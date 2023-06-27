Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: June 29 - July 5

"The History of Fleetwood Mac" will be presented virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Using interview and performance video, trace the band's career with a focus on their blockbuster album "Rumours" and the band's classic lineup of Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Winnetka's Fourth of July Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, from the corner of Elm Street and Glendale Ave., ending at Village Green Park, 525 Maple St. Support local organizations and your neighbors as they march in the parade alongside orchestras, pipe bands, jugglers, Uncle Sam on stilts and more. For information, www.winpark.org. Courtesy of Winnetka Park District

Children ages 5-11 can join "Magic Class with Gary Kantor" at 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave. Amaze family and friends with tricks that involve cards, ropes, coins and mind-reading. Registration is required. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township District Library

"You're gonna need a bigger boat!" Virtually join Francine J. Sanders, writer and film scholar, for a presentation and discussion of one of the masterpieces of cinematic storytelling -- "Jaws" -- at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, through the Glencoe Public Libary. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join "Become A Petfluencer" at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., and pick up social media tips and tricks to build a following for your beloved pet with this overview of tools and best practices for pet content creators. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Behind every theatrical fight sequence is a combination of preparation, safety, technique and storytelling. Children entering grades three to six can join experts from Writers Theatre to learn the fundamentals of combat and swordplay at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk will take place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, in Northbrook. Enjoy this annual holiday tradition with a scenic run or walk on a certified 5K course. For information, www.nbparks.org Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

June 29

iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library can answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children of all ages with a caregiver can join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills. Then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library. Storytime will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Ride-Hailing Apps & Public Transportation Resources: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to navigate transportation web resources and apps like Uber and Lyft. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Cat Adventures: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. In this table top role-playing game, you will get to live as a cat who solves mysteries with your cat friends. Will you protect the humans in your care? Will you take down terrifying monsters? The choice is yours. Ages 10 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Stage Combat: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades thee to six. Behind every fight sequence is a combination of preparation, safety, technique, and storytelling. Join experts from Writers Theatre to learn the fundamentals of combat and swordplay. Register.www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

HeartSaver CPR: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Fire Department Headquarters, Station 26, 1304 Lake Ave., Wilmette. The village of Wilmette CPR/AED certification program teaches residents how to effectively deliver CPR and how to correctly use an AED in accordance with current American Heart Association guidelines. Course is taught by Wilmette firefighters certified by the American Heart Association. The cost per person is $25. To register, contact the fire department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at least five business days prior to the class date. www.wilmette.com.

Become A Petfluencer: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Pick up social media tips and tricks to build a following for your beloved pet with this overview of tools and best practices for pet content creators. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Rock Out with the Victor Brown Band: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Coarse Italian at Glenview Park Golf Club, 800 Shermer Road, Glenview. Rock Out with the Victor Brown Band and the Optimist Club of Glenview to benefit the Youth of Glenview. (847) 226-6791 or glenviewoptimist.org.

TikTok Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades six-10 can share favorite titles, get recommendations and create their own BookTok reviews. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Movie -- 'Vivo': 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Vivo, a one-of-a-kind kinkajou, spends his days playing music with his beloved owner Andrés. When tragedy strikes, it is up to Vivo to deliver a message that Andrés never could -- a love letter to his old partner, the famous Marta Sandoval, in the form of a song. Yet in order to get to Marta to fulfill his owner's wishes, Vivo will need the help of Gabi, an energetic tween who bounces to the beat of her own offbeat drum (95 minutes/ PG). Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Practical Strategies for Moving from Conflict to Collaboration: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. "What's Getting in the Way? Practical Strategies for Moving from Conflict to Collaboration" is presented on zoom and in person. How do we work through issues that are important and we don't agree? Connie Meyer, a teacher at Northwestern's Mediation Skills Training Program, will demonstrate how to shift our mindsets and manage emotions when we are confronted with conflict. Presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters Glenview-Glencoe, the Northbrook Public Library, and the Glencoe Public Library. www.glenviewpl.org; www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; or www.northbrook.info.

