10 suburban spots where you can dine with your dog

Want to dine outside with your dog? Munch on a meal with your mutt? Take your pup on the patio for pizza?

Summers are for dining out, and not just for humans. Just as more restaurants have embraced outdoor dining since the pandemic, many of these patios are now welcoming our four-legged friends. No, not you, cat. Sorry.

It's becoming so common that the FDA weighed in on a recent update to their food code, giving their blessing to outside dog dining.

Most spots that welcome dogs will offer a bowl of water, but some are offering dogs their own menu.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, which counts locations in Vernon Hills, Oak Brook and Naperville among their 40-plus restaurants in eight states, offers a pup menu that features grilled hamburger or chicken in a bowl of brown rice and veggies for $5.

Brian and Michelle Caballero made a recent lunch visit with their Belgian Malinois Rosco.

"It's his favorite place," Brian said. "He's a big fan of the beef and rice. And he likes to have everyone looking at him."

There are plenty of other suburban spots that welcome Spot. Here are a pawful of options:

The Filling Station Pub & Grill

300 Main St., St. Charles. fillingstationstc.com/

Their signature outdoor patio is always welcome to dogs in the warmer months.

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar

155 S. Randall Road, Elgin. oldrepublicbar.com

Housemade pizza, smoked meats and burgers galore. There's frequently live music in the evenings outside, so keep that in mind if your pup doesn't like to rock.

Plank Road Tap Room

39W149 Plank Road, Elgin. plankroadtaproom.com

A rotating selection of American craft beers and frequent food trucks stationed nearby. Humans must be 21 and older. Snap a pic of your pooch and use the hashtag #plankroadpups for a chance to be featured on their Instagram and weekly newsletter.

Captain's Quarters

38283 North Bolton Place, Antioch. captainsquartersmarina.com

The upbeat marina offers American eats, drinks, occasional live music and a waterfront view for you and your pet. All dogs are welcome, but must remain leashed.

Dock's Bar & Grill

313 E. Liberty St., Wauconda. docksbarandgrill.com

Take in the Bangs Lake view with your dog in the restaurant's scenic deck seating area when it's open. Stop by for a quiet dinner on the lake or enjoy the restaurant's suite of live music offerings. Dog water bowls on request.

Quigley's Irish Pub

43 E. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. quigleysirishpub.com

Another restaurant with a dog menu. Dogs love hamburgers, and Quigley's has a dog-friendly version.

Warren's Ale House

51 Town Square, Wheaton. warrensalehouse.com

A Wheaton favorite, Warren's Ale House offers craft beer, whiskey, wine and American cuisine for people and water to quench your dog's thirst.

Peanuts Bar and Grill

22 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville. peanutsbarandgrill.com

Wings, sandwiches, burgers and big ol' dog-friendly patio with a river view.

Salsa 17

17 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. salsa17grill.com

So dog friendly that they host an annual Cinco de Mayo Chihuahua Race, open to any dog under 20 pounds. Oh, and it's also people friendly with a diverse menu and drinks.

436 S. State Route 59, Naperville.

1775 22nd St., Oak Brook.

1115 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills.

lazydogrestaurants.com

Made-from scratch food for people and pups. A Northbrook location is coming in summer 2024.

• Daily Herald Correspondent Jonah Nink contributed to this story.