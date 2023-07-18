Best bets: Flo Rida, DisFest, Local H and 'Farewell' to Foreigner

Flo Rida in Aurora

Florida rapper Flo Rida and crunk duo the Ying Yang Twins bring some sizzle to downtown Aurora's RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, for a night of hip-hop and rap along the bank of the Fox River. General admission is $49 at paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Friday, July 21

Sculptor George Petrides works on one of his pieces included in the National Hellenic Museum's "Hellenic Heads" exhibition. - Courtesy of Christos Simatos

• The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, invites adults 21 and older to "Nightlife of Pompeii," an examination of the art and culture of the ancient city held in conjunction with "Pompeii: The Exhibition." The evening includes ancient games and a wine tutorial. $45, $40 for museum members. See msichicago.org. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 21

• The National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted St., Chicago, presents "Hellenic Heads: George Petrides," a touring exhibition featuring six larger-than-life busts by sculptor George Petrides inspired by key periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years, from ancient times to the present. $7-$10. (312) 655-1234 or nationalhellenicmuseum.org. Friday, July 21, through Dec. 10

DisFest

ReinventAbility, an organization dedicated to promoting a universally accessible future, hosts its inaugural DisFest celebrating artists and performers with disabilities at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St., Chicago. Presented in partnership with the city of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the event includes art exhibitions, short films, dance and music performances, and interactive activities. Free. See reinventability.com for a schedule. 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22

The short film "A Memory of Joy" is among the works presented during ReinventAbility's DisFest. - Courtesy of Liz Sung Productions

With 4-plus decades of hits -- if you don't think you know a Foreigner song, trust us, you do -- Foreigner is saying goodbye to the stage with one last tour. The "Farewell Tour" (complete with a limited-edition companion album, "Farewell -- The Very Best of Foreigner") makes a stop at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, this weekend joined by Loverboy. Lawn tickets are $22.25; pavilion seating starts at $29.50 at concerts.livenation.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Foreigner plays the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park Saturday, July 22, as part of the band's "Farewell Tour." - Associated Press, 2017

The Raue Center honors the Tony and Grammy-winning composer Stephen Sondheim with a tribute performance featuring some of his most-loved songs. With selections from "West Side Story," "Company," "Into the Woods," "Sunday in the Park with George" and more, vocalists Tiffany Gates, Mark Sanders, Kaity Paschetto, Zachary Linnert, Tommy Hensel, Jenna Payne, Kevin Pease and Lisa Rock celebrate the musical theater giant on what would have been his 93rd birthday with an outdoor Arts on the Green concert at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. Adult admission is $25-$35, $13 for children; $17.50-$24.50 for RaueNOW members at events.rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22

Alt-rock band Local H takes the Sideouts stage in Island Lake Saturday, July 22. - Courtesy of Katie Hovland

Sideouts Sports Tavern, 4018 W. Roberts Road, Island Lake, is prepping for what's bound to be one of the venue's hottest shows of the summer when North suburban-born rock band Local H takes the stage this weekend. They will be joined by Woodridge-based rock trio Radar. General admission is $20, and table reservations are available at 3dsideouts.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22

The life of Warhol

Ed Shiner, former director of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, provides insight into Andy Warhol's life as a gay man and a practicing Christian in a lecture titled "The American Dream," held in conjunction with "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop, Works from the Bank of America Collection" exhibition at The Cleve Carney Museum of Art at the McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $10, free with exhibition ticket stub. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Get a 'Clue'

Fans of the board game Clue can solve the mystery of who killed Mr. Boddy as part of "Clue: A Walking Mystery," an interactive game that commences at Block 37, 108, N. State St., Chicago (on the Pedway Level near Starbucks), and unfolds across multiple downtown locations. Participants will be greeted by The Butler and given clues that will help them solve the mystery. Recommended for ages 8 and older. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $35. See cluewalkingexperience.com. Launches Thursday, July 27