Chicken Thighs Diavolo

¼ cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons paprika (smoked if you have it on hand)

2 teaspoons Cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon coarse salt (I used Kosher)

1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 tablespoon chili garlic sauce (found in the Asian section of the grocery store)

½ cup water

3 pounds chicken thighs

1 to 2 cups wood chips, soaked for 30 minutes (optional)

Combine all ingredients, except chicken, in a nonaluminum bowl, and stir to combine. Place half of the sauce into a small serving bowl and set aside. (This will be served alongside the finished chicken.)

Rinse and dry chicken pieces. Using a sharp knife, score chicken skin to expose the flesh. Place chicken in a disposable aluminum pan and add remaining sauce, turning to coat well. Cover and refrigerate; allow to marinate at least one hour, but not more than four hours.

When ready to cook, remove chicken from refrigerator and allow to rest 10 minutes.

Drain excess marinade from pan and reserve marinade. Place chicken back in pan and place as directed below* onto hot grill, cover and cook until cooked through, approximately 30 minutes.

Remove chicken from pan and place on hot grill grate directly over heat and brush immediately with reserved marinade and then discard remaining marinade. Grill, turning often until nicely charred, roughly 5 minutes more.

Transfer to a platter and serve immediately with originally reserved sauce on the side.

Serves 6

Preparing your gas grill for indirect heat cooking:

Gas: Heat to high, place wood chips in foil packet or smoke box and heat until smoking. Reduce heat to medium-low by turning off a few burners. Place pan with chicken over unlit burners.

Charcoal: Arrange and prepare coals for indirect heating, and when ready, sprinkle soaked wood chips over hot coals. Place pan with chicken over cooler side of the grill.

Adapted from Williams-Sonoma's "On The Grill" cookbook