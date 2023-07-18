Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: July 20-26

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, hosts teen author Andrew Cohen for a book release party for his debut novel, "The Murder Mystery Race!" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. This event is perfect for teens wanting to learn more about the publishing process and kids who love reading fast-paced adventure stories. Free with registration at www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Clark and Division" by Naomi Hirahara for the Mystery Group, meeting virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, through the Glencoe Public Library. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for a classic film discussion of "His Girl Friday" at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Francine J. Sanders, film scholar and writer, will take a look at the "screwball comedy," a subgenre of the romantic comedy that became popular in the 1930s and '40s. Watch the film as a group, then enjoy the discussion. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, will host Lori Degman for a special storytime featuring her new picture book, "Travel Guide for Monsters Part Deux: A Canadian Adventure!" Join at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22 to hear Degman share her book and sign her works. This free event is open to the public. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

The Northbrook Cardboard Regatta will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road. Join for a challenging, fun and wet adventure that combines cardboard, tape, creativity, energy and engineering. Build a cardboard boat and bring it to the pool and race against other boats. Register at www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Come celebrate summer with the fun, upbeat and oh-so-danceable music of Wendy and DB! at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Petra van Nuis and Dennis Luxion perform at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Come out and enjoy a jazz concert with this Chicago-based duo. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Petra van Nuis

Join for the Friday Film at 1:30 p.m. Friday July 21, at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., for a viewing of "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody." This biographical musical film celebrates the life and career of the iconic singer and actress. Starring Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci. Rated PG-13. For information, skokielibrary.info. Courtesy of AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File

Join virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, for "Chicago's Ever-Changing Lakefront" at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., presented by architectural historian, Laurie Petersen. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Children in grades K-five use bubbles and Bubble Wrap to make unique, designs in Bubble Art at 4 p.m. Thursday July 20, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Registration at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Explore the Illinois and Michigan Canal with travel pro Nancy McCully during Armchair Travels at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Register at www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Wild Daisy performs at Northbrook's Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concert Series at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., in Northbrook. A performance for children by Ben Tatar and the Tatar-Tots starts at 6:30 p.m. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Wild Daisy

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

July 20

Business Executive Roundtable: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Glenview Park Center, 2400 Chestnut, Glenview. The Business Executive Roundtable will gather business owners to discuss a video, a book summary or an article that reflects best practices related to the discussion topic. When you register for the event through the Glenview Chamber you will receive the links and materials for the discussion. Topic July 20: Goal Setting. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Committee + Regular Board Meeting: 8 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. www.winpark.org.

Individual iPhone and iPad Help Sessions (In-Person): 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library can answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mah-jongg for Beginners: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. In this four-week workshop learn the basics of this classic tile game. Get to know others who are also learning the game with instructor Rosemary Tate. Must commit to attending all four sessions. Register. skokielibrary.info.

Healthy Aging From Your Head To Your Toes: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. A geriatrician will discuss how to preserve and improve health, maintain independence and focus on quality of life as you age. Register. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Explore the Illinois and Michigan Canal with travel pro Nancy McCully. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Animal Quest Petting Zoo: 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Let the library bring the zoo to you. Animal Quest will be bringing different pet-able animals for your little ones to enjoy. All ages with a caregiver. A limited number of tickets will be available on the morning of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis for half-hour increments at 2, 2:30, 3, and 3:30 p.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Arab Cooking School: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn how to make some staple Arab dishes in this hands-on cooking workshop. Local cookbook author and food blogger Heifa Odeh of Fufu's Kitchen shares recipes and stories centered around traditional Arab cuisine. Register. skokielibrary.info.

Bubble Art: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades K-five. Use bubbles and Bubble Wrap to make unique, bubblicious designs. Registration required www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Young Writer's Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades three-five explore the various ways to express creativity through writing. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Human Relations Commission: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at @ Village Hall, second floor Training Room, 1200 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. Agendas: Black History Month contest; meeting summaries; minute packets. www.wilmette.com.

The Right to Read -- Film Screening and Community Discussion: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. The ability to read is an indicator of lifelong success, yet 37% of fourth-graders in the United States read below basic levels. The documentary "The Right to Read" sheds light on the challenges facing students who struggle with reading and highlights the urgent need for action to improve literacy outcomes for all children. Drop in to watch the film, then panelists will discuss support for emerging and struggling readers in Skokie. Presented in collaboration with Brainlinks Academy. skokielibrary.info.

