Suburban restaurants serving up Memorial Day specials

The barbecue brisket sandwich is on the menu at L. Woods for Memorial Day. Courtesy of L. Woods

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Burger and Sushi House in Geneva is offering 25% off to veterans and active service members. Courtesy of BASH

With the unofficial start of summer happening Memorial Day weekend, it's time to gather some friends for a get-together. Now that life is mostly back to normal, some suburban restaurants are extending their weekend brunches to Monday this weekend, while others are offering grill and shrimp boil packs or special catering deals to make an at-home barbecue or party easier.

Here's what we found:

Bar Siena

4999 Old Orchard Road, Suite A2, Skokie, (847) 261-8902, barsiena.com/location/old-orchard/. Bar Siena is extending its weekend brunch to Memorial Day when it opens at 10 a.m. offering short rib hash, lobster Benedict, prosciutto and egg focaccia, sausage and egg calzone, bombo monkey bread, lemon ricotta pancakes and more.

B.A.S.H.

124 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 587-2274, burgerandsushihouse.com/. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, Burger and Sushi House is offering 25% off for veterans and active service members in honor of Memorial Day. The menu features a variety of sushi rolls, sashimi, nigiri, handcrafted burgers, mac and cheese and more.

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Beatrix is extending its weekend brunch through Memorial Day. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, dine on dishes such as light and fluffy lemon pancakes ($14.95), baked French toast ($15.95), migas egg scramble ($13.95), ahi tuna poke bowl ($19.95), green chili and chicken enchiladas ($19.95) and more. Wash it down with a Beatrix Coffee Roasters drink, Beatrix Espresso Martini ($14), Pineapple Habanero Margarita ($15), Spicy Bloody Mary ($13) and more. Dinner starts at 3 p.m. Reservations requested.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634, bonefishgrill.com/. On Memorial Day (and all year long), service members, first responders and veterans get a 10% Heroes Discount on their order with a valid ID. Hosting at home but don't want to cook? Consider a Family Bundle that feeds four to five that includes salad, cookies and bread. Prices range from $57 for Bang Bang shrimp tacos and creamy Cajun pasta with chicken to $60 for Lily's Chicken or $70 for mahi and shrimp. Order ahead for pickup.

Broken Oar

614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/events. Broken Oar is planning a huge party all weekend featuring seven bands. The fun starts with My Metal Heart at 8 p.m. Friday, May 26. Come back for Nick Bell Band at 2 p.m. and Rumor Hazit at 8 p.m. Saturday; LP Vinyl at 2 p.m. and Buckle Band and Tennessee Whiskey at 7 p.m. Sunday; and Rok Brigade at 2 p.m. Monday.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/butcher. Wow your Memorial Day crew with steaks, chops and more from The Capital Butcher that you can grill at home. The steak grille boxes for four include dry aged bone-in New York strip for $140, the bone-in prime rib-eye for $160 and a combo of the two for $150. Don't forget the sides (Sam's Mashed Potatoes, creamed spinach or grilled asparagus for $20 each and lobster mac and cheese for $50) or burgers (six for $50). Each box feeds four. Order ahead for pickup on Memorial Day.

The Hampton Social

100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (224) 633-5414; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 307-5207; 705 Village Center Drive, Burr Ridge, (630) 219-0009; thehamptonsocial.com/events/memorial-day-brunch. The Hampton Social will be serving Memorial Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring Grandma Swan's Pancakes ($14), Sunrise Beach Bowl ($18), crab cake Benedict ($28), bananas Foster French toast ($16), lobster roll, smash burger ($19) and more. Reservations are requested.

L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. Starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, L. Woods will be serving up comfort food and barbecue fare such as barbecue brisket sandwich, Creekstone beef ribs, Wisconsin cheese curds, buffalo chicken wings, macaroni and cheese and more. Reservations requested.

McCormick & Schmick's

5320 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 233-3776, and 3001 Butterfield Road, Oak Brook, (630) 571-3700, mccormickandschmicks.com/event/memorial-day-weekend/. For Memorial Day weekend -- Friday through Monday, May 26-29 -- McCormick & Schmick's is offering seafood boil packs to-go that include andouille sausage, corn and potatoes. The shrimp boil is $29, the lobster boil is $39, and the lobster and shrimp boil is $55. Orders must be placed by Thursday, May 25.

Morton's

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771, mortons.com/. May 25-31, Morton's will be serving a special three-course Memorial Day menu for $69 per person. Start with a choice of lobster bisque, Caesar salad, Morton's wedge salad, ahi tuna poke or jumbo shrimp cocktail before moving on to a choice of filet mignon, double-cut prime pork chop, salmon fillet, chicken Christopher or Maine lobster ravioli. And end with a choice of Key lime pie, hazelnut chocolate mousse, fresh mixed berries or cheesecake with fresh lemon cream. Reservations recommended.

Old Town Pour House

1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/. Rock and roll into OTPH at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, for the special brunch being held on Memorial Day.

Shaw's Crab House

1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Stop by Shaw's from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to take advantage of Shaw's Sip & Slurp, when select oysters and bottles of wine will be half price. It's only available for dine-in in the Oyster Bar. Reservations requested.

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St., Evanston, (847) 859-2732, soulandsmoke.com/evanston/. For to-go Memorial Day weekend, Soul & Smoke is offering the Northshore Special that includes a pound of Chef D'Andre's smoked prime brisket, one pound of smoked pulled pork, plus apple slaw, bread-and-butter pickles, a large mac and cheese, slider buns and original barbecue sauce. Pre-order required.

529 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 9433 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (312) 820-9286; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; stansdonuts.com/. Just for Memorial Day weekend -- Friday through Monday, May 26-29 -- Stan's will be baking up the cherry dipped doughnut decorated with patriotic sprinkles.

Tap House Grills

Locations in Algonquin, Lemont, Oswego, Palatine, Plainfield, St. Charles and Wheeling; taphousegrills.com/. Tap House is kicking off its Patio Party -- Friday through Monday, May 26-29 -- with all-American double cheeseburgers for $10.99, pretzels for $9.99, buckets of four beers (Miller/Coors) or four seltzers for $15 and shots of Fireball, Green Tea and Jameson for $4. Plus, there will be live music at all locations.

Texas de Brazil

5 Woodfield Mall, Suite D312, Schaumburg, (847) 413-1600, texasdebrazil.com/. Through May 31, diners who donate to The Honor Foundation, which helps military veterans find their next mission in life, at the bottom of the bill will receive $5 back in certificates for a future dinner for every $5 donated, up to $50.

VIOLI

260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 592-2104, tavernavioli.com/.The Greek taverna is extending its weekend brunch to Memorial Day, when it will be opening at 10 a.m. for brunch. Nosh on the breakfast pita (chicken feta sausage, scrambled egg and crispy potato for $18), spinach and feta omelet ($16), avocado toast ($15), salads, sandwiches and more.

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire's party platter menu offers a variety of to-go barbecue staples such as baby back ribs, baked mac and cheese, Wildfire chopped salad, homemade pies and more. Order ahead for pickup on Memorial Day.