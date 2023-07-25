Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: July 27-Aug. 2

Bill Swislow, author of "Lakefront Anonymous: Chicago's Unknown Art Gallery," will virtually showcase the thousands of magnificent rock carvings that line much of the Chicago lakefront at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, through the Wilmette Public Library. Register at www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Howard and the White Boys takes the stage at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., in Northbrook, as part of the Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concert Series. Also featured at 6:30 p.m. is Nanny Nikki, an interactive children's band. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Doug Deutsch

Join the Northbrook Park District and the Northbrook Police Department for some serious fun at the pool at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., during a National Night Out celebration. The event includes DJ entertainment, games and raffles. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Join for a classic film discussions of "The Lady Eve" at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Join Francine J. Sanders, film scholar and writer, for a look at the screwball comedy, a subgenre of the romantic comedy that became popular in the 1930s and '40s. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Children of all ages are invited to bring their favorite stuffed friend to enjoy a Teddy Bear Picnic at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Bring a blanket, a picnic lunch and enjoy outdoor stories and songs. Cookies and lemonade will be served. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Children ages 5-14 can test their skills in the 10th annual Kids' Duathlon at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Ed Rudolph Velodrome, 1479 Maple Ave., in Northbrook. The event includes biking and running. After the event, enjoy pizza, drinks and dessert and admission to Meadowhill Aquatic Center. Registration ends at 5 p.m. July 27. Register at www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Seniors age 55 and older are invited to "Barry Bradford Presents Barbara Walters" at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Admission is $10-$15. Registration is required at www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Join virtually for "Touring the Battlefields of Europe" at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, through the Glencoe Public Library. Take a virtual tour of the great battlefields of Europe with Robert Mueller. View the residue of the great struggles for conquest that occurred there over the past 600 years, starting with the English attempt to claim the throne of France in what became the Hundred Years War to the climactic battles of World War II. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Adults and children ages 10 and older can make a traditional lotus flower lantern while learning about Korea's culture at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. The 75-minute program includes a lotus lantern craft, a PowerPoint presentation and a short film. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

More than 125 juried artists from near and far will showcase and sell their unique pieces in a variety of mediums from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, during Art at the Glen, in downtown Glenview, 2030 Tower Drive. Paintings, photography, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, wood, fiber and more will be featured, along with live music, activities for kids, on-site painting classes, selfie stations, face painting, and "Kids Art Stops." Admission and parking free. For information, www.AmdurProductions.com. Courtesy of Amdur Productions

July 27

Individual iPhone and iPad Help Sessions (In-Person): 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library can answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Reserve a session. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

What Just Happened?: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Once a month historian Barry Bradford summarizes the news of the previous month. This will not be a traditional current events program. Instead, Bradford will offer a historical background to the events that have happened. Questions from the participants will be encouraged and everyone will have a deeper knowledge of what just happened. Presented in-person and virtually. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

From Page to Stage: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join The Stage School as you learn the fundamentals of drama through engaging games and imaginative play. Each class will allow you to develop skills such as public speaking, concentration and teamwork. Grades K-five; caregiver must remain in building during program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Read Around the World Book Discussion: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Let literature transport you. Join and explore stories from around the world. Discussion for July 27: "Solito: A Memoir" by Javier Zamora. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Make Books Into Art: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades two-eight transform discarded and damaged books into art. Create a card or craft from a provided sample, or let your imagination run wild. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Bubble Letter Graffiti: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grade 2 and older. Create eye popping name art with bubble letters. Learn to draw bubble letters and shade them to make your name pop. Registration required www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Morse Code Bar Bracelet: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Create a bracelet or necklace with fun acrylic colors and your name or secret message engraved in Morse code. It'll look like you're wearing a piece of modern art. Registration for The Studio programs are limited to Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Genealogy Research Night: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Socialize with other genealogists while using the library's print collections and online resources. Drop in to get individualized help from genealogy experts, discuss your research with others, and enjoy free printing. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Poetry Reading: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Join for a poetry reading featuring Elizabeth Strauss Friedman and Jessica Walsh. This event is free and open to the public. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Lotus Lantern Craft: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Adults and children ages 10 and older can make a traditional lotus flower lantern while learning about Korea's unique culture. This 75-minute program includes a lotus lantern craft, a PowerPoint presentation and a short film. One Lotus Lantern craft per registrant. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Touring the Battlefields of Europe: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, through the Glencoe Public Library. Take a virtual tour of the great battlefields of Europe. Robert Mueller's Zoom tour provides a unique opportunity to view the residue of the great struggles for conquest that occurred there over the past 600 years, starting with the English attempt to claim the throne of France in what became the Hundred Years War to the climactic battles of World War II. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Siberian Railroad Adventure: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join intrepid traveler June Scott on a virtual tour of a Siberian Railroad adventure. Experience the grace of old-world adventure on an epic Trans-Siberian Railway journey that carries you across the changing landscapes of China, Mongolia, Siberia and Western Russia on a private train. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Pajama Storytime: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come in your coziest pajamas and enjoy stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

