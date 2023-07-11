Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: July 13-19

Join the Wednesday Book Group virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, through the Glencoe Public Library, as Judy Levin leads a discussion of "Count the Ways" by Joyce Maynard. All welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Flat Cats perform at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook, as part of Northbrook's Tuesdays in the Park Summer Concert Series. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of The Flat Cats

The Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center presents "Policing in Nazi Germany" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Professor Edward Westermann, author of "Hitler's Police Battalions: Enforcing Racial War in the East," will discuss how German police forces helped implement systems of persecution that eventually led to genocide. Register at https://ihm.ec/policingnazigermany. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center

Join for a blues concert with Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames at 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane. The band performs a high energy and cohesive show that includes original blues rock, funk, boogie and soul. Advance registration required. For information, visit.northbrook.info. Courtesy of Dave Weld

Barry Bradford presents Meryl Streep at 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, at the Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook, for ages 55 and older. In this fascinating presentation, learn about her life, amazing career, and watch clips from some of her fabulously diverse performances. Registration required. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Experience live music with jazz vocal/guitar duo Petra van Nuis and guitarist Andy Brown at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Come and enjoy the beautiful auditory landscape they create with seasonal songs of summer and sunshine. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Petra van Nuis

Join for Ben's Bubble Show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, and enjoy amazing bubble illusions and bubble sculptures in this interactive show. Advance registration is required. For information, www.northbrook.info/events. Courtesy of Ben Jimenez

For a relaxing, no-screens morning, drop by Wyman Green to create mandala-painted rocks at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, outside at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. This is part of the statewide "Unplug Illinois Day" being celebrated in coordination with the Glencoe Park District. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join on Wyman Green at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, outside of the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., for Fox and Branch's entertaining and engaging musical show for all ages. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join virtually for "The History of Bob Marley" at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, through the Glencoe Public Library. Gary Wenstrup, adjunct professor at the College of DuPage, will use performance and interview clips to trace the arc of Marley's career. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/Str

Children in grades one-six are invited to join Lego Builders at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., for an awesome building challenge. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Poetry springs hilariously to life when Matt Sandbank's shadow puppets hit the screen at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Space limited; tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, at the Youth Desk starting at 9 a.m. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

July 13

iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library can help answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join for books, songs, and more to build early literacy skills. Stick around after stories to play and socialize. Meets outside on Wyman Green. Storytime will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Starlite Singers -- Songs We Love to Sing: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. The Starlite Singers, Glenview Senior Center Chorus, sing Broadway musicals and popular songs we all know and love. Just drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

From Page to Stage: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join The Stage School and learn the fundamentals of drama through games and imaginative play. Each class will allow you to develop skills such as public speaking, concentration and teamwork. For children in grades K-five. Caregiver must remain in building during program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Shadow Puppet Show: 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Poetry springs hilariously to life when Matt Sandbank's shadow puppets hit the screen. "A Wild Goose Chase" is a series of witty, whimsical vignettes and verses that introduce young people to the joy of wordplay. Space is limited. Tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, at the Youth Desk starting at 9 a.m. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lego Builders: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades one-six. The library will bring out its stash of Lego pieces for an awesome building challenge. Registration required. Lego classes are supported by the Janet Hauser Fund. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Dive into Shark Week!: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Celebrate Shark Week with a craft. For children ages 7 and older; caregiver must remain in building during program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Shadow Puppet Workshop: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. After Matt Sandbank's Shadow Puppet Show, join him for a puppet making workshop to learn how to create and manipulate your own shadow puppet. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Community Theatre Auditions: 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Northbrook Community Theatre (ages 9 and older) will be performing Roald Dahl's "Matilda: The Musical." Auditions are being held for the performances Sept. 20-30. Register for auditions at www.nbparks.org.

The History of Bob Marley: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, through the Glencoe Public Library. Bob Marley's catchy reggae music inspired black pride the world over and Rolling Stone placed the artist at No. 11 in its list of the greatest artists of all time. Gary Wenstrup, adjunct professor at the College of DuPage, will use performance and interview clips to trace the arc of Marley's career from "One Love" and "Jamming" to "I Shot the Sheriff" and "Redemption Song." Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Introduction to Salsa Dancing: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the history of salsa along with foundational steps with Desueño Dance. No partners necessary. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Your House Has a History: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Uncover the history of your house using online resources and the archives at the Glenview History Center. Presented in partnership with the Glenview History Center. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

July 14

Kidzcraft (in-person): 9 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Winnetka Sidewalk Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, in Winnetka. Shop till you drop at the annual Winnetka Sidewalk Sale. Visit participating businesses to find some of the best sales of the year. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce. https://wngchamber.com.