Summer Film Discussion -- Revisiting "Jaws": Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, through the Glencoe Public Library. "You're gonna need a bigger boat!" Join Francine J. Sanders, writer and film scholar, for a presentation and discussion of one of the masterpieces of cinematic storytelling. "Jaws" was and is a wildly entertaining adventure tale, but it's also a master class in narrative storytelling, fueled by a brilliant script, engaging characters, iconic score, Hitchcockian suspense, and one of the most relentless antagonists in film history. You'll need to watch the film on your own before the discussion. The library will send you the Zoom link the day before the discussion. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Lake Michigan and the Chicago River -- A History of Human Intervention: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. The Chicago area was originally a wetland. Michigan Avenue by Grant Park used to be lakefront property, and the Chicago River used to flow in the opposite direction. Join professional engineer and docent of the Chicago Architecture Center Kevin Griebenow as he explores the ebb and flow of these waters, dramatically altered through projects by local, state and federal government. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Hermanos De Leche: 9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Enjoy Adrián Marcelo's standup comedy, from which you will never recover. Then see the best comedian in Mexico, Iván Fematt "La Mole," and his standup routine. $43.50-$73.50. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

June 30

Kidzcraft: 9 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Summer Fest: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Lehigh Avenue and Jackman Park, Glenview. Live music, beer, activities and more. Summer Fest Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring a special kids' area with balloon artists, live entertainment, a magician, bubble station, fire pole and more. Summer Fest After Sunset from 6-10 p.m. features live music and local food and drinks. Free. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Read, White, and Blue Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate Independence Day with stories, rhymes and a parade around the library. Festive outfits encouraged. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Stemless Wine Tumblers: 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Engrave onto a stemless wine tumbler to show off at your next outdoor event. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Something New Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Discover something new at the library. Maybe you'll learn a new language, meet a community helper, or enjoy a musical performance? Each storytime is sure to bring something new and exciting to your day. All ages with a parent/caregiver. June 30: Learn Hebrew. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Intrusions" by Stav Sherez. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Stars & Stripes Bingo: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Celebrate the red, white and blue while trying to win some great prizes. Enjoy some holiday themed treats. Registration required. Sponsored by COMPASS -- Betsy Phillips, real estate broker. www.nbparks.org.

Kenilworth Walking Tours: 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Kenilworth Train Station, 400 Richmond Ave., Kenilworth. The Chicago Architecture Center's popular Kenilworth Walking Tours are returning this summer. Explore the history of the earliest homes and buildings in the village designed by renowned Chicago architects. Featured architects include Franklin Burnham, George Washington Maher, Joseph Lyman Silsbee, George Nimmons and John Van Bergen. $10-$30. Tickets can be purchased at www.architecture.org/tours/detail/kenilworth.

Rainbow String Art: 4 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children in grades five to eight learn how to use colored embroidery floss to create a custom wall hanging to brighten their rooms. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Design for 3D Printing Boot Camp: 5 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Launch into the summer with the library's 3D Printing Boot Camp, where you can design, print, and complete a 3D printed project of your choosing. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Magic Class with Gary Kantor: 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Ages 5-11. Children learn an assortment of fascinating and mesmerizing tricks from the Magic Team of Gary Kantor. They can amaze family and friends with tricks that involve cards, ropes, coins and mind-reading. Tricks are age-appropriate and each session features new tricks. All materials provided and each child receives a magic kit to take home. Registration is required. www.nbparks.org.

Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music at Good Grapes: 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Join Good Grapes for Fab Friday live outdoor music. Sing or dance to favorite songs while enjoying an adult beverage and charcuterie. No reservations needed; $30 food and drink minimum per table. www.goodgrapes.com.

Dungeons & Dragons: 7 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore dark dungeons, battle mighty dragons, and save the innocent. For children in grades five to eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

July 1

Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Enjoy an annual holiday tradition with a scenic run or walk on a certified 5K course through Techny Prairie Park and Fields and Meadowhill Park. Winners receive medals, and preregistered participants receive a dry-fit T-shirt and gift bag. Children 5 and under can run/walk at no charge but need to be registered. Race-day registration is 6:15-7:15 a.m. inside Techny Prairie Activity Center. $25-$35. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Freedom Run: 8 a.m. Saturday, July, 1, at Green Bay Trail, 130 Wilson St., Winnetka. This 5K race along the Green Bay Trail is a great way to kick off the Fourth of July festivities. Chicago Race Management will track time and post live results throughout the race. Race check-in is from 7-7:45 a.m. This event is held rain or shine. www.winpark.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28 at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket.

