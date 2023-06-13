Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: June 15-21

Join for "A Conversation with Robin Wall Kimmerer" virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join the award-winning author for a discussion of her book, "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants and Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses." For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.glenviewpl.org; skokielibrary.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Matt Roth

Miss Jamie's Farm will perform as part of Northbrook's Tuesdays in the Park summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park. Also featured will be the Wayouts at 7:15 p.m. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Miss Jamie's Farm

Young chefs in grades 6-10 can learn everything they need to know to make popular types of sushi rolls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road. Program is presented by staff from Glenbrook South's Culinary Arts program. Register at www.glenviewpl.org. Daily Herald File Photo

Children entering grades three-six can learn basic techniques to create polymer clay charms, figurines and more at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Make a summer festival floral crown using a mix of dainty faux flowers and greenery at 3 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Register at www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Join for Grapes on the Green at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Village Green Park, in Northbrook. Presented by the village of Northbrook and Northbrook Park District, participants can sample a wide range of varietals from Chicago Wine, receive an entree voucher for the food truck and enjoy a dessert charcuterie board all while listening to live jazz. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Come to Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave., in Glenview, to sing, dance and clap with five-time Grammy nominee Justin Roberts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Bring a chair or blanket. In the event of rain, the event will move indoors. Drop in. For information, www.glenviewpl.org. Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg

Join on Wyman Green to rock out with Little Miss Ann in this fun, interactive music concert for children of all ages at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Sponsored by the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

"An Evening with Author Rachel Jamison Webster" will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Webster is the author of "Benjamin Banneker and Us: Eleven Generations of an American Family." Registration required; limited seating. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for "A Night at the Eldorado" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. The evening will feature six Chicago LGBTQ+ storytellers, music by DJ Stryfe, free signature cocktails and food. Registration is required at https://ihm.ec/pride2023. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum

Enjoy a screening of "Pride" at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1243 Wilmette Ave. U.K. gay activists work to help miners during a lengthy strike of the National Union of Mineworkers in the summer of 1984. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

June 15

iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library can help answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. To reserve a session visit: www.winnetkalibrary.org.

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a screening of "Pride" (2014). U.K. gay activists work to help miners during their lengthy strike of the National Union of Mineworkers in the summer of 1984. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Vivid Art Gallery: Gallery hours through June, at Vivid Art Gallery, 895 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Vivid Art Gallery will host featured Artist Allison Svoboda and her newest exhibit, "Landscape Alchemy." The exhibit will include both large-scale watercolor paintings as well as her trademark mandalas. vividartgallery.net.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join Laurie Petersen, editor of AIA Guide to Chicago, in an exploration of the 606, a 2.7-mile elevated trail featuring street-level parks, an observatory, and public art installations. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Angels, Demons, Rabbis & Fools -- Tales From Jewish Tradition: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Award-winning professional storyteller Susan Stone will captivate audiences with Jewish tales from Midrash, folklore, and Hasidic sources. Co-sponsored by the Chicago YIVO Society. (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Game Master Boot Camp: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come learn how to be a Game Master for D & D 5th edition. Learn how to pick a game to run, how to set monster encounters, and how to make your NPCs feel alive. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Cartooning with Mark Anderson -- Martial Arts Mayhem: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades one-six. Guest artist Mark Anderson returns for more zany cartooning classes. Each draw-along class features a different theme. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Language Learning Online Resources: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Ever wanted to learn a new language? Explore various language learning resources, including Mango Languages, a free tool available with your Wilmette library card. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Young Writer's Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades three-five explore the various ways to express creativity through writing. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Business After Hours: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Avidor, 650 Waukegan Road, Glenview. A monthly gathering that helps forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds, Business After Hours rotates among member businesses and provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere. This event is open only to chamber members and prospective members. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Committee + Regular Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. www.winpark.org.

Pride Program -- A Night at the Eldorado: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. In the early 20th century, Berlin was the center of LGBTQ+ life. LGBTQ+ people frequented a variety of clubs, bars and cafes where they could gather and socialize openly in affirming spaces. The Eldorado was one of the most famous clubs and was frequented by both LGBTQ+ people and their allies, who were drawn to its festive atmosphere that attracted artists, celebrities, locals, and tourists alike. The Eldorado was shut down 90 years ago, soon after the Nazi regime came to power. The evening will feature six Chicago LGBTQ+ storytellers, music by DJ Stryfe, free signature cocktails, and food. Registration is required at https://ihm.ec/pride2023. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

