Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: June 1-7

Bestselling, award-winning author Jesmyn Ward joins Illinois Libraries Present for an online event at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, through the Glenview, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Ward will discuss her life, her literary vision and her unique perspectives on love and loss. Tracie D. Hall, executive director of American Library Association, will join her in conversation. For information, www.glenviewpl.org; skokielibrary.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Beowulf Sheehan

Virtually join for "Vincent van Gogh in the City of Light" at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, through the Glencoe Public Library. Art historian Jeff Mishur returns for this Zoom program that focuses on works van Gogh made while living in Paris. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, will host "An Evening with Steven Rowley" at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5. Join Rowley, the bestselling author of "Lily and the Octopus" and "The Guncle," for a discussion of his new book, "The Celebrants." This is a ticketed program. Tickets include a copy of the book. Rowley will sign his works following the discussion. Tickets are $30.52. thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

The Winnetka Farmers Market will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, beginning June 3, and running through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., in Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market features 40 vendors. wngchamber.com/farmersmarket. Daily Herald File Photo

Cookbook author Abra Berens will be greeting fans and signing "Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit" at two Winnetka locations Saturday, June 3. She will be at the Winnetka Farmers Market, 754 Elm St., from 9-11 a.m., then at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., at 11 a.m. chamber.wngchamber.com. or thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Constructing a Nervous System: A Memoir" by Margo Jefferson with the Nonfiction Book Group at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for Armchair Travels at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., as expert traveler Eugene Flynn explores Normandy, D-Day beaches, and Mont St. Michel, with a stop in Celtic Brittany. wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

June 1

Engraved Planter Boxes: 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Winnetka. Personalize a planter box with a name, message or home address. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders only. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Nonfiction Book Group: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Constructing a Nervous System: A Memoir" by Margo Jefferson. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join expert traveler Eugene Flynn in an exploration of Normandy, D-Day beaches, Mont St. Michel and a stop in Celtic Brittany (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Individual iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library is here to answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Intro to Vinyl: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for intro-level instruction to learn how to use a vinyl cutter. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

BookBites Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Hackney's on Lake, 1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview. June's discussion title will be "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Climate Up Close: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Meet a panel of climate scientists and put your questions to them yourself. Climate Up Close is a group of climate scientists who believe Americans should reach their own judgments about climate science by seeing the evidence for themselves and putting their questions directly to climate scientists. Presenters include scientists from Harvard University, NYU, and UC Berkeley. Free and open to the public. www.climateupclose.org.

Finals Week Study Space: Library hours Thursday, June 1, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. High school students, need a quiet place to study for finals? Drop in and use the library's study and meeting room spaces (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

June 2

Kidzcraft: 9 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join for a fun craft! (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

French Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Introduce your family to French through simple stories, music and hands-on activities with French educator Perrine Collette. Please register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility, and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Something New Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Discover something new at the library. Maybe you'll learn a new language, meet a community helper or enjoy a musical performance? Each storytime is sure to bring something new and exciting to your day. All ages with a parent/caregiver. June 2: Read with a Princess; June 23: Meet a Police Officer; June 30: Learn Hebrew; July 21: Meet Birth to Five; Aug. 18: Meet The Alliance for Early Childhood; Aug. 28: Learn Spanish. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Yoga Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Sing, dance and strike a yoga pose during this fun and interactive storytime for children, ages 18 months and older, with an adult. Family participation encouraged, no yoga experience necessary. Bring your own mat, towel, or blanket to practice on. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Career Counseling Appointments: 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Consult in-person with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

First Friday in Hubbard Woods "Go Green": 5 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Hubbard Woods business district, Winnetka. Visit Hubbard Woods businesses and enjoy drinks and appetizers. The evening will highlight businesses' going green and embracing sustainable and eco-friendly products. www.villageofwinnetka.org

Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music: 7 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Good Grapes, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Join Good Grapes for Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music. Sing or dance to popular songs while enjoying an adult beverage and charcuterie. No reservations needed. $30 food/drink minimum per table. www.goodgrapes.com.