What is Regenerative Medicine?: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Regenerative medicine is a fairly new method of treatment for numerous orthopedic conditions such as muscle, ligament and tendon injuries, as well as arthritis and fractures. Learn more about the types of regenerative medicine treatment options available from Dr. Michael Chiu of the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

July 28

Kidzcraft: 9 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Barry Bradford Presents -- Barbara Walters: 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Barbara Walters was probably best-known for celebrity interviews and her talk show, "The View." However, she was also the first woman to become a television news superstar. You will be surprised by many of the milestones and achievements of her remarkable career, as presented in this multimedia presentation filled with video clips and anecdotes. Registration required. Register. www.nbparks.org.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Clark and Division" by Naomi Hirahara. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Chalk the Deck: 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Head on over to Sports Center and decorate the pool deck with chalk. Chalk will be provided only while supplies last. Free for pool members. Daily fee required for nonmembers. No registration required. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Friday Movie: 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Viewing of "Turning Red." A 13-year-old girl named Meilin turns into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited. Rated PG. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Design for 3D Printing Boot Camp: 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Launch into the summer with the library's 3D Printing Boot Camp, where you can design, print, and complete a 3D printed project of your choosing. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cyber Security: Virtually at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn valuable skills and steps to protect yourself from scams while navigating the internet, using email and moving money. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Kids' Duathlon: 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Ed Rudolph Velodrome, 1479 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Ages 5-14. Test your skills at the 10th annual Kids' Duathlon. The event includes biking and running. Bring a bicycle (no training wheels), helmet and tennis shoes. All participants receive an event T-shirt. After the event, participants can enjoy pizza, drinks and dessert and admission to Meadowhill Aquatic Center. Registration ends July 27 at 5 p.m. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music at Good Grapes: 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Sing or dance while enjoying an adult beverage and charcuterie. No reservations needed. $30 food and drink minimum per table. www.goodgrapes.com.

Summer Film Series: Virtually Friday, July 28, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by resident film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film "13 Assassins" at home through the library's Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

July 29

Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Stonegate Park, 3425 Whirlaway Drive, Northbrook. Ages 18 and older. These fun-filled, single day, round robin mixed doubles tournaments (nonelimination) are for 4.0+ level players. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m.; come early to warm up as all play begins at 2 p.m. The tournament will last approximately three hours. $100 will be awarded to the champions and $75 to second-place teams. A mixed doubles team must consist of one female and one male player. One person will need to register the team. $75 per team entry. Register online at www.nbparks.org

Art at the Glen: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, at 2030 Tower Drive Glenview. More than 125 juried artists from near and far will showcase and sell their unique pieces in a variety of mediums including paintings, photography, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, wood, fiber and more. Live music on three stages, activities for kids, "Start to Paint" on-site painting classes, selfie stations, face painting, and the new "Kids Art Stops" where artists invite children to stop at their booth to learn more about the art-making process. Admission and parking are free. (847) 926-4300 or www.AmdurProductions.com.