An Evening with Author Rachel Jamison Webster: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. The library is pleased to present an event with Rachel Jamison Webster, author of "Benjamin Banneker and Us: Eleven Generations of an American Family." Copies of the book will be available for purchase from the Book Stall on site. Webster will be glad to sign them after the program. Registration is required for this in-library, limited-seating event. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Teens & Money -- A Parent's Guide: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, through the Glenview, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join presenter Ed Gjertsen II, past national president of the Financial Planning Association, to learn the fundamentals of raising money-savvy teens. In this interactive and entertaining virtual program, Gjertsen will outline the four financial pillars to guide kids toward financial independence. Learn about Roth IRAs, the power of compounding, meme stocks, and more. Register. This program is offered in partnership with the Glenview and Wilmette Libraries. www.glenviewpl.org; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Soir: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels welcome. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

Nonfiction @ Night: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants" by Robin Wall Kimmerer. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Queer Identities on the Page: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Discuss diverse LGBTQ+ books and how those identities are represented in media, while creating your own art, poster or zine to express yourself. Snacks included. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

African American Heritage Water Trail: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore the remarkable stories of African Americans who utilized and settled along the Calumet River as freedom seekers, trailblazers and pioneers in the struggle for civil rights and environmental justice. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Adult Open Volleyball: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Stay active, be social and have fun during this open volleyball session. Participants of any skill level are welcome to register and play. www.nbparks.org.

Modi: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Voted one of the top 10 comedians in New York City by The Hollywood Reporter, Modi is one of the comedy circuit's most sought after performers. $40.50-$44.50. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org/event/modi.

June 16

Teen Take & Make -- Kinetic Garden Art: While supplies last on Friday, June 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make a bold and colorful mosaic-style garden decoration that moves with the wind with this art kit. For teens in grades seven-12. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Kidzcraft (in-person): 9 a.m. Friday, June 16, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tots N Tunes -- Little Miss Ann: 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All Ages. Join on Wyman Green to rock out with Little Miss Ann in this fun, interactive music concert. Rain location: Children's Department. Sponsored by the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Crafty Friday: 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Spark your creativity by making a fun summer craft. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of popular songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Please register each child and adult who will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Adult Craft Class -- Zipper Pouch: 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Celebrate summer and sew your own tropical zipper pouch to keep your beach bag organized. Sewing experience is helpful but not required. Materials will be provided. Registration is required and Glencoe residents will have priority if the class fills up. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

GlenViewings: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "The Fabelmans" (151 minutes/PG-13/2022). Young Sammy Fabelman falls in love with movies and aspires to become a filmmaker, but when he learns about a shattering family secret, he explores how he can discover truth through the power of film. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Comic Book Making: 3:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make a comic book with your own drawings. Materials include paper, yarn and your creative story. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

The Lost Weekend -- The Photography of May Pang: Friday, June 16-Sunday, June 18, at Art Post Gallery, 984 Willow Road, Northbrook. Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon's lover during the infamous "Lost Weekend" which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase. Admission to the exhibit is free. (610) 389-1807 or artpostgallery.com.

Winnetka Music Festival: Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, in downtown Winnetka, 620 Lincoln Ave., between Elm and Pine. This Winnetka Music festival is for all ages on Father's Day weekend. It returns to the North Shore with two days of music and interactive experiences for the whole family, alongside food, beer, wine and great music. $89.50-$395. For a full lineup, visit www.winnetkamusicfestival.com.

DIY Heat Transfer Vinyl Aprons: 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Create your own cooking-themed design for a personalized apron, perfect for barbecues this summer. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Teen Movie Night -- 'Howl's Moving Castle': 6 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. A young woman named Sophie is cursed by the Witch of the Waste and turned into an old woman who is unable to tell anyone of her plight. Unable to continue her job at her mother's hat shop, she goes to the castle of the notorious wizard Howl and joins his household. (2004/119 minutes/PG). skokielibrary.info

'World's Greatest Dad(?)': 7 p.m. Friday, June 16; 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Laughing Academy, 3230 Glenview Road, Glenview. This Father's Day, celebrate the joys and pitfalls of being a father and having a father with Jimmy Carrane's one-person show, "World's Greatest Dad(?)." Tickets are $25. (847) 724-2787 or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worlds-greatest-dad-tickets-597977315247.

Ensemble Espanol -- Flamenco Passion: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16-17; 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, in residence at Northeastern Illinois University, returns to the North Shore Center with their popular "Flamenco Passion" performances. These performances, featuring world and Chicago premieres and guest artists cap the company's 47th multifaceted American Spanish Dance and Music Festival. $25- $55. (847) 673-6300 or www.NorthShoreCenter.org.