Finals Week Study Space: Library hours Friday, June 2, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. High school students, need a quiet place to study for finals? Drop in and use the library's study and meeting room spaces. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

June 3

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 3, through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Meet and Greet with Author Abra Berens: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at The Winnetka Farmers Market, 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Meet cookbook author Abra Berens, who will be signing "Pulp: A Practical Guide to Cooking with Fruit," her new cookbook that focus on all the ways fruit can enhance simple, delicious dishes. chamber.wngchamber.com. From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, meet Berens at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. www.thebookstall.com.

Backyard Botanicals Sale: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Independence Park, on Stewart Ave., Evanston. Join and see native plants that work in residential gardens for bees and butterflies. Plants are from Midwest Groundcovers in St. Charles and from members' gardens. Experienced gardeners to answer your questions. All proceeds go to community projects. Cash and checks only. www.cityofevanston.org

Summer @ GPL Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Sign up for the Summer @ GPL reading challenges and receive a coupon for a free small cone or slushie from Glenview Dairy Bar while supplies last. Sponsored by the Glenview Public Library Foundation and Glenview Dairy Bar. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Good Clean Fun Concert: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave., Glenview. Kick off Summer @ GPL with a concert in Jackman Park. Grab your dancing shoes and groove to party hits from the decades with the band Good Clean Fun. Concert will be held at the library in the event of rain. Sponsored by the Glenview Public Library Foundation and Glenview Dairy Bar. (847) 729-7500 or glenviewpl.org.

Chicago Metro A Cappella Quartet Contest: 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 8013 Laramie St., Skokie. A cappella quartets will sing up to three songs to gain the favor of the audience and judges. Cash prizes awarded for audience favorite and judges' favorite. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of show. (312) 493-0055 or quinton1959.wixsite.com.

Dance Center Evanston recital: 3:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 3; 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Recital featuring students ages 3-18 dancing pieces in ballet, modern, jazz, tap, and hip-hop. $19.99. https://northshorecenter.org.

Finals Week Study Space: Library hours Saturday, June 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. High school students, need a quiet place to study for finals? Drop in and use the library's study and meeting room spaces. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Take & Tinker: Library hours Saturday, June 3, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love to make, create and explore? Take home a cool, hands-on STEAM activity. A limited quantity of kits will be available beginning at 9 a.m. For ages 3 and older. June 3: Rainbow Spinner; July 1: Firework Straw Rocket; August 26: Paper Plate Fruit. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

June 4

STEAM Stories at Kohl Children's Museum: 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at Kohl Children's Museum, 2100 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. Enjoy STEAM storytime with Glenview librarians. For children ages 2 and older with an adult. Museum admission not required for storytime. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Real and Imaginary -- A Conversation About Spiritual Resistance: 11 a.m. Sunday, June 4, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Join Sid. Z. Leiman, scholar of Jewish history and literature, at Illinois Holocaust Museum for a candid conversation about spiritual resistance during the Holocaust. Hosted by Rabbi Reuven Brand, Dean of the Midwest Center for Jewish Learning, Leiman will explore well-known and unexplored extraordinary episodes, separating fact from fiction and appreciating timeless lessons of faith, courage, and humanity. Registration is required at https://ihm.ec/realimaginary. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Plant Swap: 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Bring your extra plants or seeds to trade with your fellow gardeners, and share tips on the best care of your plant babies. In partnership with the Glenview Gardeners. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Northbrook Symphony Concert Violins of Hope: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Sheely Center for the Performing Arts, 2300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. The 43rd season of the Northbrook Symphony concludes Sunday, June 4, in a concert featuring the Violins of Hope. This private collection of violins played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust will be played by NSO musicians and the soloist. $40-$55; children ages 5 and older receive free tickets. Details and tickets at www.northbrooksymphony.org.

