Best Bets: The Four Fathers comedy show, Scottish Fest, Josh Turner, Cantigny Jazz and Wine Fest

WLS radio host Steve Cochcran, left, joins fellow comedians Ted Benker, Mike Toomey and John DaCosse Friday, June 16, in The Four Fathers comedy show at the Raue in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of Raue Center for the Arts

Festival of dance at Ravinia

Ravinia hosts "Ruth Page Civic Ballet and Friends," featuring several dance ensembles at Bennett Gordon Hall, 201 St. Johns Ave., Highland Park. The program includes two contemporary dance commissions and the classical "Animated Frescos." Sharing the stage with the Ruth Page ensemble is Jumaane Taylor, tap artist and artistic director of the Chicago Human Rhythm Project; Hedwig Dances; and Deeply Rooted Dance Theater. $25. ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Ravinia welcomes the Ruth Page Civic Ballet and other dance ensembles as part of the Ruth Page Festival of Dance. - Courtesy of Ruth Page Center for the Arts

The 37th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games celebrate all things Scottish at Hamilton Lakes, 1 Pierce Place, Itasca. The two-day festival features a pipe band (bagpipes and drums) competition, Celtic rock bands, dance competitions, cooking demonstrations, a family-friendly cricket demonstration, and athletic events including the caber toss and hammer throw, among other activities. $20-$30 for adults; $15-$25 for seniors and active military; free for kids 12 and younger; two-day passes $35, $45. Parking $5. chicagoscots.org. 1-10 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater celebrates "Flamenco Passion" at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts. - Courtesy of Dean Paul

Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater brings their popular "Flamenco Passion" program showcasing flamenco, classical and folkloric Spanish dance to the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Featured numbers include the premiere of "Amangue" set to music by guitarist Curro de Maria and the Chicago premiere of "Desde Cai," choreographed and performed by guest artist Isaac Tovar. $25-$55. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Dad jokesters

A comedic quartet that includes WLS 890-AM morning host Steve Cochran along with funny men John DaCosse, Mike Toomey and Tim Benker team up for The Four Fathers comedy show at the Raue Center, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tickets start at $25, $17.50 for RaueNow members. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 8 p.m. Friday, June 16

Dads and cars

The Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo, invites dads and their kids to visit the museum this weekend and participate in yard games including disc golf and cornhole along with remote-controlled racing and other activities. Food trucks will be on-site on Sunday. $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors or military, $12.95 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. (815) 385-3644 or volofun.com. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

USA SailGP and eight other teams will race along the lakefront for the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago at Navy Pier this weekend. - Courtesy of SailGP

Catch the action-packed thrills of catamaran competition as nine national teams race across the lakefront for the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix Chicago. Fans can catch the two-day spectacle and the SailGP Race Village along Navy Pier's Skyline Stadium, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. It's $35 for adults, $20 for kids 6-12, and free for kids 5 and younger, with waterfront bleacher seating for $75 and on-water premium packages available at navypier.org. 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 16-17

Country superstar Josh Turner headlines the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion Saturday, June 17. - Associated Press, 2019

Award-winning superstar Josh Turner ("Long Black Train," "Your Man") headlines a night of country as Romeoville kicks off its summer concert series Saturday at the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion at Deer Crossing Park, 1050 W. Romeo Road. Chicago's Hillbilly Rockstarz and Nashville artist Garrett Biggs open at 5 p.m. $30 for general admission, $60 for premium general admission at romeoville.org/joshturner. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17

Cantigny Jazz and Wine Fest

Soak up some jazz with a side of vino as the Cantigny Jazz and Wine Fest spreads music across two stages. With 10 wine stations complementing the lineup -- featuring Thaddeus Tukes, Victor Garcia, Frank Catalano, the Big Shoulders Brass Band and headliner the Count Basie Orchestra -- the fest also will offer a variety of fare from local food trucks and vendors. Tickets are $60, $40 for a music-only ticket and $20 for guests under 21. cantigny.org. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 18

Country artist Morgan Wallen takes the stage at Wrigley Field Thursday and Friday, June 22-23. - Associated Press, 2022

In response to fan demand, country singer Morgan Wallen added another night to his "One Night at a Time World Tour" stop at Chicago's Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., next week. ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman join the show both nights, with special guest HARDY performing Thursday, June 22, and Parker McCollum on Friday, June 23. Tickets start at $275 at vividseats.com. 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 22-23