June 17

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays, June 17 through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Stonegate Park, 3425 Whirlaway Drive, Northbrook. Ages 18 and older. These fun-filled, single day round robin mixed doubles tournaments (nonelimination) are for 4.0+ level players. Check-in begins at 1:30 p.m. -- come early to warm up as all play begins at 2 p.m. $100 will be awarded to the champions and $75 to second-place teams. A mixed doubles team must consist of one female and one male player. One person will need to register the team. $75 per team entry. www.nbparks.org

Big Beautiful Bubble Wands: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Suggested for Ages 4 and older. Create your own custom giant bubble wand, then test it out. Can you make a bubble as big as a book? As a beach ball? As you? The library will also have various bubble creation stations for you to try. Just drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Winnetka Weeders & Readers: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. The Winnetka Weeders Garden Club presents a nature based storytime and bookmark craft celebrating the Summer Reading Program. Participants will be given a surprise seed giveaway. The program will be held in the Winnetka Weeders Memorial Garden, weather permitting. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Make Movie Magic with iMovie (iPhone & iPad Only): 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Bring your iPad or iPhone and learn to make a fun movie with the photos and videos you already have on your iPhone or iPad. You will learn how to creatively capture and edit video. Participants must have the free Apple iMovie App already downloaded on their device before attending the program. 847-446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories, songs, and fun in Mandarin and English. Presented by local educator Ling Liu. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Justin Roberts Family Concert: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come to Jackman Park to sing, dance and clap with five-time Grammy nominee Justin Roberts. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on for the concert. In the event of rain, the event will move indoors. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Artisans on the Lawn: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, June 17, July 1, 15, and 29; and Aug. 12 and 26, at The Art Center Highland Park, 242 Vista Court, Wilmette. The Gift Shop at The Art Center Highland Park expands outdoors for the summer. This mini biweekly Artisans Market will feature the unique and one-of-a-kind work of TAC members and faculty on select Saturdays throughout the summer. (847) 432-1888 or www.theartcenterhp.org.

DJ on Deck at Meadowhill Aquatic Center: Noon Saturday, June 17, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Join for a fun, jamming day at the pool with music and contests, all provided by our special DJ guest. Free for pool members. Daily fee required for nonmembers. www.nbparks.org.

Tie-Dye Extravaganza: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make an appointment to tie-dye with the library. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Juneteenth Community Celebration 2023 -- Love, Liberation, Life: 1-7 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Oakton Community Center, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Skokie's 2023 Juneteenth celebration features activities and performances for all ages. The 2023 Juneteenth community celebration is a collaboration of Skokie United, Skokie Park District, Skokie-Morton Grove School District 69, Niles Township High School District 219, village of Skokie, and Skokie Public Library. skokielibrary.info.

Dragonboat Festival Celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Celebrate the Dragonboat Festival, an annual tradition in China. Listen to stories, make paper boats, do calligraphy and sample sticky rice. Ages 3-10 with a parent. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Documentary Screening & Discussion: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. In this documentary, "Overload: America's Toxic Love Story," scientists, doctors and environmental leaders discuss how everyday chemicals affect the human body. A discussion follows the screening led by Natalie Lynn Lichtenbert, conservation leader and founder of The Green Dolphin Project Global. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Anetsberger Summer Scramble: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Anetsberger Golf Course, 1750 Techny Road, Northbrook. Two-player teams compete for prizes on the par three course. $59 per two-person team (paid day of event). Registration is required. Anetsberger members are $10 less per person. (847) 291-2971 www.nbparks.org.

Grapes on the Green: 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Village Green Park, Walters Avenue, Northbrook. Join us for the first Grapes on the Green presented by the village of Northbrook and Northbrook Park District. Participants will have the opportunity to sample 12, one-ounce sips of a wide range of varietals from Chicago Wine. In addition, patrons will receive an entree voucher for the food truck, The Fat Shallot, and a dessert charcuterie board all while listening to live jazz by the Nite Hawks. $49-$59. Nonwine tasting tickets are $39 each. Bring your lawn chairs and a blanket. All guests must be 21 and older. No outside food or beverages is permitted. www.nbparks.org.

