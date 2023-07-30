Good News Sunday: Addison girl with health issues receives puppy after loss of her dog

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

After suffering through 28 surgeries and the recent loss of her dog, 10-year-old Kimberly Alvarez has endured far more than her share of pain.

On Tuesday, though, her tears fell from pure joy.

Kimberly and her Addison family were given a tiny Havanese-poodle mix puppy thanks to the generosity of a central Illinois breeder, Windy Acres Puppy Adoptions, and a caring neighbor who deflected all credit.

As Kimberly, who was born with severe scoliosis, gently held her new puppy outside her home, she was surrounded by family and friends who also couldn't help shedding a few tears.

"Every day she's talked about getting a new dog," said Kimberly's mother, Mayra Pasillas. "We're just so thankful."

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2019 Kids can get free haircuts, school supplies and other goods and services at an upcoming Back to School Festival in Elgin.

As a kid, Marcus Banner felt both the thrill of a new beginning and the dread of being unprepared at the start of each school year.

To start the school year right and make a good first impression, he wanted to look and feel good and have the supplies he needed to succeed with new teachers and a crop of potential new friends.

But those things cost money.

"My mom was always having a tough time getting us clothes or shoes or school items," Banner said. "We'd always have to borrow money from my grandmother. But when you have those things, it felt good."

Banner and an army of volunteers will again look to create those good vibes at the annual Back to School Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the O.N.E. Fitness Center in Elgin.

Banner and his team are working with Second Baptist Church of Elgin, the Liefde Bakery, Elgin city management and the business owners involved with the monthly local vendor expo to provide services, including haircuts, and supplies for kids to start the school year with a smile.

Former Air Force chaplain the Rev. George Kane, 97, of Schaumburg reflects at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during his recent Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. - Courtesy of Dawn Mayer

The Rev. George Kane, the retired founding pastor of Schaumburg's Church of the Holy Spirit Catholic parish, is far from the first military veteran to be deeply moved by the experience of an Honor Flight to the war memorials in Washington, D.C.

But characteristic of his lifetime of spiritual guidance, a large part of the trip's impact on the 97-year-old former Air Force chaplain was in his observation of how it affected fellow veterans.

"For me, the greatest experience on coming back was the reception at Midway (Airport)," Kane said last week, back home at the Friendship Village retirement community in Schaumburg.

"That's when I realized the real support was for those who were in conflict and combat. Some of them were crying when they got off the plane. They were the real heroes."

Kane was one of 111 veterans on his recent Honor Flight, only one of whom had served in World War II.

"I think (Honor Flight) was another opportunity for me, at 97, to share the experience of people who served in Vietnam," Kane said. "You realize the real cost of war when you see those memorials. ... These were real people."

