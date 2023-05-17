Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: May 18-24

The Next Chapter Book Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. This month's title is "Empty Theatre" by Jac Jemc. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

May 18

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a screening of "Fraulein." Ruza left Serbia over 25 years ago for Zurich. Her daily life is a string of repetitive moments until Ana arrives and upsets Ruza's painstakingly-organized world. The film will be presented in German, Swiss German, and Bosnian with English subtitles. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Morning Movie Matinee: 10 a.m. Thursdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a morning at the movies. May 18: "Mickey Mouse"; May 25: "Curious George." (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Next Chapter Book Club: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come join and explore all that popular fiction has to offer. Bring books to life through colorful conversation. This month's title: "Empty Theatre" by Jac Jemc. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Heal Hip Pain Naturally: Noon Thursday, May 18, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Are you unable to walk or exercise like you used to because of hip pain? Is laying on your side causing you pain? Are you wondering if your pain is from your hip joint, hip muscles or your back? Then this workshop, "How to heal hip pain naturally" is for you. Free. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org

Join for Armchair Travels as Judith Bock takes you on a tour of Amantani, an island in Lake Titicaca, Peru, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. - Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join Judith Bock on a tour of Amantani, an island in Lake Titicaca, Peru. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Illustrators' Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn how each month's illustrator tells stories through art, and become an illustrator yourself. Parents of children 8 and younger must stay in the library during the program. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Crafternoons: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children of all ages; 7 and younger with an adult. Create your own crafts out of a variety of materials ranging from the everyday to the entirely unexpected. Drop In. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Leadership Glenview Reunion: 5 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Gusto's, 1834 Glenview Road, Glenview. Leadership Glenview is hosting a reunion for cohort, advisory team, past facilitators and prospective cohort. Come reconnect with your cohort, meet new contacts or bring a friend to learn about the program. Next session will be starting September 2023 and will run through March 2024. This program is for anyone that has an interest in becoming more involved in the community -- through any organization, commission, civic or service club, etc. business.glenviewchamber.com

Harness the Power of Flashbacks with Sarah Terez Rosenblum: Virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, through the Northbrook Public Library. Join via Zoom for another Northbrook Writes lesson held in partnership with StoryStudio Chicago. This month, "Herself When She's Missing" author and 2022 University of Chicago Writer's Studio Innovation in Teaching Award winner Sarah Terez Rosenblum will teach you how to harness the power of flashbacks. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Studio Design Swap and Showcase -- Designs for Jewish American Heritage Month: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Visit the Studio to design and personalize objects using lasers, sewing, vinyl and embroidery. This month, Beth Pollack will be sharing and showcasing designs community members are creating for Jewish American Heritage Month. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, is hosting an evening with two North Shore acclaimed essayists, Gayle Brandeis and Emily Maloney, discussing their respected collections of essays at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18. - Courtesy of The Book Stall

Gayle Brandeis and Emily Maloney -- Two Essayists in Conversation: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall is hosting an evening with two North Shore acclaimed essayists, Gayle Brandeis and Emily Maloney, discussing their respected collections of essays, "Drawing Breath: Essays on Writing, the Body" and "Loss and Cost of Living: Essays." This event is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs May 18 through Sept. 24 at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. Rywka's diary paints a portrait of a young girl who, despite losing her siblings and parents, never lost her hope or her faith. More than 60 years after its discovery, the diary traveled to the United States, where it was translated into English, supplemented with commentaries, and published. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. The opening program with Jakub Nowakowski, director of the Galicia Jewish Museum in Kraków, Poland, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Registration is required at https://ihm.ec/girlinthediaryopening. For exhibit information, https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Soir: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Join online for relaxed French conversation facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

Tween Lab: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your friends and make new ones while crafting, gaming and snacking. This month, the special project will be making a comic book. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lotus Lantern Craft: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project to learn how to make a traditional Korean lotus lantern and view a short documentary about Korean culture. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'Icons -- From the Beatles to Beyoncé': 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 18-19; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Skatium Ice Arena, 9340 Weber Park Place, Skokie. Join for the 47th annual ice show extravaganza, "Icons: From the Beatles to Beyoncé." The show is dedicated to icons of music. www.skokieparks.org.

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change': Runs Thursdays-Sundays, May 18 through July 2, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit. The second longest running off-Broadway musical of all time, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" is a series of vignettes that suggests the overall journey of relationships throughout the course of a life. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

May 19

The Home Tour: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at 620 Lincoln Ave., Winnetka. The Woman's Board of the Community House fundraising event. Join for a self-guided tour of four architecturally unique and aesthetically beautiful residences, plus a luncheon at the Community House. All proceeds from The Home Tour benefit the Community House. Visit residences from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and attend a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community House. $100. www.mycommunityhouse.org/home-tour.

