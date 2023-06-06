Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: June 8-14

Wednesday Book Group will meet virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Intimacies" by Katie Kitamura. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for an evening with Lisa See at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. See will be discussing her new historical novel, "Lady Tan's Circle of Women," the retelling of the life of Tan Yunxian, the female doctor whose formulas are still used in traditional Chinese medicine. Tickets are $30.52. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Celebrate the Wilmette Public Library's Summer Reading Club kickoff with a picnic and live entertainment by ScribbleMonster at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at the library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join for American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin at 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Glencoe Public Library, for a discussion on Leonard Bernstein. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Enjoy a Brazilian Choro concert with Tempero Brasileiro at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Wilmette Public Library. The duo is comprised of flutist Julie Koidin and pianist Neal Alger with guest Vitor Gonçalves, accordion. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Read with a Superhero at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library's Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane. Come join superheroes from the big screen as they journey with your child into the land of literacy. Registration required. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Join on Wyman Green as the Glencoe Public Library kicks off its Summer Reading Club with "Animals Around the World" at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11. You'll learn about many unique animals and even have a chance to touch and hold several. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, will host a special story time featuring illustrator Cozbi A. Cabrera at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10. She will be sharing the illustrations and stories from her new book, "Chef Edna: Queen of Southern Cooking, Edna Lewis" by Melvina Noel. For kids ages 4-8. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Bagpiper J. Kevin Chapman introduces the rich history of bagpipes in "Myths and History of the Great Highland Bagpipe" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Wilmette Public Librry. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, will host author Nancy Horan for a discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, featuring her new historical novel, "The House of Lincoln!" Horan will be joined by editor and author Donna Seaman. For information and tickets, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Teens can join the Just Dance Tournament at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Wilmette Public Library. Dance, hang out and enjoy snacks while playing Just Dance 2023 on the Switch. Dance as a team or a solo participant and win prizes. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, to kick off the pool season at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., in Northbrook. Enjoy four separate outdoor pools along with a large sun deck. Purchase your pool passes online at www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

June 8

iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Winnetka. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library can help answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Reserve a session at (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Wiggleworms Party!: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. During the storytime break, bring your little ones for music and dancing with music teacher Will Fancher from the Old Town School of Folk Music. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Meet the Author -- Dr. Myron Glassenberg: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Northbrook resident Dr. Myron Glassenberg has published a second book of short stories and is presenting a "meet the author" session at the Northbrook Senior Center. His book, "Embracing Our Imperfections: Short Stories," consists of fictional stories of magical realism with humorous, scientific and spiritual twists. He will share excerpts from his book in an informal setting, and a limited supply of books will be available for sale, followed by a book signing. Free. Registration required. www.nbparks.org

From Page to Stage: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join The Stage School and learn the fundamentals of drama through engaging games and imaginative play. Each class will allow you to develop skills such as public speaking, concentration, and teamwork. Grades K-five. Caregiver must remain in building during program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Teen Just Dance Tournament: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join in the Teen Room for dancing, hanging out and snacks while playing Just Dance 2023 on the Switch. Dance as a team or a solo participant and win prizes with your sweet moves (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Magnetic Personalities: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Sea life is amazing. Make crab and turtle magnets using seashells and your creativity. Ages 7 and older. Caregiver must remain in building during program. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Cutting the Cable Cord: 5 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Thinking about cutting the cord with your cable company? Learn about popular streaming video services and devices used to stream video content. (847) 256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

A Conversation with Nancy Horan: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts acclaimed author Nancy Horan for a discussion featuring her new historical novel, "The House of Lincoln!" The author of The New York Times bestseller "Loving Frank" returns with a sweeping story of Abraham Lincoln's ascendance from rumpled lawyer to U.S. president, as seen through the eyes of a young asylum-seeker who arrives at Lincoln's home in Springfield from Madeira, Portugal. Horan will be joined by editor and author Donna Seaman. This is a ticketed program. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Myths and History of the Great Highland Bagpipe: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bagpiper J. Kevin Chapman introduces the rich history of bagpipes and will present a video of his bagpipe performance in Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary of D-Day in 2019. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Charcuterie Board Class with Babs: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Good Grapes, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. This class is hands-on, interactive and fun. You'll learn tips on building your board and creating a salami rose while sipping on wine. Everything to build your board is provided including a disposable bamboo board and two glasses of wine. www.goodgrapes.com.

