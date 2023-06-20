Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: June 22-28

Join The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Wimmetka, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, for a discussion featuring Jonathan Eig presenting his new biography of Martin Luther King Jr., "King: A Life." Eig will be in conversation with J.A. Adande, the director of sports journalism at Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism. This event is free with registration at www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Ann Perks will virtually lead the Mystery Group discussion of "The Intrusions" by Stav Sherez at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, through the Glencoe Public Library. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Dr. Foy Scalf will virtually present a retrospective look at the decipherment of Egyptian hieroglyphs, including an overview of the Rosetta Stone and its role in unlocking the ancient Egyptian language, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, through the Wilmette Public Library. To register, visit www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Children entering grade two-three can join for Little Bookworms Book Club at 4:15 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Glencoe Public Library. Build reading and comprehension skills with friends. Read a short book together, talk about it and do a book-connected activity. Registration required at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Park Ridge Garden Club's Garden Walk will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 829 N. Merrill St., in Park Ridge. The 28th annual walk, "Art Along the Garden Path," will feature six beautiful, residential gardens. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 on the day of the walk at 829 N. Merrill St. For advance tickets and information, www.parkridgegardenclub.org. Daily Herald File Photo

Little Parade performs at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Go bananas for this high-energy musical duo that will have kids and adults singing, dancing and playing along on live instruments. For information and to register, visit www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Children in grades one to three can join a Magic Workshop with Magician Gary Kantor at 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road. Registration is required at www.glenviewpl.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Head on over to Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, and decorate the pool deck with chalk at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23. Chalk will be provided while supplies last. Free for pool members; fee required for nonmembers. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Join virtually for "Not Your Mother's Garden" at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, through the Wilmette Public Library, and watch as Deborah Chud takes you on a photo tour of her dramatic Piet-Oudolf-style New Perennial garden and discusses the design principles underlying it. To register, visit www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join for an intimate, personal storytelling workshop with performer and storyteller Jill Howe at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. To register and for information, visit www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join "B.F.F. Friend's Night Out with Christie Tate" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, for a discussion about friendship led by Tate, who is the author of the memoir "B.F.F." Along with the discussion, the Book Stall will be serving wine from Good Grapes. Event is free with registration. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Virtually meet Author Angela Cervantes at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a visit with this award-winning author and learn about her journey to becoming published. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Personalize a planter box with a name, message or home address at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Registrations is required. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

June 22

iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library can answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Engraved Planter Boxes: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Personalize a planter box with a name, message or home address. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, of all ages with caregiver, join s for books, songs, and more to build early literacy skills. Stick around after stories to play and socialize. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

What Just Happened?: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Once a month, award winning historian Barry Bradford will summarize the news of the previous month. This will not be a traditional current events program. Instead, Barry will offer a historical background to the events that have happened. Questions from participants will be encouraged and everyone will have a deeper knowledge of what just happened. Presented in-person and virtually. $52-$65. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net

From Page to Stage: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join The Stage School as you learn the fundamentals of drama through engaging games and imaginative play. Each class will allow you to develop skills such as public speaking, concentration and teamwork. For children in grades K-five. Caregiver must remain in building during program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Read Around the World Book Discussion: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Let literature transport you. Join and explore stories from around the world. June 22: "Small Things Like These: by Claire Keegan. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Pride Pennant Pins and Noisemakers: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate Pride Month by making LGBTQ+ pennant pins to wear and rainbow noisemakers to shake. Perfect for Pride parades, parties, the Fourth of July, and other outdoor celebrations. For children in grades seven-12. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lego Builders: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. The library brings out its giant stash of Lego pieces for an awesome building challenge. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Meet Author Angela Cervantes: Virtually at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a virtual visit with award-winning author Angela Cervantes and learn about her journey to becoming a published author of some of your favorite chapter books. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Miami Boys Choir: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Join an evening of family fun benefiting Yachad Chicago's work to enrich the lives of Jewish individuals with disabilities and their families, by enhancing their communal participation and connection to Judaism through social and educational programs and support services. $38-$152. northshorecenter.org/event/miami-boys-choir.

