Pavilion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Purchase your popcorn and drinks starting at 7 p.m., movie begin as soon as it's dark (around 8 p.m.). Bring blankets, chairs, and a picnic dinner. www.DPParks.org.

Aug. 5

Spanish-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories and fun activities in Spanish and English, presented by local bilingual speech-language pathologist Paula Acuña of MsPaulaSLP.com. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Wilmette Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, at Wilmette and Central avenues, in downtown Wilmette. The event will feature 100 juried artists showcasing and selling their unique pieces including paintings, photography, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, wood, fiber and more. The event will include live music, on-site painting classes, selfie stations, and activities for kids including "Kids Art Stops," where artists invite children to stop at their booth to learn more about the art-making process. The festival will include on-site food and local restaurants are just steps away. You can bring gently used art to donate to the Chicago Furniture Bank, a nonprofit that distributes furnishings to those leaving shelters and moving into permanent housing. Admission and parking are free. amdurproductions.com

NGC Standard Flower Show: Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. District 9 of The Garden Clubs of Illinois will be hosting a flower show competition featuring beautiful flowers, leaves, branches, fruits and vegetables that are grown in the area. The show also includes several floral designs, botanical crafts and educational exhibits. All exhibits are judged by NGC accredited judges. The show will be held in The Burnstein Hall of the Regenstein Center. (847) 507-3323 or www.gardenclubsofillinois.org.

An Incredibubble Summer Reading Send-off: Noon Saturday, Aug. 5, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join for ice cream outside of the library to celebrate the end of the summer reading program. All participants in the summer reading program are invited; summer reading check-in will be outside for the duration of the event. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Summer Reading Club Fantastic Foam Fest: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages celebrate the end of the library's summer reading program with bubbles. Join on Wyman Green for foam-tastic fun after you've had a frozen treat. Check in for Summer Reading Club will be outside for the duration of the party. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Dungeon Academy: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Want to play TTRPGs but not sure how to start? Come to the library's D & D activity fair and learn to make characters, become a Game Master, and more. Sign up at the event to play an adventure in the Wizard's Tower. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

A Concert with Katie Kostner: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Singer Katie Kostner performs hits from The Beatles, Dolly Parton, P!NK, Taylor Swift, Alanis Morissette, Billy Joel, Reba McEntire and more. Register at www.nileslibrary.org.

'Phyllis Diller ON!' with Ellie Presents: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Phyllis Diller was on nearly nonstop from 1955 until 2002, as a stand-up comedian, actress, voice-over actress, talk show guest and game show panelist. Phyllis was always on. In this dramatic performance by Ellie Presents, Ellie will give audiences a glimpse of the backstage Phyllis while delighting you with onstage antics as well. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Books and Nooks: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Curl up with a good book in a tent or big box. Read together with your grown-up or on your own. Stuffies welcome. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Parents' Night Out: 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Children ages 2-11 welcome. While you are out, your children will be engaged in a night of age-appropriate games, crafts and activities. Food and snacks will be provided. $35-$45. Space is limited. Register. www.nbparks.org

Creedence Revived -- CCR Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Des Plaines Theater, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Creedence Revived has rapidly become one of the most highly sought-after tribute bands in the world. $29. desplainestheatre.com.

Aug. 6

Rummage Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6; 9-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 (bag day), at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette. The Sisterhood of Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah will hold its popular Rummage and Book Sale. Featured will be quality merchandise, housewares, collectibles, jewelry, clothing, furniture, antiques, toys, the Boutique Room and lots more at bargain prices. (847) 256-1213.

STEAM Stories at Kohl Children's Museum: 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Kohl Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. For ages 2 and older. Enjoy STEAM storytime with your Glenview librarians. Museum admission not required for storytime. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Aug. 7

Wilmette Walk & Talk: 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a 30-minute walk around the neighborhood starting at the flagpole by the library's main entrance. Chat about what you're reading or watching, make new friends, or just enjoy the walk. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

What Led to Russia's Invasion of Ukraine?: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Lee Scheier will present the historical events that led to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a detailed and documented account of the dire warnings beginning in 1949. Held hybrid. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Ice Cream Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get the scoop on your favorite frozen treat with a sprinkling of stories and activities. A fun craft is the cherry on top. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Best Women Film Directors: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Throughout the history of cinema, there have been very few notable women film directors. Zbigniew Banas explores the multiple reasons behind this phenomenon. Has the gender gap decreased in recent years? Are films made by women discernibly different from those of their male counterparts? His discussion will address these topics and also focus on the careers of some of the most prominent women filmmakers, including Jane Campion, Kathryn Bigelow, and Agnes Varda. Held hybrid. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Tech Help Drop-In: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served, and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Page Turners Book Discussion: 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Indulge your passion for literature with the Monday Afternoon Page Turners. August's discussion title will be "Horse" by Geraldine Brooks. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Lucky Cat Cutout Collage: 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. In honor of International Cat Day, (Aug. 8) create a golden Maneki Neko (aka Lucky Cat) collage. A lovely assortment of papers from all over the world will be available for you to choose from. A fun and easy template will be provided. Registration for The Studio programs are limited to Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Custom Pencil Cases: 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make going back to school more fun with a fabulously decorated pencil case. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Messy Mondays: 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Drop-in for a messier craft and leave the cleanup to the library. For families. Aug. 7: Leaf Painting. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

James Herriot -- The Simple Life of the World's Most Famous Veterinarian: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join Anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans as she recounts the life and times of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in one of England's most beautiful places, the Yorkshire Dales. He rose to international fame later in life under the pen name James Herriot as he recounted the heartwarming animal stories and colorful characters of a bygone era, inspiring films and multiple television series. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mental Wellness Part 1: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join in a conversation about the basics of mental wellness and what being unwell might look like. What is mental health? How do we know if we have it? And how do we know if we are losing it? The National Alliance on Mental Illness Cook County North Suburban will share data on different conditions and their prevalence and discuss warning signs and symptoms. This interactive conversation is for anyone interested in learning and sharing. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