Seven Days in Vienna: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. For 700 years, Vienna was the center of an empire with a rich display of wealth, power, and culture. Now it is the capital of a small country and focuses on good food, good music and a good life. Join Gene Flynn as he recounts his fabulous trip to Vienna learning about the royal past as well as today's fun. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

30 Things to Do in Chicago Under $30: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. From big museums to little-known attractions, learn how to take advantage of everything Chicago has to offer -- without breaking the bank. Jez Layman highlights 30 deals and free options to make the most of your weekend or staycation. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Intro to Machine Sewing for Adults: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for intro level instruction on learning to sew with a sewing machine. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

June 9

Synagogue Tour: 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Temple Beth El, 3610 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Free. www.brownpapertickets.com

Electronics Data-Wiping Clinic: 10 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Do you plan to drop off your old electronics at the village's electronics recycling? Before you do that, any smart devices, tablets or laptops need to be wiped clean of your personal information. Stop by the library and Adult Services staff members will be happy to assist you in restoring your device to factory settings. And remember, once the device has been wiped, the data on it is gone for good. The electronics recycling event is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10, at the Metra parking lot near the Glencoe train station. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Music and Movement with Teacher Dan: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Teacher Dan from Top Note Music Academy will share music through a variety of popular songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Register each child and adult who will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Winnetka Children's Fair: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Village Green, 525 Maple St., Winnetka. The Winnetka Children's Fair will celebrate its 76th anniversary. The fair marks the unofficial beginning of summer and is scheduled to coincide with the last morning of classes in the Winnetka public schools. Enjoy hot dogs and treats, play games and experience pony, camel and carnival rides. www.winnetkacommunitynurseryschool.org/about-the-fair.

The State of the Economies -- Global, Local and You: 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. The global pandemic over the past few years has resulted in mammoth dislocations, economic and social as well as purely human. What is the current state of our local, national and international economies, and how serious are the lingering effects of our shared pandemic experience? Professor Art Cyr will explain how all these important issues will impact our economy in the future. $27-$35. nssc.augusoft.net

Summer Reading Program -- Front Porch Concert: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Singer Katie Kostner will perform a variety of songs from pop hits of today, to standards, oldies and more. Bring chairs or blankets and enjoy the music on the library's front lawn. Enjoy free shaved ice from Kona Ice (one per person) and popcorn. Lawn games and fun crafts for the kids too. In case of bad weather, the concert will be held in the Baxter Auditorium. (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music: 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, at, good Grapes, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Join Good Grapes for Fab Friday live outdoor music. Sing or dance to favorite songs while enjoying an adult beverage and charcuterie. No reservations needed. $30 food and drink minimum per table. www.goodgrapes.com

Reading is Incredibubble!: Friday, June 9, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. June 9-Aug. 5. Children through grade 8: Stop what you're doing, pop open a good book, and read (or have someone read to you) this summer. Visit the Children's Desk to pick up your reading log or sign up online at glencoelibrary.beanstack.org. Earn prizes just for reading. Complete 25 days of reading to get a free paperback book. Generously supported by the Friends of the Glencoe Public Library and our community businesses. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

June 10

Opening Day at Meadowhill Aquatic Center: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Meadowhill Aquatic Center, 1501 Maple Ave., Northbrook. Join to kick off the pool season at Meadowhill Aquatic Center. Enjoy four separate outdoor pools -- a lap pool, children's water playground, a diving area with three boards and a pool with tube and body slides -- along with a large sun deck. Purchase your pool passes online or at any Northbrook Park District registration office. Daily passes are available. www.nbparks.org

Trustee Appreciation Coffee: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join current, new and former members of the Wilmette Public Library board of trustees for coffee, treats and conversation. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Park Ridge Community Health Fair: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Hodges Park, 101 S. Courtland, Park Ridge. Free family event. Health fair with bounce house, fire truck, exercise sessions, free raffles. (773) 677-8473.