Finals Week Study Space: Library hours Sunday, June 4, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. High school students, need a quiet place to study for finals? Drop in and use the library's study and meeting room spaces. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

June 5

Skokie Story Stroll: 7 a.m. Monday, June 5, at Shabonee Park, 9811 Kevdale Ave., Skokie. Popular children's books are enlarged and laid out along park paths providing the opportunity to engage in the story while strolling through the park. Story stroll will take place in various Skokie parks through September of 2023. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

Tech Help Drop: 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Page Turners Book Discussion: 1 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Indulge your passion for literature with the Monday Afternoon Page Turners. June's discussion title will be "Chorus" by Rebecca Kauffman. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

An Evening with Steven Rowley: 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall will host Steven Rowley, the bestselling author of "Lily and the Octopus" and "The Guncle," for a discussion of his new book, "The Celebrants." This is a ticketed program. Tickets include a copy of the book, and Rowley will sign his works following the discussion. $30.52. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Vincent van Gogh in the City of Light: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, through the Glencoe Public Library. Art historian Jeff Mishur returns for this Zoom program that focuses on works van Gogh made while living in the City of Light, as well as works by his fellow Post-Impressionists, who built on the achievements of the Impressionists to write the next chapter in the history of art. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Teen Pizza Study Night: 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Celebrate the return of Pizza Night. Take a break from studying for finals and eat some pizza. Pizza and snacks will be served at 7 p.m. sharp until they run out. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Covington's Windy City Bluegrass Band: 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy a performance by some of the best bluegrass pickers in Chicago. Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

Kabbalah and Healing Prayer Class, Part 2 with Rabbi Charlene: 7 p.m. Mondays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26, at Congregation Bene Shalom, 4435 Oakton St., Skokie. Rabbi Charlene continues her Kabbalah class and welcomes new students to join as well. Learn practical Kabbalah basics to enrich your life and to pray for others. Knowledge of Hebrew not required $40 for members, $60 for nonmembers. Register at www.beneshalom.com/kabbalahhealingprayerclass. (847) 677-3330 or www.beneshalom.com.

Finals Week Study Space: Library hours Monday, June 5, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. High school students, need a quiet place to study for finals? Drop in and use the library's study and meeting room spaces. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

June 6

Need iPhone and iPad Help?: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? We're here to answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Reserve a session. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Imagination Playground: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Play and build with the library's big blue blocks. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Outdoor Play: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy some fun outdoor summer activities with the Youth Service librarians. In case of inclement weather, program will be moved to Youth Program Room. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

State Services: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ask questions and get help from constituent advocates from the offices of state Sen. Laura Fine (8th District) and state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz (17th District). Advocates can help with: Medicaid, SNAP benefits, senior services, rental assistance, unemployment benefits and Secretary of State services. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Senior Polka Association Meeting: 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, at Lone Tree Manor, 7730 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Join the Senior Polka Association for live polka music from 5-6 p.m., a short meeting at 6 p.m., followed by cake, coffee, and bingo. Yearly membership is $10. For information, call Richard at (847) 209-1385.

An Evening with Susanna Calkins: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall welcomes mystery writer Susanna Calkins, who will be discussing and signing copies of her new novel, "Death Among the Ruins," the seventh installment in her Lucy Campion Mystery series. Calkins will be in conversation with fellow author Lori Rader-Day. Attendees are encouraged to enter a free raffle for prizes, and refreshments will be served. This program is free and open to the public. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Navigate Your Stars -- Jesmyn Ward in Conversation with Tracie D. Hall: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, through the Glenview, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Join for an evening with two-time National Book Award-winner Jesmyn Ward. Ward will discuss her life, her literary vision and her unique perspectives on love and loss. Tracie D. Hall, executive director of American Library Association, will join her in conversation. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present. www.glenviewpl.org; skokielibrary.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Debunking Medicare and Medicaid Myths: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn commonly held myths about Medicare and Medicaid, and how to prepare for long-term care. Presenter Helen Mesoloras, attorney, Dutton Casey & Mesoloras. Presented in partnership with the village of Glenview Senior Services and North Shore Senior Center. Register at glenviewpl.org.