B.F.F. Friend's Night Out with Christie Tate: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall invites you and your girlfriends to the store for a Friend's Night Out. Join for a fun discussion about friendship led by Christie Tate, author of the memoir, "B.F.F." Along with a discussion, the Book Stall will be serving wine from Good Grapes. This enjoyable event is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Family Movie -- 'The Secret World of Arrietty': 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. The Clock family are four-inch-tall people who live anonymously in another family's residence, borrowing simple items to make their home. Life changes for the Clocks when their daughter, Arrietty, is discovered. (2010/94 minutes/ G). Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info

Tween Lab: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your friends and make new ones while crafting, gaming, and eating pizza. This month, create fun spray art projects. Dress for mess. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The Art of Personal Storytelling: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for this intimate, personal storytelling workshop with performer and storyteller Jill Howe. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Pajama Storytime: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come in your coziest pajamas and enjoy stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Pride Month Film: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Viewing of "Spoiler Alert" (rated PG-13). This 2022 film was based on Michael Ausiello's best-selling memoir "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies." It is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story that explores how Michael (Jim Parsons) and Kit's (Ben Aldridge) relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill. Register. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

June 23

Glencoe Sidewalk Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, in the downtown Glencoe Business District. The annual Glencoe Sidewalk Sale is hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by the North Shore Community Bank & Trust of Glencoe. Stroll the streets while shopping for home goods, jewelry, fashion for both men and women, children's gifts and books at discounted prices. Included with the retailers will be charity organizations and other professional services. (847) 446-4451 or www.wngchamber.com.

Ukrainian Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Bilingual Ukrainian stories, songs, and rhymes with The Language Labs of Oak Brook. For children through age 6, with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Something New Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Discover something new at the library! Maybe you'll learn a new language, meet a community helper or enjoy a musical performance? Each storytime is sure to bring something new and exciting to your day. All ages with a parent/caregiver. June 23: Meet a police officer. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

German Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Hear stories and songs in German and English in this bilingual storytime for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Friday Film -- 'The Fabelmans': 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Steven Spielberg digs into his family history and memories for this very personal, semi-autobiographical film. (2022/120 minutes/PG-13). skokielibrary.info

Not Your Mother's Garden: Virtually at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join Deborah Chud on a photo tour of her dramatic Piet-Oudolf-style New Perennial garden and presentation of the design principles underlying it. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Chalk the Deck: 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Northbrook Sports Center Pool, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Head on over to Sports Center and decorate the pool deck with chalk. Chalk will be provided only while supplies last. Free for pool members. Daily fee required for nonmembers. No registration required. Free-$13. www.nbparks.org.

Friday Movie: 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Viewing of " Luca" (rated PG). On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human and a sea monster disguised as a human. Sensory friendly showing of the same movie at 6 p.m. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Magic Workshop with Magician Gary Kantor: 4 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn secrets from Magician Gary Kantor to impress and thrill your friends and family. Intended for children in grades one-three. All materials are provided. Each child receives a magic kit to take home. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Anatoly Beliy in 'I Am Here': 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. After sold-out runs in Israel and Europe, theater actor Anatoly Beliy brings a highly anticipated U.S. premiere of "I Am Here," a dramatic performance, staged by director Egor Trukhin. $65-$95. https://northshorecenter.org/event/i-am-here.

Summer Film Series -- 'RoboCop": Library hours Friday, June 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by resident film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film at home through the library's Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

June 24

Summer Fest: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on two village blocks of Lehigh, from Glenview Road to Washington, in Glenview. Summer Fest Day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and features a variety of local businesses, services and unique products including a special kids' area with balloon artists, live entertainment, a magician, bubble station, fire pole and other experiences. The Fest After Sunset from 6-10 p.m., with live music local acts Jori Rose and The Thorns and headliner Panic at the Costco, local eats and cold drinks. Free with a donation benefiting Northfield Township Food Pantry. https://business.glenviewchamber.com.

Art in the Village: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, in Winnetka. Visit Hubbard Woods Park for the 10th annual national juried art fair, hosted by the North Shore Art League. This boutique exhibition will feature artists from across the country showcasing their work, including oil paintings, mixed media, photography, sculpture, and more. https://northshoreartleague.org.

Little Concert -- Little Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Kids will go bananas for this high-energy musical duo that will have kids and adults singing, dancing and playing along on live instruments. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Film: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Viewing of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" (Rated PG). After discovering he's used eight of his nine lives Puss (Puss in Boots, of DreamWorks' Shrek franchise) sets out on a quest for the mythical Last Wish to restore his nine lives. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Rock the Runway: 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Chicago Executive Airport, 1080 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling. Rock the Runway Independence Day celebration event features live music from opening act Gone Country and headliner Rok Brigade, covering 80s and 90s classics. Children's activities including face painting, balloon artists, and a static vehicle display are planned. Enjoy food from a variety of food trucks and as well as a variety of adult beverages available for purchase. Fireworks will take place at 9:15 p.m. Free. (847) 499-9099 or www.rocknruntherunway.com.

June 25

Fuelfed Coffee & Classics: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 25, in the East Elm Business District, Lincoln Avenue and Elm St., Winnetka. Enjoy vintage European cars on the last Sunday of each month through October. Grab a coffee at Hometown Coffee & Juice, and socialize with car enthusiasts and collectors. Fuelfed is a private Northshore classic European car club. Featured June 25: Topless classics and vintage European motorcycles (1990 and older). https://fuelfed.wordpress.com/coffee-classics-what-is-it/coffee-classics.

