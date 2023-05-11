Every blooming thing: It's plant sale time in DuPage County and the Fox Valley

St. Hugh of Lincoln's Plant, Craft and Bake Sale features a variety of annual and perennial flowers, vegetables, and herbs. Courtesy of Joanne Clevenger

St. Charles Park District is preparing for its annual Native Plant Sale, set for Saturday, June 3, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. Courtesy of St. Charles Park District

West Chicago Garden Club's annual plant sale will take place during Blooming Fest on May 20. Daily Herald File Photo

More than a dozen plant sales are taking place over the next few weeks in DuPage County, the Fox Valley and surrounding areas. Gardeners can choose from native plants, shrubs, perennials, organic and heirloom plants and more. Several of the sales support charities, local garden clubs and community projects.

Little City's annual plant sale: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, through May 27, at Little City's Dorothy Rose Horticulture Center, 1760 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Includes hanging baskets, annuals, succulents, vegetables, herbs and more. Fundraiser for the center, which doubles as a vocational skills program for people with developmental disabilities. littlecity.org/programs/adult/horticulture/.

Spring Plant Sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, College of DuPage Greenhouse, west of the Technical Education Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Purchases must be made by credit or debit only. cod.edu/horticulture.

Lombard Garden Club's annual Lilac Sale: Noon Thursday, May 11, at Lilacia Park, 150 W. Parkside Ave. The sale is scheduled for May 11-13 or while supplies last. Lilacs are $35 each, including tax. There is a $3 processing fee for credit card payments. Lilacs sell out quickly. Sales in-person only this year. lombardgardenclub.org.

Bloomingdale Garden Club plant sale: Noon-6 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, or until plants are sold out, at Bloomingdale Park District maintenance building, 259 Springfield Drive. Professionally grown annuals, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs, cannas, grasses, tropicals, tuts, Proven Winners, specialty annuals. Enjoy raffles, garden items for sale, and Master Gardeners' help desk. Visit www.bloomingdalegardenclub.org.

Algonquin Garden Club's annual plant sale: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, St. John's Lutheran Church, 300 Jefferson St. in Algonquin. The sale features hundreds of plants, including perennials dug from members' yards and hanging baskets. algonquingardenclub.org.

Naperville Community Gardeners sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the gravel parking lot at the north end of the West Street Garden Plots, west of Naperville Central High School and Edward Hospital. Features plants from members' gardens and advice from experienced gardeners. Seedlings often include heirloom tomatoes and other member favorites. Proceeds go toward educational programs and community projects. napervillecommunitygardeners.club

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners Plant Sale: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, Bethany Lutheran Church gym, 8 S. Lincoln St., Batavia. Sun and shade native plants, perennials, iris, hosta, ferns, shrubs, small trees, grasses, sedges, bulbs, ground covers, and often annuals and house plants. Expert gardeners will be available to answer plant questions. www.facebook.com/BataviaPlainDirtGardeners/

Green Garden Fair: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, First Congregational Church, 235 S. Kenilworth Ave., Elmhurst. Organic herb and vegetable plants available. Also, Master Gardeners answering questions; Caroline's Birdie Tweets' bird seed ornaments; City Bee Savers' raw honey; Sustain DuPage's heirloom pole beans; and baked goods by Synapse House's "Flour to Empower" Bakery. elmhurstucc.org.

Tri-Village Garden Club plant sale: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at Bartlett Log Cabin, 102 N. Eastern Ave., Bartlett. Includes a wide assortment of annuals and native perennials. Cash and checks only. trivillagegardenclub.org.

Native plant sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Gray Willows Farm, 5N949 Corron Road, Campton Hills. Wild Ones of Greater Kane County hosts annual sale. New this year: offerings of herbs and vegetable plants from two different vendors; and purchase pizza slices and drinks from Taylor Street Pizza. Weather permitting, bird walks and hay rides. greaterkanecounty.wildones.org.

Heritage Prairie Farm organic sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, in the greenhouse at Heritage Prairie Farm, 2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn. USDA Certified organic transplants, $4-$6, of your favorite vegetables and herbs. Peppers, tomatoes, squash, lettuce, herbs, and more. Brochures with available transplants are online at heritageprairiefarm.com.

Spring Plant, Craft & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Hugh of Lincoln Episcopal Church, 36W957 Highland Ave., Elgin. Homegrown plants for indoor and outdoors. Pre-owned garden tools, patio item, lawn accessories, pet products. Baked goodies. Handmade household, women and infant items. New this year, spring vendor boutique. www.sthugh.net.

Aurora GreenFest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, inside the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave. and outside at McCullough Park. 11th annual event with over 100 activities and exhibitors, including solar panel installers, green car owners, local environmental groups. Heavy Lifting Duo performs at 11 a.m., followed by Mr. Freeze's science show at noon, Sunflower Headlights at 2 p.m. and The Fishin' Buddies at 3 p.m. Booths with local artisans and farmers. Face painting indoors. Free. auroragreenfest.com.

Rosary Sports Boosters plant sale: Shop at Schaefer's Garden Center, 120 S. Lake St., Montgomery, on Tuesdays during the month of May to support Rosary athletics. Schaefer's offers a wide selection of perennials, annuals, planters, hanging baskets, vegetables, and floral arrangements. A percentage of your purchase will go to support Rosary High School athletics. Show the voucher, available at www.rosaryhs.com/parents/rosary-royal-parents, or mention Rosary Athletics.

Crestview Garden Club of Elmhurst's sale: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Depot at Wild Meadows Trace, 511 S. York Road, Elmhurst. 43rd annual sale features more than 1,200 plants and 130-plus varieties. Average price of plants is $5-$10. Free admission. (630) 408-7900.

Blooming Fest: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, downtown West Chicago. Annual downtown garden festival combines West Chicago Garden Club's plant sale, with a craft show, children's activities, music, food vendors, and more. Over 60 craft, garden, and food vendors. Free. westchicago.org/blooming-fest/.

Dundee Backyard Garden Club plant sale: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, in Grafelman Park, off Fifth and Main Streets in West Dundee. A variety of perennials, grasses, native plants, vegetables, herbs and more from the gardens of club members. Garden "Junque" and gently used garden items available for sale. Proceeds fund an annual scholarship. Held rain or shine; no early birds please. www.facebook.com/groups/682530465276462/.

Native tree and shrub sale: The Downers Grove public works department and the Conservation Foundation are hosting a native tree and shrub sale. Online orders are accepted now through noon Wednesday, May 24. The order pickup will be 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the public works, 5101 Walnut Ave. Order at the-conservation-foundation.square.site/.

Native plant sale in St. Charles: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Road, St. Charles. Choose from a wide selection of plants that are native to our region. Naturalists will be on hand to help you choose. For sale information and available plants, visit www.stcnature.org/native-plant-sale/. Follow www.facebook.com/hickoryknollsdiscoverycenter.