Chicago's Ever-Changing Lakefront: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Much of Chicago's shoreline was drastically altered over the past century. Learn about colorful characters like Captain Streeter, entertainment venues like the Edgewater Beach Hotel, and the many lives of Navy Pier. Presented by architectural historian Laurie Petersen in a richly illustrated lecture that will include all the newest developments. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Soir: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

Tween Lab: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your friends and make new ones while crafting, gaming and eating pizza. This month play with water beads, a great way to relax and de-stress. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

July 21

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility, and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners; students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Artistic Umbrellas: 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Keep the sun or the rain away with umbrellas that you've decorated with heat transfer vinyl. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Something New Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Discover something new at the library. Maybe you'll learn a new language, meet a community helper or enjoy a musical performance. Each storytime is sure to bring something new and exciting to your day. All ages with a parent/caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Crafty Friday: 10 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Spark your creativity by making a fun summer craft. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen, dance, sing and share in the music. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Please register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Flamingo Bingo: 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Feathers fly and balls spin. Put on your pink and come to win. Enjoy light refreshments with friends. Register at www.nbparks.org.

Friday Film: 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Viewing of "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody." This biographical musical film celebrates the life and career of the iconic singer and actress. Starring Naomi Ackie and Stanley Tucci. (2022/144 minutes/Rated PG-13). skokielibrary.info

GlenViewings: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "Living" (2022/102 minutes/ Rated PG-13). In 1950s London, an ordinary civil servant decides to take time off work after receiving a fatal diagnosis and discovers the key to turning his dull life into something extraordinary. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Comic Crafts: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make a comic book with your own drawings. Materials include paper, yarn and your creative story. For children in grades three-six. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at, Good Grapes, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Sing or dance to popular songs while enjoying an adult beverage and charcuterie. No reservations needed. $30 food and drink minimum per table. www.goodgrapes.com.

Petra van Nuis and Dennis Luxion Duo: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Enjoy a jazz concert with Chicago-based duo vocalist Petra van Nuis and pianist Dennis Luxion, noted for their "seamless camaraderie" by Chicago Jazz Magazine. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons & Dragons: 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore dark dungeons, battle mighty dragons, and save the innocent. For children in grades five-eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

July 22

Glencoe Festival of Art: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23, at 700 Vernon Ave., Glencoe. The festival, which covers Glencoe's entire downtown area, features 100 juried artists showing and selling paintings, sculpture, ceramics, glass, jewelry, wearables, furniture and more. Family- and dog-friendly, the fest features activities just for kids including face painting and the new "Kids Art Stops," as well as artist demonstrations, selfie stations and nonstop live music. Admission and parking are free. (847) 926-4300 or www.AmdurProductions.com.

Little Concert: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate summer with the fun, upbeat, and oh-so-danceable music of Wendy and DB! (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Cardboard Regatta: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Can you turn paper into a seaworthy vessel? Join for a challenging, fun and wet adventure that combines cardboard, tape, creativity, energy and engineering. Build a cardboard boat and bring it to the pool and race against other boats. Awards are presented for speed, creativity, people's choice and team spirit. Each team member must register individually. www.nbparks.org

Special Storytime with Lori Degman: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall will host Lori Degman at the store for a special storytime featuring her new picture book, "Travel Guide for Monsters Part Deux: A Canadian Adventure!" Degman will share her book and sign her works. This free event is open to the public. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Trip -- Art at the Museum: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 18 and older. Join for an afternoon at the Art Institute of Chicago's "Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape" exhibit where you will have the opportunity to share your perspective while actively engaging with art. Admission to the Art Institute, bus transportation and art supplies included. Dress comfortably. Registration is required at www.nbparks.org.

Downtown Dash: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Race through downtown Glenview on a hunt to find all the locations on your list and bring your completed clues to library staff waiting at a mystery final location in this fun and friendly competition. Individuals or teams will spend one-two hours traveling on foot, unescorted, and unsupervised during the program. Only one person per team must register. In partnership with the Glenview History Center. Meet on the Library's South Patio to start the hunt. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Art Explorations -- The Great Wave: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades one-six in the fall. Join Glencoe favorite Bernadette Foch for a unique class featuring oil pastels, Sharpies, chalk and color diffusing paper. You'll create your own masterpiece to bring home. Each class features a different theme. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Park Ridge Chorale presents "Summer Lovin": 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at St. Luke's Lutheran Curch, 205 N. Prospect, Park Ridge. Selections from the Beach Boys, Broadway, Beatles, R&B and more. $16-$20. (847) 501-1203 or www.parkridgechorale.com.

