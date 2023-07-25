School supply giveaway festival returning to Elgin

As a kid, Marcus Banner felt both the thrill of a new beginning and the dread of being unprepared at the start of each school year.

To start the school year right and make a good first impression, he wanted to look and feel good and have the supplies he needed to succeed with new teachers and a crop of potential new friends.

But those things cost money.

"My mom was always having a tough time getting us clothes or shoes or school items," Banner said. "We'd always have to borrow money from my grandmother. But when you have those things, it felt good."

Banner and an army of volunteers will again look to create those good vibes at the annual Back to School Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the O.N.E. Fitness Center in Elgin.

Banner and his team are working with Second Baptist Church of Elgin, the Liefde Bakery, Elgin city management and the business owners involved with the monthly local vendor expo to provide services and supplies for kids to start the school year with a smile.

The items include Air Max Nike shoes, $500 worth of gift cards, haircuts by licensed barbers and appearances by local police and firefighters who will provide some friendly interaction and take questions from kids about getting involved in emergency response professions.

"We always need those types of interactions," Banner said. "Those types of relationships are what make the community safe as a whole."

The event helped 125 Elgin-area youths last year. Banner said he hopes to assist at least the same number of kids this year.

"The goal is to give something back to the community and these families with things they couldn't get any place else," Banner said.

The event, supplies and services are free to all participants. Kids must be present at the event to win any of the raffles, but the raffle tickets are free. Adults must accompany all children.

Anyone who would like to get involved with the event or donate items and services can call Banner at (847) 361-4056 or send cash through Zelle to Onegroup01@yahoo.com.