Ukulele Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Raod, Glenview. Children of all ages, with an adult, sing along, dance, and enjoy the sounds of the ukulele in this music-based storytime. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, May 19, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners; students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Food Pantry Drive-By Drop Off: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. The Northbrook Senior Center, in partnership with North Suburban YMCA, will hold a Food Pantry Drive-By Drop Off event to support the nutrition assistance efforts of the Northfield Township Food Pantry. Needed items include: oatmeal, coffee, tea, granola bars, canned fruit, and canned protein. For a complete list, or to volunteer to help with this event, call (847) 291-2995 or (847) 272-7250. www.nbparks.org.

Quarterly Garden Share Program -- Seedlings: 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. In the quarterly Garden Share series, celebrate the promise of spring by swapping your extra seedlings with your fellow gardeners. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

May Flowers Bingo: 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Come play Bingo and win prizes. www.nbparks.org.

Get ready for gardening season and unleash your creativity by painting your own flower pot at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, or 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Materials will be provided; class is for adults and teens. Registration required at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. - Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Adult Craft Class -- Painted Flower Pot: 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, or 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Get ready for gardening season and unleash your creativity by painting your own flower pot. Materials will be provided. Registration is required; Glencoe residents will have priority if the class fills up. For adults and teens. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

GlenViewings: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "Armageddon Time" (114 minutes/R/2022). A deeply personal coming-of-age story, a young boy struggles with the expectations of family growing up in a world of privilege, inequality and racial prejudice. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Bike Decorating: 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Vattmann Park, 1461 Lake Ave., Wilmette. May is National Bike Month. Meet at the park to trick out your wheels -- bike, skates or stroller with decorations provided by the Wilmette Public Library. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons & Dragons: 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore dark dungeons, battle mighty dragons, and save the innocent. For children in grades five-eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

3D Print A Coaster: 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Cold summertime drinks need coasters. Learn the basics of Tinkercad and design your own 3D coaster (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Teen Movie -- 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind': 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. A compassionate princess warrior tries to negotiate peace between kingdoms battling over the last of the planet's precious natural resources (1984/102 minutes/rated PG-13). (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Spring Film Series -- 'Metropolis': Virtually Friday, May 19, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by the library's resident film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film at home through Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. The original silent sci-fi epic by master director Fritz Lang, restored to its full length. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

May 20

Lew Blond Memorial 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Maple School, 2370 Shermer Road, Northbrook. $10-$40. www.lewblondrun.org.

Wiggleworms Party: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your little ones for music and dancing with Julie Helenius from the Old Town School of Folk Music. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Art in the Park: 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, at Village Green Park, Walters Avenue, Northbrook. Featuring more than 80 artists showing paintings, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography and more. Live music in the gazebo, activities for kids, painting classes, selfie stations, and the "Kids Art Stop," where artists invite children to stop at their booth to learn more about the art-making process. Festival food on-site. The park is wheel friendly with access for wheelchairs and strollers. Leashed dogs are welcome. Admission is free. amdurproductions.com.

Join for Simon & Schuster's Creepy Tales Experience from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Fans of Aaron Reynolds' books will want to join to meet Jasper the Rabbit, make their own ghoulish underwear garland, create their own creepy crayon and hear the creepy tales. Recommended for ages 4-7. For information, www.thebookstall.com. - Courtesy of The Book Stall

Simon & Schuster's Creepy Tales Experience: 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Fans of Aaron Reynolds' books "Creepy Carrots," "Creepy Crayon," and "Creepy Pair of Underwear" will want to join for Simon & Schuster's Creepy Tales Experience. Kids can meet Jasper the Rabbit for a photo, make their own ghoulish underwear garland, create their own creepy crayon and hear the Creepy Tales. This free event is recommended for kids ages 4-7. Crafts and activities begin at 10:30 a.m., with a Creepy storytime at 11 a.m. Jasper the Rabbit will be available live and in-person from 10:30 a.m. to noon. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Shabbat Morning Kabbalah Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Congregation Bene Shalom, 4435 Oakton St., Skokie. Experience Shabbat peace at the monthly Kabbalah service with a guided meditation. Rabbi Charlene makes it easy and enjoyable for both newcomers and the experienced, introducing new chants and meditations to enhance your spiritual experience. (847) 677-3330 or www.beneshalom.com.

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, May 20 through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Abt's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pitmasters themselves.

https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt/.

Skokie Festival of Cultures: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, at Oakton Park, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Join for a weekend celebrating Skokie's cultural diversity with more than 60 cultures participating in this unique event. Music dance, food, children's activities, merchandise vendors and community organization participation. Free. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieculturefest.org.