Finals Week Study Space: Library hours Tuesday, June 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. High school students, need a quiet place to study for finals? Drop in and use the library's study and meeting room spaces. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

June 7

Wilmette and Winnetka-Kenilworth Fire Departments Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7. To make an appointment to donate blood, call Vitalant at (877) 258-4825 or visit vitalant.org and use code ORD0132D. Participating donors will receive a coupon for a 16 ounce drip coffee or pastry from Central Station in Wilmette. www.villageofwinnetka.org/calendar.aspx?EID=1693.

Mother Goose Story Time and Play: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for Mother Goose songs, stories and rhymes with a special visit from Mother Goose herself. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Supporting Friends in Toxic Relationships: Noon Wednesday, June 7, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. We've all been there; a friend or loved one is in a relationship that we don't think is good for them. What is the best thing for us to do in that situation? Join SHALVA to learn how to distinguish between healthy, unhealthy and abusive relationships, while gaining insight into what support for people in unhealthy or abusive situations looks like. You'll walk away feeling empowered by this important conversation. Register. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence and Chatbots: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Chatbots can make it easy to have your phone or computer generate written reports or spoken language. This class will discuss how they work, their upsides and downsides, and how you can try them at home. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Cloud Storage: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. What is "cloud" storage and how does it work? Learn about storing your files and pictures digitally. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Surf's Up -- Make an Edible Beach Scene: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Beat the crowds and the heat while enjoying some sweet snacking in the process. Create your own rays, water and beachgoers out of chocolate, candy and treats. For families. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Heat Transfer Beach Tote: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Use the Silhouette Cameo cutter and special software to create your own unique design from heat transfer material, then apply it to a tote bag. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Chess Club: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Chicago LGBTQ+ History from the Gerber/Hart Library Archives: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. The Gerber/Hart Library is the largest circulating library of materials relating to LGBTQ+ history in the Midwest. Learn about this history through a virtual, photographic tour of their historical archives. This program is held in collaboration with the Evanston Public Library, the Barrington Area Library, and the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Community Conversations: How to Be an LGBTQ+ Ally: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the panelists from Youth Services Pride Youth Program, PFLAG, and Harper College for a community building conversation to learn how to support LGBTQ+ members of our community. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

A Journey Back to the Assyrian Homeland: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Take a fascinating journey through time and history to rediscover the vibrant heritage of the Assyrian people. Through interactive discussion and immersive multimedia experiences, gain a deeper understanding of the ancient Assyrian civilization, its legacy, and ongoing efforts to preserve and reclaim its cultural heritage. This presentation will also delve into the modern-day Assyrian diaspora and the growing movement to revitalize and reclaim the Assyrian identity and cultural heritage. Register. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Ongoing

Dancing for Our Tribe -- Potawatomi Tradition in the New Millennium Exhibit: Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays at Skokie Heritage Museum, 8031 Floral Ave., Skokie. This exhibition of images by photographer Sharon Hoogstraten (Citizen Potawatomi) records vivid portraits and accompanying personal statements of contemporary Potawatomis wearing traditional regalia from all nine Potawatomi nations. Her work highlights how this native community continues to breathe new life into traditional culture and handicrafts in today's world, celebrating their continued existence through centuries of loss and lighting the way forward for the next seven generations. www.skokieparks.org.

'Pippin': 1 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays through June 25; plus 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works' staging of the classic musical. $14.50-$25. northshorecenter.org.

Illinois Holocaust Museum Kids Visit Free in June: Museum hours at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center will offer free admission for kids and students (ages 5-22) during the entire month of June. Tickets can be reserved online prior to visiting. https://ihm.ec/june23 or (847) 967-4835.

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change': Runs Thursdays-Sundays through July 2, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. The second longest running off-Broadway musical of all time, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is a series of vignettes that suggests the overall journey of relationships throughout the course of a life. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Abt's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves. https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays through June, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays through June, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Books and songs for babies ages 0-18 months and a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.