Artist to celebrate birthday, art display at June 22 reception

Dr. Elana Ashley will host a reception Thursday, June 22, for her monthlong art exhibition at Schaumburg's Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, as well as celebrating her birthday that day. Courtesy of Dr. Elana Ashley

Dr. Elana Ashley of Northbrook will host a reception for her one-woman art exhibition, "The Unveiling of the Universe and Beyond: The History and Future of Humanity," from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, in the East Gallery of the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court in Schaumburg.

Ashley was selected as the East Gallery artist for the month of June based on a submission of her work for review, Schaumburg Cultural Services Director Tiana Weiler said.

One of the pieces on display with Dr. Elana Ashley's art exhibition, "The Unveiling of the Universe and Beyond: The History and Future of Humanity." She will host a reception Thursday, June 22, at Schaumburg's Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. - Courtesy of Dr. Elana Ashley

The reception immediately precedes a free 7 p.m. Shakespeare in the Park performance of "Love's Labour's Lost," just outside the Prairie Center.

Describing her work, Ashley said she interweaves science and fantasy with the heavenly realm on the journey of the visitor through the celestial panorama toward our solar system, finally arriving on Earth.

Her artwork reveals the birth, growth and development of humanity through the ages, all the way to the contemporary mankind of 2023.

"The Unveiling of the Universe and Beyond: The History and Future of Humanity" is one of the paintings by Dr. Elana Ashley that is included in her exhibit. - Courtesy of Dr. Elana Ashley

Accompanied by her original poems and songs, Ashley's journey, coupled with humanity's journey, will form the foundation for a book she's working on. The artist is looking forward to taking individuals and groups on tours of her exhibition during the reception.

June 22 is not only a celebration of Ashley's art exhibition, but also her birthday.

Attendees are invited to join her in enjoying a special birthday cake made in her honor, as well as other desserts that will be available.