Bring your bike for a hands-on workshop to get your bike ready for spring riding at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. - Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Get Your Bike Ready for Spring: 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your bike for a hands-on workshop to get your bike ready for spring riding. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

D-Day -- Invasion of Normandy: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Historian Jim Gibbons will present the story of D-Day: The Invasion of Normandy. This talk will describe what led up to this invasion and the pressure that rested on the shoulders of General Eisenhower, who knew he would take full responsibility if it failed. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

MVP Cup -- Parent Soccer Tournament: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Skokie Playfield, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Parks Foundation hosts an evening of friendly soccer games and post-match happy hour to benefit the Winnetka Parks Foundation and Park District. The event will feature two games played on a half field, followed by a happy hour of food and drinks for purchase. Children and neighbors are encouraged to spectate. $100. www.winpark.org.

May 21

GLI Charity Exotic Car Show: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 974 Railroad Ave., Glenview. A charity exotic car show for the benefit of The 100 Club of Illinois. See 50 exotic cars, live on stage entertainment, food and drink from local restaurants, and get raffle tickets for a chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes. First responders will have their equipment on display for the kids to inspect along with special activities. (847) 922-0408 or www.glicarshow.com.

Norwegian Constitution Day Festival: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Hodges Park, 101 S. Courtland, Park Ridge. Norwegian Constitution Day Parade with pre-parade festivities in Hodges Park beginning at 11 a.m., will include scholarship presentation, entertainment by The Norwegian Bachelor Farmers, vendors, refreshments and activities for children. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. from Talcott and Cumberland ending in Hodges Park. The parade will feature local marching bands, singing societies, folk dancers and Scandinavian organizations in ethnic costumes. (847) 823-7596 or nnleague.org.

Israeli Salad Social: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy good company and snacks while making your own Israeli salad in this festive social event designed for all ages. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Wilmette Community Recreation Center, 3000 Glenview Road, Wilmette. Interactive cultural booths, entertainment, demonstrations, food. www.wilmette.com.

Warhammer Alliance: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Raod, Glenview. Sign up for Warhammer Alliance to join your fellow tabletop gaming enthusiasts in crafting, painting and playing everything Warhammer. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Author Discussion and Storytelling -- Violins of Hope: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Author James A. Grymes will join us to discuss his book: "Violins of Hope: Violins of the Holocaust -- Instruments of Hope and Liberation in Mankind's Darkest Hour." Advance registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Building with Bits and Bobs: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop in and build. The library will supply a random assortment of items for you to upcycle into your own amazing creations. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Pianist Lam Wong will perform from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. - Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Pianist Lam Wong: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a classical concert with pianist Lam Wong. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

May 22

Let's Do Lunch: 11:45 a.m. Monday, May 22, at Guildhall Restaurant, 694 Vernon Ave., Wilmette. Nothing breaks up the workday like getting together for lunch and networking. The Wilmette-Kenilworth Chamber is partnering with the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber to host Let's Do Lunch. $20. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Apple Photos Basics: 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn to store, manage and share your digital pictures using Apple's Photos software. Apple account required. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Teen Pizza Study Night: 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Take a break from studying for finals and eat some pizza. Pizza and snacks will be served at 7 p.m. sharp until they run out. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Alliance Française du North Shore Apéro Conversation: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22. Join online for relaxed French conversation facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or email info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

May 23

Need iPhone and iPad Help?: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Need help with your iPhone or iPad? We're here to answer your questions. Appointments have preference; drop-ins handled as available. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Celebrating Older Americans Month: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Celebrate Older Americans Month. www.nbparks.org

Book News Live: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join your librarians for a presentation of new and upcoming books. This will be an in person program held in the Hammond Room of the library. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. A recording will be available a few days after the program on the library's YouTube channel. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Short Story Discussion: 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join to learn about James Joyce's life and discuss the short story, "Eveline" with Connie Garner, retired English professor and short story facilitator at Women's Exchange. Copies of "Eveline" will be emailed to participants, or you can pick up a copy at the library prior to the discussion. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Upcycled Glove Buddy: 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Create a new friend from a glove. Bring an old knit glove you don't wear anymore, or use one of the library supplies. You will be using sewing needles. Ages 9 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Taste Travelers: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades four-eight taste and rate unique snacks from around the world. A new country or continent will be featured at each event. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Trivia: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Test your knowledge of facts on Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage in an engaging trivia game. Drop-in event for children ages 8-11. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Glenbrook Northbrook Coalition for Youth: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Ask questions and learn more about Glenview Northbrook Coalition for Youth (GNCY) and their services. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

K-9 Reading Buddies for Finals: 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Take a break from studying for high school finals and come pet a certified therapy dog to unwind. K-9 Reading Buddies works with various libraries, hospitals, and other facilities on the North Shore to provide a calming presence for those under stress. Drop in for 10-minute session. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Historic Preservation Commission: 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Wilmette Village Hall, 2nd Floor Conference Room, 1200 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Send written comments to publiccomment@wilmette.com. All emailed comments received two hours prior to the start of a meeting will be provided, unredacted, to the applicable board/commission in the meeting packet. Emails received at any time within two hours of the beginning of the meeting until its adjournment will be included in the draft minutes of the meeting. www.wilmette.com.