The Art of Shibori Workshop: 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. In this workshop you will learn about five different Shibori techniques and be able to make two items. There are infinite numbers of patterns you can create, and you will get an in-depth look at a few of them. Registration required. All supplies included. Instructor: Ruthe Guerry. Register. www.nbparks.org.

Special Story Time with Illustrator Cozbi A. Cabrera: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts a special story time featuring illustrator Cozbi A. Cabrera! She will be sharing the illustrations and stories from her new book, "Chef Edna: Queen of Southern Cooking, Edna Lewis," by Melvina Noel. A warm and inviting picture-book portrait of African American culinary legend Edna Lewis. For kids ages 4-8. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Harms Woods Nature Walk: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at Harms Woods Nature Preserve, Harms and Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore your neighborhood and go on a walk through Harms Woods Nature Preserve with Derek Ziomber of the Friends of the Forest Preserves. Meet at the Glenview Woods parking area. Long pants and sturdy hiking shoes, preferably waterproof, are highly recommended. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mapping Our Dungeons & Dragons World: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. In this special summer session of the D & D club, do interactive world-building and mapmaking activities to flesh out your campaign setting. Help plan future adventures. Open to grades seven-12. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cemetery Records: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Genealogist Dan Niemiec discusses tips for finding burial locations and working within the cemeteries in the Chicago area. Presented in partnership with the North Suburban Genealogical Society. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'Living': 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Viewing of "Living" (Rated PG-13). This 2022 drama starring Bill Nighy centers on a civil servant's search for meaning in life as a medical diagnosis gives him only months to live. Register. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

June 11

Warhammer Alliance: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview. Free. Attention brothers and sisters of the Imperium, the Emperor needs you! Drop-in to join your fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts in crafting, painting and playing everything Warhammer. 847-729-7500 or glenviewpl.org , (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Animals Around the World: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages. Join on Wyman Green as the library kicks off its Summer Reading Club with Animals Around the World! You'll get to learn about many unique animals and even have a chance to touch and hold several -- even a tarantula! www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Read with a Superhero: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Come join superheroes from the big screen as they journey with your child into the land of literacy. At the end, your child will be able to meet and take photos. Please register each child and adult attending. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Brazilian Choro Concert with Tempero Brasileiro: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a Brazilian Choro concert with Tempero Brasileiro, Brazilian duo comprised of flutist Julie Koidin and pianist Neal Alger with guest Vitor Gonçalves, accordion. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Kraig Kenning -- National Slide Guitar Champion: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Call him contemporary folk, acoustic blues, roots rock or American fingerstyle. The fact is, Kraig Kenning has managed to merge a bit of all the above, while maintaining close connection with his audience. Kenning has inspired comparisons with Eric Clapton, Duane Allman, Bob Dylan and Jackson Browne, to name a few. His finger picking often brings reminders of his longtime hero Leo Kottke. skokielibrary.info.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Sunday, June 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace from June 11 through Aug. 13. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's webiste at www.wilmettehistory.org.