The History of Carole King: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join Gary Wenstrup in an examination of Carole King's life and music. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Aug. 8

Rock 'n' Roll Storytime: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Rock 'n' Kids involves music, movement, and imaginative play to create a one-of-a-kind musical experience. Ages 5 and younger with parent/caregiver. Please register each child and adult attending. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Retracing the Escape of My Mother and My Aunt -- How They Escaped the Nazis: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Highland Park resident Bruce Mainzer unveils the story of his mother's and aunt's escape from Nazi-occupied Prague in 1939, using forged documents. They were the first to use the scheme to travel to Paris and then to the United States. Upon hearing of the two sisters' successful escape, their friend used the same methods to assist other Jews to flee to British-occupied Palestine. Free. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Barbie -- The Story of America's Most Famous Doll: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. For more than 60 years, Barbie has been played with, analyzed, collected, criticized, and praised. Historian Leslie Goddard delves into the history of Barbie and her inventor, the passionately creative, and intensely competitive Ruth Handler. Held hybrid. $14-$19. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Low Vision Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn about current research, assistive devices and community resources for people who have been diagnosed with an eye condition or have a family member who has vision impairment. This group is facilitated by a licensed social worker from Friedman Place, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to adults who are blind or visually impaired. Register. skokielibrary.info

Dungeons and Dragons: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. The Fae Wild is in danger. Grab your gear and your spells and prepare to save fairy land. Ages 13 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Andertoons: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Draw your way through time with professional cartoonist Mark Anderson. Maybe you'll visit the pyramids. Maybe you'll walk with the dinosaurs. Maybe you'll go far into the future. It's all up to you. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Vinyl Tote Bags: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children in grades six-10. Create designs for tote bags using a vinyl cutter and heat transfer vinyl. Tote bags provided. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tuesdays in the Park -- Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., with a Northbrook Theatre "Matilda" cast performance. All-ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. features The Beatelles, a Beatles tribute experience. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. www.nbparks.org

At the World's Fair -- North Shore Resident's Roles in the 1893 Columbian Exposition: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. In 1893, the World's Fair was held in Chicago to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus's arrival in the "New World." The Columbian Exposition had a profound impact on the city and its surrounding suburbs in many ways, including its art, architecture, and industry. Join the Winnetka Historical Society to learn how several North Shore residents were involved in the groundbreaking exposition. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Nonfiction @ Night: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial that Galvanized the Asian American Movement" by Paula Yoo. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Clue -- A Mystery Book Club: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. This month's book is "All That I Carry Is Mine" by William Landay. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The August discussion title will be "Seven Pillars of Wisdom" by T.E. Lawrence. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Aug. 9

Beach Branch: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Glencoe Beach, 160 Hazel Ave., Glencoe. Going to the Glencoe Beach? Stop by the library's sun shelter and chat about books, learn about library programs and services, sign up for your library card, and maybe pick up a freebie while you're at it. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Fun with Corn -- The Many Magical Uses of Corn: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades one-two learn about everything corn in this hands-on STEAM-based program presented by Cook County Farm Bureau's Agriculture in the Classroom. Light corn-themed snack will be provided. Register. 847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Ice Excavation: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Help rescue animals and characters from ice. Ages 3 and older, with an adult. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Game Day: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy an afternoon of board games and fun for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Business After Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Arbor Terrace, 4700 W. Lake Ave., Glenview. A monthly gathering that helps forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds, Business After Hours rotates among member businesses and provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere. This free event is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day in the company of fellow members and grow your circle of contacts. Drop by to unwind and connect with your local business community. RSVP required. glenviewchamber.com.

Chess Club: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

From Queen Victoria to the Modern Royals -- A History of Royal Weddings: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Queen Victoria set the standard for modern royal weddings. What was her celebration like? How have royal weddings since then followed (or not followed) her example? Join historian Valerie Gugala for this illustrated lecture. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Wednesdays on the Green -- Kaleidoscope Dance Night: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy free family entertainment on the Village Green. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Drop-in event for all ages. If the weather is bad, the event will relocate to the Petty Auditorium. skokielibrary.info.

Ongoing

'Marie and Rosetta': Runs through Aug. 6, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Hailed as the "Godmother of Rock 'n Roll," Sister Rosetta Tharpe influenced rock icons from Elvis Presley to Jimi Hendrix. Bringing fierce guitar playing and sizzling swing to gospel music, Rosetta was a trailblazer, a young Black woman singing at church in the morning and the Cotton Club at night. This play with music chronicles Rosetta's first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare for a tour that would establish them as one of the great duet teams in musical history. $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's website at www.wilmettehistory.org.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept. 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Tour the Deerfield Historic Village: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through September, at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. The Deerfield Area Historical Society hosts tours of the Deerfield Historic Village, at the corner of Deerfield and Kipling roads. Visit historic buildings ranging from Lake County's oldest to a one-room schoolhouse that has been a favorite for children for many years. The Historical Society, a donor-supported, nonprofit organization, maintains the Historic Village. deerfieldhistoricalsociety.

Music and Movement Family Jam: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. With Marsha's Music, you and your child will play musically under the guidance of a trained teacher. Each class offers songs and rhythmic chants, including small and large movement activities and instrument play. Ages 5 and younger with caregiver. Please register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Rock 'n' Roll for Babies and Toddlers: 11 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Bach to Rock knows how much fun music can be for babies and toddlers. This great introduction to music class includes fun activities like singalongs, storytime and instrument exploration. Ages 3 and younger with parent/caregiver. Please register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.