Springtime in Paris: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, through the Wilmette Public Library. Spend an evening with Chef Susan Maddox learning three French-inspired recipes along with some methods and techniques that will assist home chefs with great dining. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Learn more about the symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment options for foot and ankle pain from Dr. Garo Emerizan of the Illinois Bone & Joint Institute at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techney Road, Northbrook. Registration required. For information, (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org. - Courtesy of iStock photo

Foot & Ankle Pain -- Causes, Symptoms and Treatment: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Your foot is composed of many bones, ligaments, joints, tendons, and muscles that work together to provide stability, balance, and support. If any one of those become injured, it's harder for your foot to function properly. You don't have to live with foot or ankle pain. Learn more about the symptoms, causes, diagnosis and treatment options available from Dr. Garo Emerizan from Illinois Bone & Joint Institute. (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

May 24

Preschool Nature Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate nature through stories, songs, and hands-on activities for ages 3-5 with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Senior Chess: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Senior Center membership required. For ages 55 and older. Join friends for an afternoon of chess at the Northbrook Senior Center. The annual membership fee is $30 for residents and $45 for nonresidents. To become a Senior Center member, stop by the Leisure Center between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or begin your membership online. www.nbparks.org.

Cut the Cord -- Alternatives to Premium Cable Services: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This class will review the many alternative ways to get broadcast and premium TV, movies, etc. without having to pay a fortune. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Fold3: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn how to use the Fold3 database to find your ancestor's military records. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Film Screening -- 'A Star Is Born': 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. In this film from 1976, Barbra Streisand stars alongside Kris Kristofferson in this romantic drama where a has-been rock star falls in love with a young, up-and-coming songstress. Rated R. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Art Explorers: 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come make a beautiful painting. The library has a variety of art supplies to let your creative side shine. For children ages 5 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Series Starter Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades two-three discover new books and series to read. Come and talk about this quarter's title, "Aven Green: Sleuthing Machine" by Dusti Bowling. Open to GPL cardholders and students in Glenview schools. Registration required. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

How to Livestream: 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Discover the basics of livestreaming. Learn about hardware, software and streaming platforms. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

DIY Embroidered Greeting Cards: 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Use the library's embroidery machine and laser engraver to create thoughtful cards that your recipient will marvel at. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders until the week of the event. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. After watching the film, "Till" together, share your questions and comments in a discussion with Chris and Sharon. This powerful historical drama is told through the lens of Emmit Till's mother. PG-13. Register. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Join virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, for "Restoring the Nachusa Grasslands" through the Glencoe Public Library. The Nachusa Grasslands near Franklin Grove is the state's largest and most biologically diverse grassland restoration project. Naturalist and longtime Nachusa volunteer Susan Kleiman will describe the restoration process and tell the story of the large bison herd that now roams the land. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. - Courtesy of The Nature Conservancy/Greg Baker

Restoring the Nachusa Grasslands: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, through the Glencoe Public Library. The Nachusa Grasslands is a 3,800-acre restored tallgrass prairie near Franklin Grove, about a two-hour drive from Glencoe. Managed by The Nature Conservancy, it is the state's largest and most biologically diverse grassland restoration project. Naturalist and longtime Nachusa volunteer Susan Kleiman will describe the restoration process and tell the story of the large bison herd that now roams the land. Presented in partnership with the Friends of the Green Bay Trail. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Why You Need to Stay Curious: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join Elisa Schmitz, author of "Become the Fire: Transform Life's Chaos into Business and Personal Success," for an insightful talk about why you need to stay curious and be a lifelong learner to fuel your resilience and accomplish your goals. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Ongoing

Dancing for Our Tribe -- Potawatomi Tradition in the New Millennium Exhibit: Noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through June 3, at Skokie Heritage Museum, 8031 Floral Ave., Skokie. This exhibition of images by photographer Sharon Hoogstraten (Citizen Potawatomi) records vivid portraits and accompanying personal statements of contemporary Potawatomis wearing traditional regalia from all nine Potawatomi nations. Her work highlights how this native community continues to breathe new life into traditional culture and handicrafts in today's world, celebrating their continued existence through centuries of loss and lighting the way forward for the next seven generations. www.skokieparks.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c. 1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50th Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, up to 24 months, with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. Thursdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services Librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview. Free. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your senses. For ages 2 and older with caregiver. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 11 a.m. Saturdays, through May 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages/family. Join for an outdoor storytime. In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held inside in the library's Hammond Room. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Mondays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children, through 23 months with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children of all ages with an adult. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytimes: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3, with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children through 12 month with an adult, share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.