Flea Market Frenzy: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at Oakton Community Center, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Thinking of having a garage or yard sale, but don't have the space? Spring is the perfect time to get rid of the clutter in your attic, garage and basement. Make a few extra dollars by selling the items that you no longer have a use for and are just taking up space in your house. The Flea Market Frenzy will be held monthly through October. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Park Ridge Garden Club Garden Walk: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at 829 N. Merrill St., Park Ridge. The Park Ridge Garden Club presents its 28th annual Garden Walk "Art Along the Garden Path." Six beautiful gardens will be featured. Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 on the day of the walk. Tickets at www.parkridgegardenclub.org; day of tickets at 829 N. Merrill St. Park Ridge. (773) 852-1063 or www.parkridgegardenclub.org.

Wilmette Historical Museum's Historic Garden Walk: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The Wilmette Historical Society will host its 2023 Historic Garden Walk. Join in exploring four Wilmette gardens, including the highly acclaimed gardens of the Bahá'í Temple. Ticket proceeds benefit the operating budget and special projects of the Wilmette Historical Museum. $50 for members; $60 for nonmembers, and $35 for high school and college students. For tickets and information, wilmettehistory.org.

Sunday Music Series -- Tim Midyett: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Tim Midyett is a longtime Chicago musician, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter, know for playing a six string baritone guitar in the bands Silkworm, Bottomless Pit, and currently Mint Mile. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Worldwide Storytime -- Pakistan: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Explore the world one country at a time. Morton Grove resident Sana Kurram will introduce your child to stories, songs, activities, the Urdu language and Pakistani culture. (847) 465-9220 or www.mgpl.org.

June 26

Wilmette Walk & Talk: 9 a.m. Monday, June 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a 30-minute walk around the neighborhood starting at the flagpole by the library's main entrance. Chat about what you're reading or watching, make new friends or just enjoy the walk. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

NASCAR Drive-In Movie: 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children ages 4-8 with an adult can decorate a cardboard car, then watch a short movie with concessions. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Morse Code Bar Bracelet: 4 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Create a bracelet or necklace with fun acrylic colors and your name or secret message engraved in Morse code. It'll look like your wearing a piece of modern art. Registration for The Studio programs are limited to Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Little Bookworms Book Club: 4:15 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades two-three in fall. Build reading and comprehension skills with friends. Read a short book together, talk about it, and do a book-connected activity. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Intro to Laser Engraving: 6 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Free. Learn all the laser basics from safety to file types. Register online at glenviewpl.org. 847-729-7500 or glenviewpl.org , (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Pompeii -- From Ashes to Archaeology with Jeff Mishur: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. In 79 AD, Mount Vesuvius erupted and covered Pompeii with volcanic ash which preserved streets, buildings and even humans and animals. Art historian Jeff Mishur examines Roman wall paintings, ancient architecture and artifacts that offer a window into the life and appearance of the ancient city of Pompeii. This lecture relates to the Pompeii exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Apéro Conversation: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. Pour yourself a glass of wine or other beverage, gather some snacks and settle in at home for this online conversation group. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email to info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274 or Meetup.com.

Nicole Keller Organ Recital: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1024 Lake Ave., Wilmette. University of Michigan organist Nicole Keller will be heard in a recital presented by the 2023 Great Lakes Convention of the American Guild of Organists. $10. (847) 863-3823 or nsago2023.org.

June 27

Stephen Buzard Organ Recital: 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. Organist Stephen Buzard, music director at Chicago's St. James Cathedral, will perform in recitals presented by the American Guild of Organists' Great Lakes Convention. $10. (847) 863-3823 or nsago2023.org.

Yun Kim Organ Recital: 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at St. Giles Episcopal Church, 3025 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Hailed by The American Organist for her "remarkable" performances, Yun Kim will be heard in organ recitals presented by the 2023 Great Lakes Convention of the American Guild of Organists. $10. (847) 863-3823 or nsago2023.org.

Stemless Wine Tumblers: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Engrave onto a stemless wine tumbler to show off at your next outdoor event. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Let's Do Lunch: 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at, 501 Local, 501 Chestnut, Wilmette. Nothing breaks up the workday like a midday get-together. The Wilmette-Kenilworth Chamber is partnering with the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber to host a networking luncheon. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Renewal Energy News You Can Use: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Join Citizens Utility Board (CUB) for a presentation on solar and the benefits of clean energy. Listen to a CUB expert explain different solar programs and incentives you can get involved in, why clean energy is more affordable and reliable, and how policies like CEJA (Climate and Equitable Jobs Act) and the Inflation Reduction Act benefit consumers. This is a free event for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. www.nbparks.org.

