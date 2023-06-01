Dining out: Where to score free doughnuts Friday for National Donut Day

For National Donut Day Friday, Stan's is giving away a free glazed cake doughnut with any purchase June 2. Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

Donut Day deals

Sweet! Friday, June 2, is National Donut Day. Here are some freebies and deals:

Dunkin: Get a free doughnut with the purchase of a drink on Friday. See dunkindonuts.com/en for details and locations.

Krispy Kreme: Anyone who stops in a local Krispy Kreme can walk out with any type of doughnut for free on Friday. Plus, buy two dozen doughnuts and get a dozen for $2 on Friday only. Locations are at 412 E. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village; 110 S. Mannheim Road, Hillside; 9150 S. Western Ave., Evergreen Park; and 17815 Halsted St., Homewood; krispykreme.com/.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee: Stop by a suburban shop for a free glazed cake doughnut with any purchase on Friday. Locations are at 529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 9433 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (312) 820-9286; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and many in Chicago; stansdonuts.com/.

Wine not?

It's a wine-lovers dream: Sip and savor a variety of wines from 14 regional wineries at the inaugural Rosemont Uncorked Wine Festival, which will be spread out across Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Sample vintages from City Winery, Illinois Sparkling, Sable Creek Winery, Tres Rojas Winery, Vin 312, Wild Blossom and more while enjoying music from Rosie and The Rivets at 5 p.m. Saturday and the Ernie Hendrickson Trio at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The $25 ticket (for ages 21 and older), which is good for Saturday or Sunday, includes eight tasting tickets and a commemorative glass. It's $15 for designated driver and those 18-20 and $5 for kids 5-17. Tickets are $10 more the day of the event. For details and tickets, see rosemontuncorked.com/.

For every New Belgium beer sold during June at City Works Eatery & Pour House, $2 will be donated to the GLAAD Foundation. - Courtesy of City Works Eatery & Pour House

Throughout June, City Works Eatery & Pour House is teaming up with New Belgium Brewing to support the GLAAD Foundation, a national nonprofit working toward LGBTQIA+ acceptance. For each Belgium beer sold, $2 will be donated to the organization.

City Works Eatery & Pour House is at 1850 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 584-2500; 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571; and 365 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling, (847) 941-0990; cityworksrestaurant.com/events/pride-month/.

Head to Chicago early on Sunday, June 4, for a Taylor-inspired Afternoon Tea (Time) at 1 p.m. at Alma at Hotel Zachary. - Courtesy of Alma at Hotel Zachary

Going downtown for the Taylor Swift concert Sunday? Head down early for a Taylor-inspired Afternoon Tea (Time) at 1 p.m. at Alma at Hotel Zachary. Sip on teas (Earl Too Well, You Need to Chamomile Down and more) from Rare Tea Cellar and a glass of prosecco and nosh on passed appetizers while listening to Taylor's best tunes. It's $30 per person. Reservations are required at resy.com/.

Alma is on the second floor at Hotel Zachary, 3630 N. Clark St., Chicago, (773) 302-2326, almahotelzachary.com/.

New Noodles

Calling all Noodles & Company fans: The fast-casual restaurant is opening its first location in Grayslake on Wednesday, June 7. The globally-inspired noodle dishes, salads, desserts and more will be available for dine-in, takeout and delivery.

Noodles & Company is at 804 E. Belvidere Road, Grayslake, noodles.com/.

• Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.