July 23

Mahjong Madness!: Noon Sunday, July 23, at Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster St., Skokie. The Sisterhood of Temple Beth Israel presents its fourth annual Mah Jongg Madness. The cost is $36 per person, which includes one free raffle ticket. Features raffles, prizes and yummy snacks, Mah Jongg Madness is open to the community -- all levels welcome. Register. (847) 675-0951 or http://tbiskokie.org.

Classic Film Discussion: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join Francine J. Sanders, film scholar and writer, for a look at the screwball comedy "His Girl Friday," a subgenre of the romantic comedy that became popular in the 1930s and '40s. With its sparkling dialogue, battle of the sexes, social satire and a world always on the brink of chaos, screwballs attracted some of Hollywood's greatest actors and directors. This new, two-part series will feature iconic examples of this wacky and sophisticated subgenre. Watch the film in the library as a group, then enjoy a discussion. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

"A Distinct Society": 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. A quiet library that straddles the border of the U.S. and Canada becomes an unlikely crucible for five people from around the world. When an Iranian family, separated from one another by the "Muslim ban," uses the library as a meeting place, the head librarian, a U.S. Border Patrol officer and a local teenager must choose between breaking the law and saving themselves. $35. www.writerstheatre.org.

Spy-Pilot -- Francis Gary Powers: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join Francis Gary Powers Jr., son of famed CIA U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers, for a program about his book, "Spy Pilot: Francis Gary Powers, the U-2 Incident, and a Controversial Cold War Legacy." This book is a definitive account based on newly available information about the famous Cold War incident as depicted in the 2015 Steven Spielberg movie "Bridge of Spies." Join for a revealing historical discussion. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Pet Foster and Adoption Awareness with Wright-Way Rescue: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Discover what it takes to adopt or foster a pet from Wright-Way Rescue, Morton Grove, while visiting a few dogs. Drop in. Visit wright-wayrescue.org to fill out an adoption application prior to the event to be ready to adopt your new best friend. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Summer Concert Series: Classical Blast: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Devonshire Park, 4422 Greenwood St., Skokie. This classic rock tribute to classical composers features famed covers from the 17th Century to current rock hits, all melded together into surprising arrangements. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

July 24

Outdoor Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stop by the library lawn with your grown-up for a Summer Reading Club scavenger hunt. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

iPhone Basics: 2 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn to navigate your iPhone's home screen, customize your settings, download apps and more in this beginner class. Demonstration only. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club: 4 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades three-five. Practice reading skills and choose your path in this interactive book club. Readers will work together to reach the end of the story by debating, voting and rolling dice. Survive the adventure to create a craft or book-related activity. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Find Your Game: 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Try out a new game with this tabletop role-playing game of kids solving spooky mysteries in a small town. Like Stranger Things? This is one for you. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Beyond 3D Printing for Families: 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. After your creation has been 3D printed, how can you make it even more amazing? (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Alliance Française du North Shore Apéro Conversation: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, July 2. Join online for relaxed French conversation facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. Pour yourself a glass of wine or other beverage, gather some snacks and settle in at home for this online conversation group. For more information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

July 25

Outdoor Play: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy some fun outdoor summer activities with the Youth Service Librarians. In case of inclement weather, program will be moved to Youth Program Room. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

VA Benefits and Services -- Evanston Vet Center: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ask questions and get help from James S. Harkins, military/veteran Outreach Program specialist from the Evanston Vet Center. Learn about VA benefits information for active duty, reservist/National Guard, veterans, dependents and survivors. Get information about federal benefits, compensation and pension, health care, education and training, burial/survivor benefits and other resources. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Garden Appetizers: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Chef Cherise Slattery will share garden fresh appetizers with you that are easy to prepare, and delicious to eat. Chef will discuss recipes using zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, corn, fresh herbs and berries. Garden fresh samples of grilled corn crostini and strawberry cilantro salsa will be served. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Finding Your Voice: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join Arlyn Miller of Poetic License for an engaging workshop designed to jump-start writers of all levels and genres. No prior writing experience is needed for this inspiring and fun workshop. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Murder, Mayhem and the Mob -- Boss of Bosses? Giancana's Chicago: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Join Clarence Goodman for the final chapter in Chicago's mob history: After relative peace in the nation's underworld, a new Chicago boss and generation of political leadership collide. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info

Dungeons and Dragons: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. The Fae Wild is in danger. Grab your gear and your spells and prepare to save fairy land. Ages 13 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Restore Old Photos with Adobe Photoshop: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn basic tips and tricks to spruce up precious old photos using Photoshop. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