June 18

Skokie Pride: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Oakton Park, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. A family-friendly party in the park celebrating LGBTQ pride, with entertainment including games, crafts, food and fun. 4-8 p.m. After Party at Village Inn Pizzeria. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

June 19

Monday at the Movies: 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave, Glencoe, Glencoe. Viewing of "Buddy," a fascinating and poignant portrait of six service dogs and their owners that explores the close bond of humans and animals, by the late documentarian Heddy Honigmann. 86 minutes; in Dutch with English subtitles. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Tech Help Drop In: 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Summer Festival Floral Crowns: 3 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Make a summer festival floral crown using a mix of dainty faux flowers and greenery. After wearing, hang it on your wall for a touch of whimsical floral decor. The skills learned here can be applied toward all your wreath making projects. Registration for The Studio programs are limited to Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club!: 4 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades three-five in fall. Practice reading skills and choose your path in this interactive book club. Readers will work together to reach the end of the story by debating, voting and rolling dice. Survive the adventure to create a craft or book-related activity. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Lego Mania!: 4 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Love to build with Legos? Join the library for Lego Mania! Build cool contraptions with friends. Ages 5-8. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

3D Printer Demo for Families: 6 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. See one of the 3D printers in action and find out more about how 3D printing works at the library and beyond. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Adult Craft Class -- Zipper Pouch: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Celebrate summer and sew your own tropical zipper pouch to keep your beach bag organized. Sewing experience is helpful but not required. Materials will be provided. Registration is required and Glencoe residents will have priority if the class fills up. For adults and teens. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Library Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. www.winnetkalibrary.org.

June 20

Financial Planning Appointments: 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free one-hour consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Appointments are in person. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Outdoor Play: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy some fun outdoor summer activities with the Youth Service librarians. In case of inclement weather, program will be moved to Youth Program Room. Drop in for children of all ages with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Wits Workout -- Forget Me, Not!: 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Did you know that social connectedness and intellectual engagement are two lifestyle factors that contribute to your brain's health? Join to exercise your brain using fun, interactive challenges. Improve memory and reduce forgetfulness with flower-themed challenges. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

SCORE Counseling Appointments: Virtually at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, through the Glenview Public Library. SCORE North Cook and Lake counties provides mentoring to local small business owners and entrepreneurs. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Minute to Win It!: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Test your skills with a variety of timed games like mini floor is lava, cereal box puzzle, chopstick challenge and more. Ages 7 and older; caregiver must remain in building during program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Pride Party: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Celebrate Pride Month with good music and treats. Library events scheduled to take place outdoors will be modified or canceled if the weather is too cold, too hot, or otherwise lousy. Participants should dress for the weather. skokielibrary.info.

Polymer Clay Creations: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades three-six. Learn basic techniques to create polymer clay charms, figurines and more. Follow along with a shared project, or let your own creativity flow. Registration required www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Introduction to Dungeons and Dragons: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Use a premade one and play in a D & D one shot. Beginner friendly. Ages 13 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Game On! Board Game Night for Adults: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Whether you're a veteran or new to the hobby, we have a game for you. Play one of the library's games or bring your own to teach. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Summer Sushi: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Calling all young chefs in grades six-10. Learn everything you need to know to make the most popular types of sushi rolls in this hands-on class, which is presented by staff from Glenbrook South's Culinary Arts program. Ingredients to make California rolls provided. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tuesdays in the Park -- Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 through Aug. 8, at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Features; June 20: Miss Jamie's Farm, The Wayouts; June 27: Todd Downing Tall Tales and Silly Songs, Industrial Drive; July 11: Istvan and his Imaginary Band, Mr. Myers; July 18: Rick Kelley, The Flat Cats; July 25: Ben Tatar and the Tots, Wild Daisy; Aug. 1: Nanny Nikki, Howard and the White Boys; Aug. 8: Northbrook Theatre Matilda Cast Performance, The Beatelles. www.nbparks.org.

Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. "Peace by Chocolate" will be featured. The Hadhad family, refugees from the Syrian civil war, are offered sponsorship in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, to rebuild their lives. Based on a true story. After watching the film together, share your questions and comments in a discussion of the film. skokielibrary.info

Pan Am Stewardess Betty with Leslie Goddard: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. In this historical portrayal, Goddard takes you on an exciting, true story about the real-life stewardesses for Pan Am, the most glamorous U.S. airline in the 1960s. Learn about serving the rich and famous; the strict height, weight and age requirements; cooking gourmet meals; and enduring some wild rides. Buckle up -- this is one flight you won't forget. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Camp Song Sing-Along: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Sit around our paper campfire and sing camp song favorites at the top of your lungs. Afterward, make a "God's Eye" yarn craft. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Virtual Author Event -- Mary Kay Andrews: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, through the Glenview Public Library. A virtual interview with author Mary Kay Andrews, The New York Times bestselling author of 30 novels. Her latest book, "The Homewreckers," was published in May 2022. Presented in partnership with the Park Ridge Library. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Your Story, Your Voice with Toya Wolfe: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, through the Northbrook Public Library. Join on Zoom as Toya Wolfe, winner of the Zora Neale Hurston-Bessie Head Fiction Award and author of "Last Summer on State Street," helps you brainstorm ideas for stories and find your voice. Then, as a group, discuss the nuances of your tale, as well as your unique voice and style. Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