Tots N Tune -- Fox and Branch: 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages. Join on Wyman Green for Fox and Branch's entertaining and engaging musical show. Rain location: Children's Department. Sponsored by the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy (and fun!) so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty! Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com , (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Shark Week Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Chomp into Shark Week 2023 with a storytime featuring one of our favorite sea creatures. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen, dance, sing and share in the music. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Historical Fiction Group: 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Queen's Sorrow" by Suzannah Dunn and "Rizzio" by Denise Mina. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Social Security -- What You Need to Know: 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how the Social Security Administration helps older Americans, workers who develop disabilities, and families in which a spouse or parent dies. Presented in partnership with the village of Glenview Senior Services and North Shore Senior Center. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Friday Film: 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Viewing of "Ticket to Paradise" (2022/104 minutes/PG-13), starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. skokielibrary.info

Friday Movie: 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Viewing of "Encanto." A Colombian teenage girl has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers. Rated PG. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Design for 3D Printing Boot Camp: 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Launch into the summer with our 3D Printing Boot Camp, where you can design, print, and complete a 3D printed project of your choosing. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tremonti Sings Sinatra: 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. There is a strict four-ticket limit for this event. $49-$99. https://northshorecenter.org.

July 15

Unplug Illinois Day -- Mandala Art: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For a relaxing, no-screens morning, drop by Wyman Green to create mandala-painted rocks. Or if you prefer, color a mandala pattern using markers or colored pencils. This is part of the statewide "Unplug Illinois Day" being celebrated in coordination with the Glencoe Park District. No registration is needed. For all ages. If the weather's inclement, meet in the library's Hammond Room. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

iPhoto Neighborhood Photo Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Bring your iPhone or iPad and take a walk around the library to capture plants, flowers, people and other interesting moments in the local area. You will learn how to edit, use filters and the Markup tool to enhance your images. A pocket photo album will be provided to everyone to use for photos they print at a local drugstore or photo retailer (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories, songs, and fun in Mandarin and English. Presented by local educator Ling Liu (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Ben's Bubble Show: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Fun for the whole family, Ben will perform his amazing bubble illusions and create bubble sculptures in this interactive show combining art, science and a touch of magic. Advance registration is required. www.northbrook.info/events.

DJ on Deck at Meadowhill Aquatic Center: Noon Saturday, July 15, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Join for a fun, jamming day at the pool with music and contests, all provided by the special DJ guest. Free for pool members. Daily fee required for nonmembers. www.nbparks.org

Hot Summer Swing -- Live Concert with Petra the Jazz Singer: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Experience live music with jazz vocal/guitar duo Petra van Nuis and guitarist Andy Brown. Come and enjoy the beautiful auditory landscape they create with seasonal songs of summer and sunshine. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Lego Builders -- Family Fun Edition: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages welcome (suggested for ages 4 and older). Drop in and build using the library's massive collection of Lego bricks and minifigures. Supported by the Janet Hauser Fund. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

July 16

Flea Market Frenzy: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Oakton Community Center, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Thinking of having a garage or yard sale but don't have the space? Spring is the perfect time to get rid of the clutter in your attic, garage and basement. The Community Center has the space for you to make a few extra dollars by selling the items that you no longer have a use for and are just taking up space in your house. Flea Market Frenzy is held monthly through October. Register to sell. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

The Last Public Space -- Libraries as the Cultural Crossroads of America: Noon Sunday, July 16, at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. In this panel discussion, experts from the American Library Association's Office of Intellectual Freedom, the Chicago Public Library, and the Glencoe Public Library will come together to discuss the complexities of the library as a cultural bellwether of today's America. The event is inspired by Writers Theatre's summer production of "A Distinct Society." Presented in partnership with Writers Theatre. Registration to the event is encouraged but not required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Warhammer Alliance: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Drop in to join your fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts in crafting, painting and playing everything Warhammer. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Read with a Princess: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come join actor Jessica McClure as she transforms into some of your child's favorite movie characters from the big screen. At the end, your child will be able to meet and take photos with the character. Please register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Skokie Summer Concert Series -- Valius: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Devonshire Park, 4422 Greenwood St., Skokie. Come celebrate 15 great years in the Chicago music scene with Valius. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Movies in the Park: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Lorel Park, 8135 Lorel Ave., Skokie. Bring the whole family or a date as Movies in the Park presents "Turning Red." (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

July 17

Barry Bradford Presents -- Meryl Streep: 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Already acknowledged as one of the greatest movie actresses of all time, Meryl Streep has raised the bar for film performances to a level that may never be equal. In this fast and fascinating presentation, learn about her life, amazing career, and watch clips from some of her fabulously diverse performances. Registration required. www.nbparks.org