Filipino Folk Dance with Filipiniana Dancers: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn about some of the traditions of Filipino culture and the ways of storytelling through music and movement. The dances that will be taught are Subli, Pandanggo sa Ilaw, and Tinikling. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Teddy Bear Picnic: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with adult. Bring a blanket, a picnic lunch and your favorite stuffed friend to the library to enjoy outdoor stories and songs. Cookies and lemonade will be served as an after-story snack. All ages are welcome, but stories and songs will be aimed at a preschool-aged audience. In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held in the library's Hammond Room. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Anetsberger Youth Championship: Noon Saturday, July 29, at Anetsberger Golf Course, 1750 Techny Road, Northbrook. Nine-hole stroke play competition for youth 17 and younger. Entry fee is paid day of the event. Features nine-hole stroke play and two age divisions, 11 and younger and 12 and older. Entry fee includes tee gift and prizes for winners of each age group. Tee times begin at 12:30 p.m. $19-$29. Register. (847) 291-2351 or www.nbparks.org.

Listen to Your Heirlooms: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn more about researching and preserving your family's treasured heirlooms. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Saturday Family Film: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Viewing of "Cinderella" (rated PG). This 2021 musical remake of the classic stars Camila Cabello and features a star-studded cast including: Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan. Register. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

A Tale of Beatrix Potter with Debra Ann Miller: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Actress Debra Ann Miller portrays Beatrix Potter, one of the most beloved children's authors and illustrators whose skills went far beyond Peter Rabbit. Beatrix overcame barriers that kept women out of business and science, and worked to preserve the landscape and culture of England's Lake District. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Stand-Up Comedy Show: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Ten Ninety Brewing Company, 1025 Waukegan Road, Glenview. $10-$15. Chicago's Finest Stand-Up is a monthly stand-up comedy show on the last Saturday of every month. Enjoying a night of levity, laughter, fundraising raffles and games, star-studded lineup of comedians and beers. www.ten-ninety.com.

Fuelfed Coffee & Classics: 9 a.m. Sunday, July 30, at Lincoln Avenue and Elm Street, Winnetka. Enjoy vintage European cars parked in the East Elm Business District on the last Sunday of each month through October. Grab a coffee and socialize with car enthusiasts and collectors. Fuelfed is a private Northshore classic European car club. https://fuelfed.wordpress.com/coffee-classics-what-is-it/coffee-classics.

July 30

Classic Film Discussions: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join Francine J. Sanders, film scholar and writer, for a look at the screwball comedy, a subgenre of the romantic comedy that became popular in the 1930s and 40s. Watch the film "The Lady Eve" (Preston Sturges, 1941) in the library as a group, then enjoy a discussion of it led by Sanders. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sunday Music Series -- Funkadesi: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Funkadesi has been wowing crowds for 26 years with a blend of Indian bhangra, Bollywood and folk with reggae, funk, and Afro-Caribbean grooves. This 10-time award-winning Chicago-based band delivers a virtuoso high-energy musical experience. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Chicago Korean Dance Company: 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. Chicago Korean Dance Company presents its biennial performance featuring traditional and original repertoires, the Korean interpretation of "Cinderella," and Korean Drum Ensemble. This colorful and professional performance will spread Korean culture and beauty that intersects traditional and modern Korean Dance that everyone will enjoy. $40-$100. https://northshorecenter.org.

Summer Concert Series: The Flat Cats: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Devonshire Park, 4422 Greenwood Street, Skokie. Free. The Flat Cats play a range of vintage and modern music, from standards of the big band swing era to contemporary classics. This group of six talented musicians has been together for over 15 years. 847-674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

July 31

Lego Club: 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Your imagination is the limit as you build with the library's bricks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lego Challenge: 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Put your imagination and engineering skills to the test as you participate in a series of timed building challenges. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Game Time! -- Chicago Sports Outside the Lines, Part Two: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, through the Winnetka Public Library. From our beloved teams to our venerable ballparks, our town has got game. Join for part two of this special series. Presented by Clarence Goodman. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Outdoor Movie Night: 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave., Glenview. Bring your own blankets or chairs and enjoy a night under the stars watching "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (102 minutes/PG/2022). Presented in partnership with the Glenview Park District. In the event of rain, the movie will be shown in the library. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Aug. 1

State Services: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ask questions and get help from constituent advocates from the offices of state Sen. Laura Fine (8th District) and state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (17th District). Advocates can help with: Medicaid, SNAP benefits, senior services, rental assistance, unemployment benefits and Secretary of State services. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Senior Polka Association Meeting: 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, at Lone Tree Manor, 7730 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Join the Senior Polka Association for live polka music from 5-6 p.m., a short meeting at 6 p.m., followed by cake, coffee, and bingo. Join for an enjoyable evening. Yearly membership is $10. For information, call Richard at (847) 209-1385.