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays, through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Take & Tinker: Saturday, July 1, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love to make, create and explore? Take home a cool, hands-on STEAM activity. A limited quantity of kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. For ages 3 and older. July 1: Firework Straw Rocket. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Spanish-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories and fun activities in Spanish and English, presented by local bilingual speech-language pathologist Paula Acuña of MsPaulaSLP.com. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Dog Park Membership Season Begins: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1. The 2023-2024 Dog Park Membership Season starts July 1, and runs through June 30, 2024. The yearly fee is $60 for the first dog, and $30 for each additional dog. The Dog Park is only open to residents of Northbrook or Glencoe. Registration is required. www.nbparks.org.

Artisans on the Lawn: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at The Art Center Highland Park, 242 Vista Court, Wilmette. The Gift Shop at The Art Center Highland Park expands outdoors for the summer. This mini, biweekly market will feature the unique and one-of-a-kind work of TAC members and faculty. (847) 432-1888 or www.theartcenterhp.org.

Mini Squishies: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Paint your own custom mini-squishies to look like cake, fruit and more. For children entering grades five-eight. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

KPAC'S 10th Anniversary Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. 2023 marks the Korean Performing Art Institute of Chicago's 10th anniversary. Professional artists, SoriBeat youth members, the KCCoC Pungmul School, and other community members will be putting on a proper Korean traditional performance to celebrate. $30-$100. https://northshorecenter.org/event/kpac.

Take, Make and Learn -- Water Beads: Saturday, July 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Suggested for children ages 3 and older with adult. These super absorbent polymer water beads are just like solid bubbles. This at-home science kit will give you everything you need to experiment, observe and report your findings with several different family friendly activities. Pick up in the Children's Department while supplies last. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

July 2

STEAM Stories at Kohl Children's Museum: 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, July 2, at Kohl Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. Children ages 2 and older with an adult enjoy STEAM storytime with Glenview librarians. Museum admission not required for storytime. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Des Plaines Fireworks: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at Oakton College, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs to celebrate the holiday and watch the fireworks extravaganza. Dance to the DJ and play yard games with family and friends before the fireworks show illuminates the sky. Gates open at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk around 9:15 p.m. (847) 391-6125 or www.desplaines.org.

July 3

Need iPhone and iPad Help?: 10 a.m. Monday, July 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event at the Youth Services desk on a first come, first-serve basis. 847-446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com , (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Music at The Blissful: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. National Touring Musician Music at the Blissful (Evan Haller), comes to the Northfield Public Library for a fun-filled, interactive, movement-packed music experience for the whole family. Come join the fun as we sing, jump, shake and laugh as Haller plays songs off his new album "It's Me, Evan!" and hits from his catalog. Register each child and adult attending. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

'Legally Blonde the Musical Jr.' -- Teen Summer on Broadway: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Based on the award-winning Broadway musical and the smash hit motion picture. "Legally Blonde the Musical Jr." is a fun journey of self-empowerment and expanding horizons. The show's instantly recognizable songs are filled with humor, wit, and sass. Get free tickets 30 minutes before showtime. For all ages. The show is performed by the Skokie Park District's Teen Summer on Broadway Camp. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Silk-screen Tote Bag: 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn how to pull a silkcreen image onto your very own tote. You will be using vinyl transfers cut from the library's Silhouette machine to make this technique easy and fun. Registration for The Studio programs are limited to Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Red, White and Bike Decorating: 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages. Show off your patriotic spirit. Bring your bike, scooter, stroller, or anything else on wheels and the library provides supplies for you to decorate it with a Fourth of July theme. In the event of inclement weather, supply bags for use at home will be available to pick up in the Children's Department. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Red, White & BOOM!: 4-9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Carnival with attractions, entertainment, food and beverages and more July 3 at North Park. 5K race, parade, cardboard boat regatta and fireworks on July 4 near Spring Lake Park. Free admission. lincolnshireil.gov.

Glencoe Party in the Park and Fireworks: 5-10 p.m. Monday, July 3, at Lakefront Park, 99 Park Ave., Glencoe. The Glencoe Park District is kicking off the holiday celebrations with a party in Lakefront Park. Enjoy games, inflatables, live music, food trucks and beer/wine sales. Fireworks at 9 p.m. www.glencoeparkdistrict.com.