Monday at the Movies: 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Featuring "Jockey." Clifton Collins Jr. stars as an aging jockey hoping for one last great ride, and reckoning with past mistakes, including his relationship with a young jockey who may be his long-neglected son. 95 minutes. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Tech Help: 1 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rodd, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Lego Club: 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Your imagination is the limit as you build with the library's bricks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Silkscreen Tote Bag: 3 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn how to pull a silkcreen image onto your very own tote. Use vinyl transfers cut from the library's Silhouette machine to make this technique easy and fun. Registration for The Studio programs are limited to Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Lego Challenge: 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Put your imagination and engineering skills to the test as you participate in a series of timed building challenges. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lego Mania!: 4 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Love to build with Legos? Join for Lego Mania! and build cool contraptions with friends. Ages 5-8. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Little Bookworms Book Club: 4:15 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children, entering grades two-three in fall. Build reading and comprehension skills with friends. Read a short book together, talk about it and do a book-connected activity. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Sensory Friendly Lego Hour: 5 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Build with Legos and Duplos in this program for children with sensory processing challenges and their families. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Big Books -- Emily Dickinson: 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. This three-week summer course will probe the complexity of this 19th-century poet, who explores the questions that matter. Leading the discussion will be Barbara Joyce, who taught English at New Trier for 20 years. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

After Hours at Northfield -- Heatwave Summer Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Cool off with some hot tunes performed by Matt & Cynthia Gruel of Nostalgia Entertains. Songs range from the 1920s-1980s, featuring artists like The Beach Boys, Martha and the Vandellas, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Van Morrison, The Beatles, Donna Summer, Otis Redding, The Drifters, Chicago and Irving Berlin. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Blues Concert -- Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames: 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Blues band Dave Weld and The Imperial Flames, perform a high energy and cohesive show that includes original driving houserockin blues, blues rock, funk, boogie and soul. Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

July 18

Financial Planning Appointments: 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free one-hour consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Appointments are in person. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Lunch & Learn -- Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Business Success: Noon Tuesday, July 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. PJ Weiland of ActionCOACH presents the workshop: "AI Tools for Everyday Business." This immersive workshop is tailored specifically for business owners, who are ready to unlock the full potential of AI tools and revolutionize the way they operate. $16. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Wits Workout -- Take a Number: 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join to exercise your brain using fun, interactive challenges. Sharpen your mind and challenge your intellect with numbers. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

SCORE Counseling Appointments: Virtually at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, through the Glenview Public Library. SCORE North Cook and Lake counties provides mentoring to local small business owners and entrepreneurs. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Balloon Tennis: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. The library is serving up the fun with a game of balloon tennis. Join for an afternoon of laughs as you make your own racket and see how long you can keep the balloons in the air. Ages 7 and older. Caregivers must remain in building during program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Polymer Clay Creations: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades three-six. Learn basic techniques to create polymer clay charms, figurines and more. Follow along with a shared project, or let your own creativity flow. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Introduction to Dungeons and Dragons: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Use a premade one and play in a D & D one shot. Beginner friendly. Ages 13 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Cup-in-Hand Kickball Tournament: Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18. Grab your friends, fill up your cup, and join for the Cup-In-Hand Kickball Tournament. This is for anyone ages 21 and over looking to have a fun-filled afternoon. Each player will be allowed two domestic beverages per game. This will be a coed tournament. Each roster must be 1/3 female. Rosters must have a minimum of six players and maximum of 12 players. A cash prize will be given to the first and second place teams. Captains may register online or in person. All participants will be required to sign a waiver and will need to show proof of ID prior to the start of the tournament. Registration deadline is July 18 at 5 p.m. www.nbparks.org.

In Love: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss" by Amy Bloomthis, a powerful memoir about love, marriage and difficult decisions at end of life. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Policing in Nazi Germany: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. After the Nazi Party came to power, the Order Police ("Ordnungspolizei, Orpo") -- Germany's uniformed precinct police officers, battalions and members of the German gendarmerie -- played a crucial role in carrying out the Nazi Party's agenda. Join Edward Westermann, regents professor of History at Texas A&M University -- San Antonio, and author of "Hitler's Police Battalions: Enforcing Racial War in the East," to learn how German police forces helped implement systems of persecution that eventually led to genocide. Register at https://ihm.ec/policingnazigermany. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Game On -- Board Game Night for Adults: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Whether you're a veteran or new to the hobby, we have a game for you. Play one of the library's games or bring your own to teach. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tuesdays in the Park -- Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park. Entertainment features: 6:30 p.m.: Rick Kelley, an interactive children's band; and 7:15 p.m.: The Flat Cats, Big Band and jazz. www.nbparks.org

Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Showing of "Paris, Je T'aime." This anthology film is made up of 18 distinctive shorts, each set in different districts in Paris, from 22 directors, featuring an ensemble of international actors. A film from France by various directors, in French, English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Arabic with English subtitles. After watching the film together, share your questions and comments in a discussion. Rated R for language and brief drug use. skokielibrary.info