National Night Out: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Join the Northbrook Park District and the Northbrook Police Department for some serious fun at the pool! The event includes DJ entertainment, games and raffles. The event will be canceled for inclement weather; check Rainout Line for updates. or www.nbparks.org.

Tuesdays in the Park -- Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m. with Nanny Nikki, an interactive children's band; all-ages entertainment begins at 7:15 p.m. featuring Howard and the White Boys, playing blues and rock. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. www.nbparks.org.

Chicago's Mysterious Lakefront Carvings: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, through the Wilmette Public Library. Bill Swislow, author of "Lakefront Anonymous: Chicago's Unknown Art Gallery," will showcase the thousands of magnificent rock carvings that line much of the Chicago lakefront. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Plan Commission: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the Wilmette Village Hall Training Room, 1200 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment, will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. www.wilmette.com.

Aug. 2

Wiggleworms Party!: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. During the storytime break, bring your little ones for music and dancing with music teacher Renée Nanzer from the Old Town School of Folk Music. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Stop Motion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to make stop-motion videos using an iPad and Lego figures. For children in grades 5-8. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Beach Branch: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Glencoe Beach, 160 Hazel Ave., Glencoe. Going to the Glencoe Beach? Stop by the library's sun shelter and chat about books, learn about library programs and services, sign up for your library card, and maybe pick up a freebie while you're at it. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Google Photos Basics: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn to store, manage and share your digital pictures online. Gmail account required. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Dog Man Party: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Calling all Dog Man fans. The library is planning an awesome party with crafts and games to celebrate your favorite half-dog half-human hero from the Dog Man series by Dav Pilkey. This program will be designed for elementary readers, but anyone who loves Dogman is welcome to attend. Ages 5 and older with an adult. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Hand Sewing For Adults: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Experience the beauty and high utility of hand sewing. Learn several stitch styles, as well as how to tie a proper knot, use a thimble, and sew a button. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Northbrook Days 2023: 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2; 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3; 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug, 4; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Northbrook West Commuter Lot, 1401 Shermer Road. Northbrook. 99th annual Northbrook Days Festival includes carnival games and rides, daily activities for kids, live music every afternoon and evening, food from local restaurants and vendors, and a beer and wine tent. Special Friends can visit from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Mainstage entertainment includes Michael McDermott Saturday; Mr. Blotto with special guest Jaik Willis Friday; Keith Semple Band Thursday; and Louie Zagoras & Rollover Sunday. www.northbrookdays.com.

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs: Bus departs at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, from the Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Watch the Cubs take on the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and participants must register individually. A ticket and transportation to and from the game is provided. All other purchases are on your own. Limited reservations are available. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 2. www.nbparks.org.

Ongoing

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Abt's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves.

https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

'Hair': 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, through July 30 at Skokie Theatre, 7924 N. Lincoln Ave., Skokie. The American musical that changed theater forever. "Hair" celebrates the sixties in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. Running time: two hours and 15 minutes. Parental guidance suggested due to nudity and language. $48. https://skokietheatre.org/hair.html.

'Marie and Rosetta': Runs through Aug. 6, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Hailed as the "Godmother of Rock 'n Roll," Sister Rosetta Tharpe influenced rock icons from Elvis Presley to Jimi Hendrix. Bringing fierce guitar playing and sizzling swing to gospel music, Rosetta was a trailblazer, a young Black woman singing at church in the morning and the Cotton Club at night. This play with music chronicles Rosetta's first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare for a tour that would establish them as one of the great duet teams in musical history. $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or https://northshorecenter.org.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace from June 11 through Aug. 13. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's webiste at www.wilmettehistory.org.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime on the Lawn: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles, and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. 847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, at the Youth Services desk on a first come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For ages through 14 months with caregiver. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library except in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Tuesdays in the Park -- Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Aug. 8, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Features on Aug. 1: Nanny Nikki, Howard and the White Boys; Aug. 8: Northbrook Theatre Matilda Cast Performance, The Beatelles. www.nbparks.org.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.