July 4

Rotary Fun Run: 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Glencoe Train Station. Start your morning with a run through Glencoe! The race is free, but advance registration with the Glencoe Park District is encouraged. www.glencoeparkdistrict.com.

Winnetka Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, from the corner of Elm Street and Glendale Ave., Winnetka and ends at Village Green Park, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. Support local organizations and your neighbors as they march in the parade alongside orchestras, pipe bands, jugglers, Uncle Sam on stilts, and more. www.winpark.org.

Skokie July Fourth Parade: Noon Tuesday, July 4, at Downtown Skokie, 5100 W. Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy the marching bands, floats and more. Stake out your spot before noon along the route, Niles Center & Lincoln, north to Oakton St., east on Oakton to Oakton Park. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Events on the Green: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Village Green Park, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. After the parade, join at the Village Green Park for the traditional flag-raising ceremony, a children's flag parade, and the historic family foot races. Compete for the coveted family trophy and let the bragging rights begin. Kona Ice will be handing out free ice cream to the first 600 kids. www.winpark.org

Glencoe Independence Day Parade: Steps off at 1 p.m. in downtown Glencoe, beginning at the intersection of South/Hawthorn, heading east on South, north on Vernon, east on Park, south on Village Court, ending at Hazel Ave. The parade is held rain or shine. www.villageofglencoe.org.

Northbrook Fourth of July Parade: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. The route will start just west of Westmoor School, near the intersection of Cherry Lane and Crestwood Drive, and will end at Village Hall, 1225 Cedar Lane. https://www.northbrook.il.us/819/Community-Events

Skokie Fireworks Festival: 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Niles West High School, 5701 W. Oakton St., Skokie. Food vendors open at 5:30 p.m.; family and kids' games, entertainment by The Empty Pockets at 6 p.m.; 7th Heaven performs at 8 p.m.; fireworks at dusk. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Fourthfest: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Skokie Playfield, 600 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Join for fun family activities before the fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m. There will be live music by the Blooze Brothers, and food trucks to grab a bite to eat. www.winpark.org

Northbrook Fourth of July Fireworks: Dusk, Meadowhill Park and Techny Prairie Park and Fields, Northbrook. Come early and enjoy DJ entertainment and buy dessert from the on-site vendor at the Ed Rudolph Velodrome at 7 p.m. Eventgoers may bring their own food, nonalcoholic beverages, chairs, and/or blankets. www.northbrook.il.us/819/Community-Events.

Winnetka Fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Viewing for the fireworks will be on the turf at Skokie Playfield. www.winpark.org.

Red, White & BOOM! Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. lincolnshireil.go

July 5

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11 at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Family Sensory Film: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Screening of "Trolls World Tour" (rated PG). The sensory-friendly screenings have quieter volume and turned-up lights. Anyone who needs to move around, talk and/or sing during the showing is also welcome. Register. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Beach Branch: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Glencoe Beach. Going to the Glencoe Beach? Stop by the library's sun shelter and chat about books, learn about library programs and services, sign up for your library card, and maybe pick up a freebie while you're at it. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Windows Tips and Tricks: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This class will teach you how to customize Microsoft Windows and take advantage of lesser-known features to make your computer time faster and more efficient. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Film -- 'Romance on the High Seas': 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy this award-winning musical from 1948 that follows a singer (Doris Day) on a Caribbean cruise, who gets mixed up in a series of romantic problems. Register. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Chess Club: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The History of Fleetwood Mac: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This modest blues band launched in the mid-1960s, achieved monumental success in the mid-1970s and still makes headlines today. Using interview and performance video, trace the band's career with a focus on their blockbuster album "Rumours" and the band's classic lineup of Stevie Nicks, Lindsay Buckingham, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Wednesdays on the Green: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy free family entertainment on the Village Green. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. July 5: Skokie Idol Winners concert. skokielibrary.info.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 17 at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.

Ongoing

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change': Runs Thursdays-Sundays through July 2, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. The second longest running off-Broadway musical of all time, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is a series of vignettes that suggests the overall journey of relationships throughout the course of a life. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Abt's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves.

https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace through Aug. 13. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's webiste at www.wilmettehistory.org.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime on the Lawn: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, through June, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles, and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, through June at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For ages through 14 months with caregiver. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library except in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Books and songs for babies ages 0-18 months and a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.