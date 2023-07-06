Sound check: Lee DeWyze's hometown show, David Sarkis under the stars

David Sarkis and Friends

David Sarkis and his soaring style of acoustic music kicks off this summer's Arts on the Green series on the grounds of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake, hosted by the Raue Center for the Arts. Teen vocalist Katherine Hines will open the evening as a special guest.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. $25-$35 for adults, $13 for kids; discounted prices available for RaueNOW members. events.rauecenter.org.

Irish harmonies

The globally revered, Dublin-born Irish folk band The High Kings head to Des Plaines on their "The High Kings XV Tour," featuring a set of re-imagined, high-energy favorites.

5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $39-$59. desplainestheatre.com.

DeWyze's return

Mount Prospect native Lee DeWyze -- the season nine "American Idol" winner who has since built a career on honest storytelling through grass-roots fan support -- returns to his hometown for a free show at Mount Prospect's Lions Park Bandshell. With a number of hits on both streaming services and through television, DeWyze has plenty of material to share, including selections from his gorgeous 2021 LP "Ghost Stories." (Read our interview with Lee about that release at dailyherald.com.)

7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at the bandshell, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Free; limited VIP meet-and-greet packages available for $40. mppd.org.

Alien Ant Farm at the Arcada

Cali rock band Alien Ant Farm (who first broke into the mainstream for their 2001 dude-bro-rock riff on Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal") brings its high-energy show to the Arcada Theatre.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$59. arcadalive.com.

Shows to see

• Ne-Yo with special guest Mario: 7 p.m. (gates open at 5) Friday, July 7, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $51-$95 for lawn, $95-$180 for pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

• Sunny Sweeney: 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. $15-$20 (extra $5 at the door). themusicvenue.org.

• Afroman with Green Jellö, SUmPp, and Ixnay: 9 p.m. Friday, July 7, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$150. eventbrite.com.

• Sounds Like Summer '23 with Code Name: Phoenix, Feels Like Karma, Sincerely Sarlacc, Rebels in Stereo, Brad Redlich, Blaqk Røsa and Sunset Drip: 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12. eventbrite.com.

• Mile Twelve: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway, Aurora. $15-$20 (extra $5 at the door). themusicvenue.org.

• 90s Rock Experience with The Buzz Worthys and Jëff: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free. eventbrite.com.

• Audio Monkeys, Naked Brunch: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. heynonny.com.

• Nigel Mack release party with Tracye Eileen: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Buddy Guy's Legends, 700 S. Wabash, Chicago. $15. buddyguy.com.

• John Fogerty's "The Celebration Tour" with special guest Hearty Har: 7 p.m. (gates at 5) Sunday, July 9, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $44-$100 for lawn, $100-$130 for pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

• Skold, Clockwork Echo, Grimm, Tanzen: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $15-$20. thewcsocialclub.com.

• Jeezel Petes, Fruitleather, Microcosms: 9 p.m. Sunday, July 9. at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $10. emptybottle.com.

• VOICEBOX with Cathy Richardson: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $15. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Chris Greene Quartet: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, on FitzGerald's patio, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Free. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

• Merci, The Mild West, Dead Dog: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. subt.net.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.