Christa Rakich Organ Recital: 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Winnetka Congregational Church, 725 Pine St., Winnetka. Christa Rakich, visiting professor at Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio, presents a recital sponsored by the 2023 Great Lakes Convention of the American Guild of Organists. $10. (847) 863-3823 or nsago2023.org.

State Services: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ask questions and get help from constituent advocates from the offices of state Sen. Laura Fine and state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz. Advocates can help with: Medicaid, SNAP benefits, senior services, rental assistance, unemployment benefits and Secretary of State services. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Foreign Film Night: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "Broker" (South Korea/129 minutes/R/2022). Two infant brokers, surprised when a mother returns to help find her child a good home, embark on a journey together to find the right couple, and build an unlikely bond of their own. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tuesdays in the Park: Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park, different every week. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. Be sure to stop by the Northbrook Park District table to enter the free weekly prize drawings and maybe get a fun giveaway item too. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. June 27: 6:30 p.m., Todd Downing: Tall Tales and Silly Songs; 7:15 p.m., Industrial Drive. www.nbparks.org

Deciphering Egyptian Hieroglyphs: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, through the Wilmette Public Library. Dr. Foy Scalf will present a retrospective look at the decipherment of Egyptian hieroglyphs including an overview of the Rosetta Stone and its role in unlocking the ancient Egyptian language. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Using Picture Books to Talk About Childhood Behavior: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Picture books are gateways for having meaningful conversations with children. Bring your questions to this open dialogue, and discover books and resources just right for your family or classroom. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Graphic Novel Book Club: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades four-six discuss themes and lore of graphic novels with other fans, then create their own comics. This month's featured title is "¡¡Manu!!" by Kelly Fernández. Open to Glenview Library cardholders and students in Glenview schools. In-person registration required. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mystery Group: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, through the Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Intrusions" by Stav Sherez. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

June 28

Beach Branch: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Going to the Glencoe Beach? Stop by the library's sun shelter and chat about books, learn about library programs and services, sign up for your library card, and maybe pick up a freebie while you're at it. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Scott Montgomery Organ Recital: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Saints Faith, Hope & Charity Catholic Church, 191 Linden St., Winnetka. Nationally recognized organist Scott Montgomery will be heard in a recital presented by the American Guild of Organists' 2023 Great Lakes Convention. Montgomery is the director of classical music and organist for Central United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas, adjunct instructor of organ at the University of Arkansas, and a widely respected concert organist. $10. (847) 863-3823 or nsago2023.org.

Connecting Devices to Your TV: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. There are a wide array of devices that can gain additional functionality when connected to your TV -- computers, phones, tablets, speakers, streaming devices and other emerging technology. This class will look at various methods and reasons for doing so. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Sidewalk Chalk Party: 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Get creative with sidewalk chalk on the library's patio. Ages 5 and older with an adult. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Brookfield Zoo Presents -- Recycled Gardening: 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Learn how to use common household items and clothing to create a garden. (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Indoor Obstacle Course: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Beat the heat indoors while following a path created to entertain children, ages 4 and older. with a caregiver. With a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or ww.winnetkalibrary.org.

'King, A Life' -- An Evening with Jonathan Eig: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Join The Book Stall for a discussion featuring Jonathan Eig presenting his new biography of Martin Luther King Jr., "King: A Life." Eig will be in conversation with J.A. Adande, the director of sports journalism at Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism. This event is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com

Wednesdays on the Green: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy free family entertainment on the Village Green. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Drop-in event for all ages. If the weather is bad, the event will relocate to the Petty Auditorium. June 28 features: Serendipity. skokielibrary.info.

Ongoing

'Pippin': 1 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through June 25, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works' staging of the classic musical. $14.50-$25. northshorecenter.org.

Illinois Holocaust Museum Kids Visit Free in June: Museum hours at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center will offer free admission for kids and students (ages 5-22) during the entire month of June. Tickets can be reserved online prior to visiting. https://ihm.ec/june23 or (847) 967-4835.

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change': Runs Thursdays-Sundays through July 2, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. The second longest running off-Broadway musical of all time, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is a series of vignettes that suggests the overall journey of relationships throughout the course of a life. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. ABT's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves. https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace through Aug. 13. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's website at www.wilmettehistory.org.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime on the Lawn: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, through June, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles, and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays through June at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For ages through 14 months with caregiver. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library except in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. . Join for 20 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids, ages 5 and younger, with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for big kids, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Books and songs for babies ages 0-18 months and a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.