June 12

Wilmette Walk & Talk: 9 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a 30-minute walk around the neighborhood starting at the flagpole by the library's main entrance. Chat about what you're reading or watching, make new friends, or just enjoy the walk. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Books at the Beach: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Tower Road Beach, 899 Sheridan Road, Winnetka. Looking for your next great read? We'll preview the best summer titles, while enjoying the beach. Come hear what Winnetka-Northfield Public Library staff and fellow readers are enjoying. Rain or shine, meet at the upper pavilion if the weather doesn't cooperate. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Multi-Chamber Golf Open: 12 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Wilmette Golf Club, 3900 Fairway Drive, No. 1088, Wilmette. A full-day of first-class premium golf. If you like to golf, grab a friend or three for a day of networking on the greens at the beautiful Wilmette Golf Club. Not a golfer? Come for cocktails and dinner at The Lawn, where the food, fun and scenic beauty is a step above the rest. $195. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com.

American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Leonard Bernstein, Part 1. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Pop Art Portraits: 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join artist Terri Murphy as you bring a contemporary feel to a retro comic book style. Artists will use ink along with colored pencils to give life to a Manga-inspired character. Ages 9 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

DIY Flip-flop Fashions: 3 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Use the library's maker tools and your own imagination to design and create your own flip-flops. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Little Bookworms Book Club: 4:15 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Build reading and comprehension skills with friends. Read a short book together, talk about it, and do a book-connected activity. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. For children entering grades two-three in fall. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Food For Thought Cookbook Book Club -- Celebrations: 7 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Check out one of the spotlighted cookbooks, try some recipes and bring a dish to share. The books are available for checkout at the library and through Hoopla, when available. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: A Year of Holidays," by Ree Drummond; "Celebrate with Babs: Holiday Recipes & Family Traditions," by Barbara Costello; "Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations," by Nicole A. Taylor. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Glenview Writers Group: 7 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Hone your writing skills in a friendly, supportive environment while giving and receiving encouragement and feedback on current projects. New and experienced writers of all genres are welcome. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

June 13

Financial Planning Appointment (In-Person): 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free in-person consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. These sessions provide general financial planning guidance, and are not designed as a substitute for ongoing planning advice. Preference given to Winnetka-Northfield Library Card holders. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for 20 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids 5 and younger with caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Rainbow Families Storytime: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Hear stories that celebrate LGBTQ+ families, love, friendship, belonging, acceptance and, of course, colors, and fun. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "The Mercies" by Kiran Millwood Hargrave. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Elder Well-Being Assessment: 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Society's support systems for the chronically ill and the elderly facing the complexities of aging and decline are broken. Modern U.S. society has designed itself around this population, leaving your loved ones to face a frightening and expensive future, with very little in the way of support mechanisms. The "Elder Well-Being Assessment" ensures that you get clarity about what's available for you to honor and protect yourself and your loved ones during these chapters of life. Register. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Low Vision Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn about current research, assistive devices and community resources for people who have been diagnosed with an eye condition or have a family member who has vision impairment. This group is facilitated by a licensed social worker from Friedman Place, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to adults who are blind or visually impaired. Register; space limited. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

How I Use DNA in My Genealogy Research: Virtually at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn about the "why" and "how" of DNA testing in genealogy research. Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Mini Squishies: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Entering Grades 5-8. Paint your own custom mini-squishies to look like cake, fruit and more. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Symbols of Technology: 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Icons are everywhere. Get familiar with common technology symbols and what they mean. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Hot Dogs in the Park: 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Peccia Park, 5400 W. Brummel St., Skokie. Skokie Park District staff are making the rounds this summer, so visit this neighborhood park and get a free hot dog, play in the bounce house, and more. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Summer Reading Club Kickoff with ScribbleMonster: 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate the library's summer of reading with a picnic and live entertainment on the lawn. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

An Evening with Lisa See: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall presents an evening with Lisa See. See will be discussing her new historical novel, "Lady Tan's Circle of Women," the retelling of the life of Tan Yunxian, the remarkable female doctor whose formulas are still used today in traditional Chinese medicine. The ticket includes a copy of the book; See will be signing following the discussion. $30.52. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

The Chanel Sisters with Barbara Rinella: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Dramatic book reviewer Barbara Rinnella will entertain with a dramatization of "The Chanel Sisters" by Judithe Little. This is a new historical fiction about Coco Chanel, her family, and their many struggles. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