We Are in a Performance -- A Mo Willems Reader's Theater Experience: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Join children's librarians for an afternoon of reader's theater fun. Select roles, then work on characterization while reading some of your favorite books aloud, followed by a brief performance. Reading aloud is a key part of this event, so participants must be able to read aloud. skokielibrary.info

HeartSaver CPR: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Fire Department Headquarters Station 26, 1304 Lake Ave., Wilmette. The village of Wilmette CPR/AED certification program teaches residents how to effectively deliver CPR and how to correctly use an AED in accordance with current American Heart Association guidelines, using the American Heart Association Heartsaver instructional course. Course is taught by Wilmette firefighters. The cost per person is $25. Classes are for Wilmette residents or individuals employed within Wilmette. To register, contact the fire department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at least five business days prior to the class date. www.wilmette.com.

Summer Social: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Summer is here so let's celebrate. Get to know your neighbors, meet new friends, play games, and win prizes. Bring your own lawn chairs and stay a while. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tuesdays in the Park -- Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy the fun performances. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m. with Ben Tatar and the Tatar-Tots. The all-ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. features Wild Daisy. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. www.nbparks.org.

College Dorm Organizing: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. No matter what the size or layout of a dorm room, organization is a must. With small spaces, there's no room for disorganization. Professional organizer Colleen Klimczak shares organizing tips for dorm rooms and college students that will help you plan for organization. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Book & Author -- "A Revolution in the Name of Tradition": 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Join Naomi Seidman as she explores the Bais Yaakov movement through the tensions that characterized it, capturing its complexity as a revolution in the name of tradition. She will present the context which led to its founding; the movement's history from its foundation through its near destruction during the Holocaust; examine the impacts of socialism, feminism, Zionism, and Polish electoral politics; and its role in the reconstruction of Orthodoxy. This program is free to the public. Register at https://ihm.ec/baisyaakov. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades four-six discuss themes and lore of graphic novels with other fans, then create their own comics. This month's featured title is "Mapmakers and the Lost Magic" by Cameron Chittock and Amanda Castillo. Open to GPL cardholders and students in Glenview schools. In-person registration required. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mystery Group: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, through the Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Clark and Division" by Naomi Hirahara. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

July 26

Illinois Secretary of State -- Rules of the Road: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 16 and older. The Secretary of State's office offers a class on driving safety techniques and a review of the Illinois driving laws in preparation for the written driver's test. No Fee. Registration is required. www.nbparks.org.

Community Garden Swap: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Drop by and share the fruits (or vegetables) of your garden while exchanging tips with your fellow gardeners. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Finding The Best Online Events: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. There are now thousands of online classes, workshops and performances that you can view online, provided by the finest universities, museums, schools, nonprofit organizations, and businesses. And you don't even have to leave your house. This class will review several of the best programs. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Crafternoon! -- Summer Edition: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an afternoon of crafting fun. Stay the whole time or drop in when you'd like. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Film: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Viewing of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" (rated PG-13). In this 2019 drama starring Shia LaBeouf, a man with Down syndrome runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler. On the way he befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Indoor Obstacle Course: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Beat the heat indoors while following a path created to entertain children ages 4 and older, with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

An Evening with Teen Author Andrew Cohen: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts teen author Andrew Cohen for a book release party for his debut novel, "The Murder Mystery Race!" This event is perfect for teens wanting to learn more about the publishing process and kids who love reading fast-paced adventure stories. Free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com

Chess Club: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Ongoing

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Abt's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves.

https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

'Hair': 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, through July 30 at Skokie Theatre, 7924 N. Lincoln Ave., Skokie. The American musical that changed theater forever. "Hair" celebrates the sixties in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. Running time: two hours and 15 minutes. Parental guidance suggested due to nudity and language. $48. https://skokietheatre.org/hair.html.

'Marie and Rosetta': Runs through Aug. 6, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Hailed as the "Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll," Sister Rosetta Tharpe influenced rock icons from Elvis Presley to Jimi Hendrix. Bringing fierce guitar playing and sizzling swing to gospel music, Rosetta was a trailblazer, a young Black woman singing at church in the morning and the Cotton Club at night. This play with music chronicles Rosetta's first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare for a tour that would establish them as one of the great duet teams in musical history. $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or https://northshorecenter.org.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace through Aug. 13. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's webiste at www.wilmettehistory.org.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime on the Lawn: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles, and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. 847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, at the Youth Services desk on a first come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For ages through 14 months with caregiver. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library except in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. . Join for 20 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids, ages 5 and younger, with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver can join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills. Stick around after stories to play and socialize. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library. Storytime will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for big kids, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Books and songs for babies ages 0-18 months and a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.