Extreme Exoplanets -- Exploring Alien Worlds: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. An exoplanet is a planet outside of our solar system. Astronomers have been surprised to find that many of these planets are quite bizarre and different from the planets in our own solar system. Join for an exploration into some of these truly alien worlds (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Using Picture Books to Talk About Gender Expression: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Picture books are gateways for having meaningful conversations with children. Bring your questions to this open dialogue, and discover books and resources just right for your family or classroom. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Bollywood Dance 101: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Bollywood dance is a fusion of Eastern and Western styles of dance utilizing hand gestures, footwork, facial movements to tell a story. Learn a fun and upbeat dance piece, with Reemlee Dhorchowdhry, Culture in Motion Dance Studio. No experience necessary. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

July 19

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy (and fun!) so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Beach Branch: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Glencoe Beach, 160 Hazel Ave., Glencoe. Going to the Glencoe Beach? Stop by the library's sun shelter and chat about books, learn about library programs and services, sign up for your library card, and maybe pick up a freebie while you're at it. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, through the Glencoe Public Library. Clint Eastwood both directs and stars in "The Mule." Inspired by a New York Times article and based on a true story, "The Mule" chronicles a Midwestern man and military veteran who becomes an unlikely and highly successful drug mule for a Mexican drug cartel in his late eighties. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday Book Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, through the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Count the Ways" by Joyce Maynard. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Ice Cream Social and Music with Maureen Christine: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Build your own ice cream with a variety of flavors and toppings. Enjoy your sweet treat while being entertained by Maureen Christine, an award-winning vocalist and celebrated Broadway-style entertainer. Registration is required. www.nbparks.org.

Settings on your Android Phone or Tablet: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This class will review the most important settings on your Android device, including Wi-Fi, sounds, locking, notifications and more. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Film -- 'The Proposal': 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. In this 2009 rom-com Margaret (Sandra Bullock) announces she's engaged to her unsuspecting, put-upon assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds). Rated PG-13. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Edible Candy Sushi: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Craft some scrumptious sushi out of candy confections. For families. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Sharing the Wonders of Magic: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Award-winning magician and children's book author Terrence Hunter presents lightning-fast illusions, comedy, and magic for the whole family (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cartooning with Mark Anderson -- Animal Amalgams: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades one-six. Guest artist Mark Anderson returns for more zany cartooning classes. Each draw-along class features a different theme. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Intro to Podcasting: Virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, through the Wilmette Public Library. Thinking of starting your own podcast? Join us for some best practices and pointers. Learn how to plan, record, edit and distribute a quality podcast. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The Total T Magic Show -- Sensory Friendly: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Award winning magician and children's book author Terrence Hunter presents illusions, comedy, and magic for families who need a sensory-friendly experience. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Career Counseling Appointments: 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Consult virtually with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review, and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Library Board of Trustees Meets: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Small Business Mentoring with SCORE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. SCORE North Cook and Lake counties provides mentoring to local small-business owners and entrepreneurs. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register for a one-hour appointment at the Winnetka Library by contacting SCORE volunteer Rick Rubenstein at rick.rubenstein@scorevolunteer.org. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Wednesdays on the Green -- The Empty Pockets: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy free family entertainment on the Village Green by The Empty Pockets. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Drop-in event for all ages. skokielibrary.info.

Ongoing

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Abt's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves.

https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

'Hair': 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; 1:30 p.m. Wednesday July 19, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 N. Lincoln Ave., Skokie. The American musical that changed theater forever. "Hair" celebrates the '60s in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. Running time: 2 hours and 15 minutes. Parental guidance suggested due to nudity and language. $48. https://skokietheatre.org/hair.html.

'Marie and Rosetta': Runs through Aug. 6, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Hailed as the "Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll," Sister Rosetta Tharpe influenced rock icons from Elvis Presley to Jimi Hendrix. Bringing fierce guitar playing and sizzling swing to gospel music, Rosetta was a trailblazer, a young Black woman singing at church in the morning and the Cotton Club at night. This play with music chronicles Rosetta's first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare for a tour that would establish them as one of the great duet teams in musical history. $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or https://northshorecenter.org.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace from June 11 through Aug. 13. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's webiste at www.wilmettehistory.org.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime on the Lawn: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles, and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. 847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For ages through 14 months with caregiver. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library except in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. . Join for 20 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids, ages 5 and younger, with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver can join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills. Stick around after stories to play and socialize. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library. Storytime will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for big kids, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tuesdays in the Park -- Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 8, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Features on July 18: Rick Kelley, The Flat Cats; July 25: Ben Tatar and the Tots, Wild Daisy; Aug. 1: Nanny Nikki, Howard and the White Boys; Aug. 8: Northbrook Theatre Matilda Cast Performance, The Beatelles. www.nbparks.org.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Books and songs for babies ages 0-18 months and a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.