At Home Film Series: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a virtual discussion of "A Love Song." Register. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Songwriting Workshop: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Transform your thoughts and ideas into songs with local musician Cesar Romero. For anyone who plays an instrument, likes to write, or likes to sing. Create one song as a group. For children in grades six-10. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Revitalizing a Stalled Job Search: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, through the Glenview Public Library. Erica Reckamp from Job Search Like a Pro shares advanced strategies to reignite your job search. Learn how to identify and address red flags, close qualification/experience gaps, expand your reach when job searching, and set yourself up for future opportunities. This program is presented in collaboration with Lake Cook Career Collaborative member libraries. Program presented virtually via Zoom. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Making Change -- The History of LGBTQ Activism Since 1950: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, through the Northbrook Public Library. Join on Zoom as retired UIC history and women's and gender studies professor John D'Emilio traces the history of LGBTQ activism from its start in the 1950s to the early 2000s. Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Clue Book Club: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield or virtually on Zoom. June 13: "The Man Who Died Twice" by Richard Osman. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Adult Open Soccer: Season starts 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Have fun with friends, stay in shape, improve your skills and enjoy soccer at a beautiful facility. Following a brief warm-up, players divide into teams for games ranging from three versus three to full field, 11 versus 11. Register. www.nbparks.org.

June 14

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The June discussion title will be "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Morning Movie -- 'The Princess Bride': 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. A hilarious, action-packed cult classic. This movie is an enactment of a book that a grandfather is reading to his sick grandson. All ages are welcome. (1987/98 minutes/PG). Register. skokielibrary.info.

Wednesday Book Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, through the Glencoe Public Library. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Intimacies" by Katie Kitamura. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Online Tools for Writing Family Stories: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. There are many online tools that can facilitate the process of constructing and writing your family story. This class will look at the pros and cons of various options, both free and paid. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Pride Month Crafternoon: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. All are welcome for this crafting afternoon. Join this inclusive space to celebrate acceptance and create a Pride themed craft. Ages 5 and older with an adult. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

FamilySearch: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn about the extensive online resources provided by this free website. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Science: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Have fun while experimenting. Come participate in fun STEAM activities that will leave a lasting impression. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Rainbow Storytime with Lindz Amer: Virtually at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, through the Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join children's entertainer and author Lindz Amer for songs and stories that celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Register on Wilmette Public Library's website. www.wilmettelibrary.info.

I Survived The Library: 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you love the I Survived series? Chat about your favorite book and test your survival skills together. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Rainbow Parenting with Lindz Amer: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, through the Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join Lindz Amer for a conversation about their new book, "Rainbow Parenting: Your Guide to Raising Queer Kids and Their Allies." Register on Wilmette Public Library's website. www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Rainbow Craft: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate Pride while making your own crafts using the colors of the rainbow. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Adult Open Basketball Starts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Greenbriar Gym, 1225 Greenbriar Lane, Northbrook. Register now for this open basketball session. Teams are formed upon arrival. www.nbparks.org.

Wednesdays on the Green -- One Night Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy free family entertainment on the Village Green. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Drop-in for all ages. If the weather is bad, the event will relocate to the Petty Auditorium. skokielibrary.info

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.

Ongoing

'Pippin': 1 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through June 25; plus 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works' staging of the classic musical. $14.50-$25. northshorecenter.org.

Illinois Holocaust Museum Kids Visit Free in June: Museum hours at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center will offer free admission for kids and students (ages 5-22) during the entire month of June. Tickets can be reserved online prior to visiting. https://ihm.ec/june23 or (847) 967-4835.

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change': Runs Thursdays-Sundays through July 2, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. The second longest running off-Broadway musical of all time, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is a series of vignettes that suggests the overall journey of relationships throughout the course of a life. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Abt's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves.

https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.