My Bizzy Kitchen recipes

Zucchini tacos are a great meatless option for summer dining. Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Zucchini Tacos

2 medium zucchini

1 tablespoon sazon seasoning*

salt and pepper

½ ounce shredded cheddar cheese

3 corn tortillas

3 tablespoons radish, chopped

½ cup baby spinach, chopped

salsa for serving

Slice the zucchini into wedges. Season the zucchini with the sazon seasoning, salt and pepper.

Heat skillet to medium heat. Cook the zucchini for 2 minutes on each side. Set aside.

Microwave the corn tortillas for 3 minutes. Spray one side with avocado oil spray, flip and build the taco: cheese, zucchini, radish and salsa.

Return to the skillet and cook over medium low heat for 5 minutes per side.

Add the spinach and serve with your favorite salsa and lime.

* You can find sazon seasoning in the Hispanic aisle of the grocery store.

Serves 1 (makes 3 Tacos)

Biz Velatini

Luscious zucchini rollups are layered with marinara sauce, creamy cottage cheese and savory cheeses. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Zucchini Lasagna Roll Ups

1 medium zucchini, sliced thin

1/3 part skim ricotta cheese

2 tablespoons basil, divided

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

salt and pepper to taste

½ cup pasta sauce

1 ounce 50% reduced fat Cabot white cheddar cheese

In a skillet, heat your pan to medium heat and spray with Pam. Cook the sliced zucchini for about 2-3 minutes a side -- just enough to make them pliable to stuff and roll.

In a bowl, mix the ricotta cheese, 1 tablespoon of the basil, the almond milk, crushed red pepper and salt and pepper.

Divide mixture between the zucchini slices. Roll up -- it's OK if some of the cheese oozes out.

Place the pasta sauce on the bottom of a baking pan.

When ready to cook, top with the Cabot cheese and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, and then a couple minutes under the broiler.

Serves 2

Biz Velatini

Zucchini corn pasta is a refreshingly light dish with the sweetness of the corn and crispness of zucchini. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Zucchini and Corn Pasta

1 cup cooked pasta

4 tablespoons milk of choice (I used Califia creamer -- 30 calories)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon I Can't Believe It's Not Butter Light

1 tablespoon flour

½ cup corn

½ zucchini, sliced

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 tablespoon parmesan cheese

½ cup pasta water

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Cook pasta according to package instructions, set aside. Save ½ cup of the pasta water.

In a skillet, melt the butter, add the flour and cook for one minute.

Add in milk and lemon and stir until thickened, about 4-5 minutes.

In a separate pan, cook the zucchini and corn over medium high heat until charred, flipping the zucchini after a few minutes.

Remove the sauce from the heat. Stir in the lemon pepper, Parmesan, crushed red pepper, lemon juice, pasta water and Parmesan.

Add pasta to sauce and toss to coat.

To plate: Place pasta on the plate, top with the charred zucchini and corn and garnish with parsley and a bit more Parmesan cheese.

Serves 1

Biz Velatini