June 21

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays June 21 through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Business for Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Wilmette. Join along with the Winnetka/Northfield/Glencoe Chamber for a hot breakfast and presentation on "How to Craft Your Story to Build Your Business" from Lynn Sanders, followed by networking with fellow chamber members and guests. $15. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy, so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

RTA Group Transit Orientation Presentation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Accessible Metra, Pace and CTA buses and trains are easy to use and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) would love to show you how. Older adults and people with disabilities are welcome to join and learn about accessible public transit options and traveling independently. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Beach Branch: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Going to the Glencoe Beach? Stop by the library's sun shelter and chat about books, learn about library programs and services, sign up for your library card, and maybe pick up a freebie while you're at it. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. From writer-producer-director Todd Field comes "Tar," starring Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, the groundbreaking conductor of a major German Orchestra. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Digitizing and Archiving Family Photos: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Do you have tubs of old family pictures sitting in your basement, or slides that mom and dad took to document your childhood? Learn how to easily digitize photos and slides and share them with your family. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

After Al -- The Mob Moves into the Modern Era: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Clarence Goodman will explain how the end of Prohibition and the beginning of The Great Depression signal a new era in America. How will Chicago's mafia evolve after Al Capone? Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Diggable Science -- Anthropology for Kids: 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Explore real-life artifacts with an archaeologist from Loyola University, Chicago. Morton Grove resident, Dr. K, will show off skulls, teeth and stone artifacts discovered at digs and explain how they are analyzed. (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Art Explorers: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Make some summer crafts you can enjoy year-round. The library has a variety of art supplies to let your creative side shine. Ages 5 and older. June 21: Painted beach buckets; July 5: Seashell picture frame; Aug. 2 and 23: Sand art necklaces. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: Virtually at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, through the Glenview Public Library. Consult virtually with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Chess Club: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Library Board of Trustees: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Braiding Sweetgrass -- A Conversation with Robin Wall Kimmerer: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join us for a special evening with Robin Wall Kimmerer, the award-winning author of "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants and Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses." Wall Kimmerer will share her unique perspective on the interconnectedness of humans and nature and the importance of recognizing and respecting the gifts of the earth. She will delve into her own experiences as a botanist, Indigenous science professor, and environmental advocate, and offer insights into her journey of learning to listen to the voice of the natural world. Cindy Crosby of The Morton Arboretum will join her in conversation. Event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.glenviewpl.org; skokielibrary.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Small Business Mentoring with SCORE: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. SCORE North Cook & Lake counties provides mentoring to local small-business owners and entrepreneurs. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register for a one-hour appointment. Contact SCORE volunteer Rick Rubenstein at rick.rubenstein@scorevolunteer.org. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Author Event: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Come meet award-winning author Ami Polonsky. Discuss how to turn real-life experiences into best-selling books and hear about her inspiration for her newest book, "World Made of Glass." Copies of the author's books will be available for purchase and signing. This event is presented in partnership with The Book Stall in Winnetka. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Acute & Chronic Knee Pain: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Acute and chronic knee pain is a common complaint that affects people of all ages. Knee pain may be the result of an injury or medical condition such as a ruptured ligament, torn cartilage, arthritis, gout and more. Learn more about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options available from Dr. Kevin Hayek at Illinois Bone and Joint Institute. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Ongoing

'Pippin': 1 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through June 25, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works' staging of the classic musical. $14.50-$25. northshorecenter.org.

Illinois Holocaust Museum Kids Visit Free in June: Museum hours at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center will offer free admission for kids and students (ages 5-22) during the entire month of June. Tickets can be reserved online prior to visiting. https://ihm.ec/june23 or (847) 967-4835.

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change': Runs Thursdays-Sundays through July 2, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. The second longest running off-Broadway musical of all time, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is a series of vignettes that suggests the overall journey of relationships throughout the course of a life. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves. https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace from June 11 through Aug. 13. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's webiste at www.wilmettehistory.org.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime on the Lawn: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, through June, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles, and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, through June at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For ages through 14 months with caregiver. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library except in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 20 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids, ages 5 and younger, with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for big kids, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Books and songs for babies ages 0-18 months and a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.